All Eyes On The Big Easy

By Christy Sandmaier and Nate Salsman

The last time New Orleans hosted the U.S. Championships was in 1995 when three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger and 1996 Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu captured the men’s and women’s All-Around crowns. In 2025 new stars will emerge, new champions will be crowned, and history will be written as the next generation of Team USA begins their journey toward a lifelong Olympic dream. Now is their time to shine and write a few headlines of their own. Because as the song goes, “the best time’s right now.”

With the allure of a home Olympics in LA 2028 on the horizon, the road to the Games promises to be brilliantly star-studded with every twist and turn imaginable. And it all begins in New Orleans at the Xfinity U.S. Championships! On the line: National titles and National Team spots from which the roster for the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, will ultimately be selected! For the 2024 Olympians in the field, a new journey begins here as well. The Olympic hype and Team USA’s historic achievements in Paris have calmed just a bit, though the magic and memories burn bright. They have undoubtedly inspired a new roster of talent and further fueled the dreams of those who have been there, or who maybe just missed. Re-focused and re-charged, it’s Go Time!

For the U.S. men, the year after an Olympic Games is traditionally a rebuilding year, but with their historic team bronze medal in Paris, four of the five—Brody Malone (he’ll only compete on four events in NOLA), Stephen Nedoroscik, Frederick Richard, and Asher Hong—have already expressed interest to take the Road to LA 2028. (Paul Juda told us in June he was looking forward to just watching this year!) In 2025, Richard built momentum all season, peaking at NCAAs and capturing the All-Around title while helping lead the Michigan Wolverines to the NCAA Championship win. It was a tremendous start to his journey to LA and he has all the power to be a superstar this quad.

Not at all new on the scene, but looking ahead and ready to build their case for Worlds are Taylor Burkhart, Taylor Christopulos, Josh Karnes, Brandon Dang, Kameron Nelson, and Tate Costa. Also never to be counted out are veterans Donnell Whittenburg and Colt Walker, along with the newcomer to the senior scene, Jun Iwai, who won gold on floor at the Pan American Championships. With Nedoroscik, Dang, Parker Thackston, and Patrick Hoopes all potentially on the floor, look for the pommel horse battle to begin early in New Orleans!

Very notably absent from the field in 2025 will be 2023 World team bronze medalist and 2020 Olympian Yul Moldauer. Moldauer was suspended for 16 months by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after he missed three drug tests within a 12-month period. “I am responsible for following the rules completely, and I (fell) short of that. It really is that simple,” Moldauer wrote. Something tells us sitting on the sidelines this year might just be the fire Moldauer needs to run it back better than ever in 2026. He tells us he’s so ready to be back out here, and we know we can’t wait to see him on the floor again!

2020 Olympian and 2024 Olympic alternate Shane Wiskus is also on the sidelines this season with a shoulder injury.

Also not on the roster is three-time world medalist Khoi Young. Young had his breakout year in 2023 making him a major contender for the 2024 Olympic Team. Injuries made for a tough Olympic Trials, where he was ultimately named an alternate. Back in action in the spring, Young finished third on pommel horse at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

Overall, the lineup for the 2025 Championships features an exciting mix of Olympic stars, new faces, and familiar headliners, all of whom will make for a thrilling competition in New Orleans. While the year after a Games is often a roster guessing game with no clearcut favorite to win, the athletes are ready to write new stories.

Here, we break down the field and take a closer look at the athletes we have on our ‘Must Watch’ list for New Orleans and beyond. The Road to LA is just heating up, and we’re right here for all of it! For our coverage of the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships, follow us @InsideGym and right here on InsideGym.com!

