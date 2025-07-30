30 Jul All Eyes On The Big Easy! 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Men’s Preview!
All Eyes On The Big Easy
By Christy Sandmaier and Nate Salsman
The last time New Orleans hosted the U.S. Championships was in 1995 when three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger and 1996 Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu captured the men’s and women’s All-Around crowns. In 2025 new stars will emerge, new champions will be crowned, and history will be written as the next generation of Team USA begins their journey toward a lifelong Olympic dream. Now is their time to shine and write a few headlines of their own. Because as the song goes, “the best time’s right now.”
With the allure of a home Olympics in LA 2028 on the horizon, the road to the Games promises to be brilliantly star-studded with every twist and turn imaginable. And it all begins in New Orleans at the Xfinity U.S. Championships! On the line: National titles and National Team spots from which the roster for the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, will ultimately be selected! For the 2024 Olympians in the field, a new journey begins here as well. The Olympic hype and Team USA’s historic achievements in Paris have calmed just a bit, though the magic and memories burn bright. They have undoubtedly inspired a new roster of talent and further fueled the dreams of those who have been there, or who maybe just missed. Re-focused and re-charged, it’s Go Time!
For the U.S. men, the year after an Olympic Games is traditionally a rebuilding year, but with their historic team bronze medal in Paris, four of the five—Brody Malone (he’ll only compete on four events in NOLA), Stephen Nedoroscik, Frederick Richard, and Asher Hong—have already expressed interest to take the Road to LA 2028. (Paul Juda told us in June he was looking forward to just watching this year!) In 2025, Richard built momentum all season, peaking at NCAAs and capturing the All-Around title while helping lead the Michigan Wolverines to the NCAA Championship win. It was a tremendous start to his journey to LA and he has all the power to be a superstar this quad.
Not at all new on the scene, but looking ahead and ready to build their case for Worlds are Taylor Burkhart, Taylor Christopulos, Josh Karnes, Brandon Dang, Kameron Nelson, and Tate Costa. Also never to be counted out are veterans Donnell Whittenburg and Colt Walker, along with the newcomer to the senior scene, Jun Iwai, who won gold on floor at the Pan American Championships. With Nedoroscik, Dang, Parker Thackston, and Patrick Hoopes all potentially on the floor, look for the pommel horse battle to begin early in New Orleans!
Very notably absent from the field in 2025 will be 2023 World team bronze medalist and 2020 Olympian Yul Moldauer. Moldauer was suspended for 16 months by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after he missed three drug tests within a 12-month period. “I am responsible for following the rules completely, and I (fell) short of that. It really is that simple,” Moldauer wrote. Something tells us sitting on the sidelines this year might just be the fire Moldauer needs to run it back better than ever in 2026. He tells us he’s so ready to be back out here, and we know we can’t wait to see him on the floor again!
2020 Olympian and 2024 Olympic alternate Shane Wiskus is also on the sidelines this season with a shoulder injury.
Also not on the roster is three-time world medalist Khoi Young. Young had his breakout year in 2023 making him a major contender for the 2024 Olympic Team. Injuries made for a tough Olympic Trials, where he was ultimately named an alternate. Back in action in the spring, Young finished third on pommel horse at the 2025 NCAA Championships.
Overall, the lineup for the 2025 Championships features an exciting mix of Olympic stars, new faces, and familiar headliners, all of whom will make for a thrilling competition in New Orleans. While the year after a Games is often a roster guessing game with no clearcut favorite to win, the athletes are ready to write new stories.
Here, we break down the field and take a closer look at the athletes we have on our ‘Must Watch’ list for New Orleans and beyond. The Road to LA is just heating up, and we’re right here for all of it! For our coverage of the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships, follow us @InsideGym and right here on InsideGym.com!
For our 2025 Xfinity Gymnastics Championships Senior Women’s Preview, Click Here!
Scroll for our Inside Gymnastics preview, plus roster updates and links on how to watch!
Schedule + Links To Watch (subject to change)
Jr. Men – 1:30 p.m. CT – Start List
Sr. Men – 7:00 p.m. CT – Start List
Friday, August 8
Jr. Women – 1:45 p.m. CT
Sr. Women – 6:45 p.m. CT
Saturday, August 9
Jr. Men – 12:00 p.m. CT – Start List
Sr. Men – 5:30 p.m. CT
Sunday, August 10
TV Broadcast Info
The Roster
as of July 23, 2025
Who We’re Watching!
For a complete roster, Click Here!
FUZZY BENAS
University of Oklahoma
Hometown: Richmond, TX Birthday: September 25, 2002
LA 2028 Watch! Fuzzy Benas had a breakout year in 2024 where he finished sixth in the All-Around at the Olympic Trials. Now the question Benas needs to answer is if he can compete consistently with veterans surrounding him and make some noise of his own. A definite fan-favorite, with the right combination of difficulty and execution, the possibilities are endless for Benas in New Orleans and beyond.
TAYLOR BURKHART
Stanford University
Hometown: Lewisville, TX Birthday: September 12, 2006
Taylor Burkhart has been on the cusp of greatness for years. So far in 2025, he’s taken the steps to be a front-runner on Team USA. At the Antalya World Cup, he won gold in floor and also qualified to vault and high bar finals. He was building momentum heading into the Pan American Championships, but an unfortunate injury took him out of team and apparatus finals. Burkhart tells Inside Gymnastics that he is hoping for a speedy recovery and is looking forward to the U.S. Championships.
Taylor Christopulos
University of Nebraska
Hometown: Layton, UT Birthday: August 24, 2001
No longer one of Team USA’s up-and-comers, but a strong veteran ready to make his move on the National and international scene, Taylor Christopulos is a name to remember. He’s sharp, clean and consistent across the board, which translates into his competition results. A member of the gold medal-winning team at the 2025 Pan American Championships and a finalist on floor and rings, be on the lookout for Christopulos to challenge for his first All-Around U.S. Championships podium finish in New Orleans.
Tate Costa
University of Illinois
Hometown: Narragansett, RI Birthday: May 22, 2004
Tate Costa is another name to add to the “one to watch” mix in New Orleans! Costa, who is the 2024 U.S. vault silver medalist and 2024 NCAA high bar champion, gained valuable experience last year competing at the 2024 Olympic Trials, and just recently took his talents to Germany where he competed at the 2025 World University Games, finishing 7th in floor finals. Costa is putting in the work and absolutely shows the potential to be a primetime player for the U.S. men.
BRANDON DANG
University of Illinois
Hometown: San Jose, CA Birthday: May 26, 2005
New Orleans is sure to bring fans a battle on pommel horse, and Brandon Dang will certainly be in that battle! Dang has had a breakout year. He competed at three different World Cups, advancing to the final at each event, and winning gold in Baku. He also won gold at the recent Pan American Championships. If Dang can bring his signature pommel work to the U.S. Championships, he can contend for gold on the event and a spot at the World Championships.
ALEX DIAB
EVO Gymnastics
Hometown: Glen Ellyn, IL Birthday: April 25, 1997
The King of Rings is back! Alex Diab owns a slew of still rings medals and titles and was an alternate for the U.S. team for Tokyo. However, he’s yet to earn a World Championship medal on the event. With the U.S. men having the chance to send six athletes to this year’s World Championships, Diab could certainly earn one of the spots and contend for a world medal on rings!
PATRICK HOOPES
United States Air Force Academy
Hometown: Lehi, UT Birthday: May 15, 2002
Another member of the pommel horse battle has entered the chat! Patrick Hoopes is entering the U.S. Championships as the reigning NCAA pommel horse champion. So far in 2025, he’s won two World Cup medals and finished second at Winter Cup on on the event. The question Hoopes will have to answer is if he can defeat his fellow pommel kings. It will all go down in New Orleans! Hoopes recently took bronze on pommels at the World University Games.
ASHER HONG
Stanford University
Hometown: Tomball, TX Birthday: March 23, 2004
2023 U.S All-Around champion Asher Hong enters 2025 as a member of the Paris Olympic team that won a historic bronze medal, and will be looking for another All-Around podium finish in 2025! He comes in as one of the favorites and is fresh off winning NCAA titles on floor and rings. Hong began his Elite season by helping Team USA to gold at Pan American Championships. Watch out for his top difficulty and ultra-powerful routines on vault, floor, and rings! Hong also has the ability to light up an arena with his personality, and with his experience and resume, he’ll be one of those athletes leading Team USA this quad.
Junnosuke Iwai
Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Hometown: Lewisville, TX Birthday: June 12, 2006
Newcomer alert! Junnosuke Iwai is one of the bright new stars of 2025! He was a last minute replacement for the Pan American Championships team and walked away with two gold medals, including a gold on floor. Watch out for his incredible tumbling and execution on the event. He is coached by his father and Japanese Olympian, Norimasa Iwai, and his influence shines bright in Junnosuke’s gymnastics!
JOSH KARNES
Penn State University
Hometown: Erie, PA Birthday: July 6, 2004
The time for Josh Karnes is now! Karnes has been one of the up and coming athletes for multiple years! With the new quad beginning, this could be his time to break through! In June, he took home four medals at the Pan American Championships, including a silver in the AllAround! He is steady across each event, but watch for his excellence on parallel bars and high bar!
BRODY MALONE
EVO Gymnastics
Hometown: Aragon, Georgia Birthday: January 7, 2000
The Defending Champ. In March of 2023, Brody Malone, the two-time U.S. National All-Around Champion (2021 and 2022) suffered a devastating tibial plateau fracture, a partially torn PCL and a fully torn LCL on a high bar dismount fall in finals at the DTB Pokal Cup. He missed the remainder of 2023, and returned at Fort Worth in 2024. He captured the headlines by not only winning the title, but performing almost as if the injury had never happened. Now, he’s an Olympic team bronze medalist with his sights set on the Road to LA 2028! “Mighty Malone” will only be competing on four events (HB, PH, SR, PB) in New Orleans but he could take the title on any of the four.
STEPHEN NEDOROSCIK
EVO Gymnastics
Hometown: Worcester, MA Birthday: October 28, 1998
Superman Returns! Brought to Paris to do pommel horse and pommel horse only amidst a somewhat controversial selection process, Stephen Nedoroscik sat on the sidelines for the first two and a half hours of the Men’s Team Final. When it became his time to perform, as the last routine for Team USA, with the first team medal in 16 years on the line, he delivered HUGE. Since winning bronze with the team and on PH at the Games, Nedoroscik has been everywhere from the talk-show circuit to DWTS raising the profile of men’s gymnastics wherever he goes. In New Orleans, he’s sure to be a star no matter what he does, and ready to “Run it Back” to LA 2028!
KAMERON NELSON
Ohio State University
Hometown: Coeur d’ Alene, ID Birthday: August 2, 2001
Kameron Nelson has been making major waves this year. During the NCAA season, he became the first gymnast to ever land two triple backs in one floor routine! He also packs the difficulty on vault and rings. It feels like Nelson is just on the verge of making noise on the international scene, and should he compete well in New Orleans, the path to the bigger stage is built for him.
FREDERICK RICHARD
University of Michigan
Hometown: Stoughton, MA Birthday: April 23, 2004
There’s no doubt Frederick Richard has momentum on his side as he continues to build his on and off the floor persona, and show the world what men’s gymnastics is all about—elevating it as far as he possibly can in as many ways as he can. He said once he wanted to be the Michael Jordan of gymnastics, and if Richard has it his way, the noise will only get louder, telling us, “When I decide I want to do something, when I actually do it, it has an impact.” He is still chasing his first U.S. All-Around title and we just get the feeling that New Orleans will be his time.
DAVID SHAMAH
Stanford University
Hometown: Rock Hill, NY Birthday: February 13, 2005
David Shamah burst onto the scene in 2022 when he won the Junior All-Around title at the U.S. Championships. Since then, Shamah has competed for Stanford and we haven’t seen much of him on the Elite stage. However, he’s coming off an All-Around win at the most recent U.S. Championships qualifier and could become a rising star in the LA quad if things go his way in New Orleans.
COLT WALKER
Stanford University
Hometown: Cedar Park, TX Birthday: June 25, 2001
It feels like Colt Walker is still looking for his big breakthrough. The 2022 World Team member won gold at the 2023 Pan American Games and was an individual silver medalist on parallel bars with a 14.366. After missing out on the Games, he flew a bit under the radar most of 2025 but won gold on p-bars at Winter Cup, and helped lead Stanford to a second place finish at NCAAs. If Walker is competing full strength in New Orleans, he has potential to be one of the top All-Around gymnasts with a shot at a medal on parallel bars. Walker recently placed 6th in the All-Around at the World University Games in Germany.
DONNELL WHITTENBURG
EVO Gymnastics
Hometown: Baltimore, MD Birthday: August 18, 1994
Don’t ever count out Donnell Whittenburg! 2016 and 2024 Olympic alternate Whittenburg is still chasing his Olympic dream. Earlier this year he made the switch to train at EVO, and has been showing off monster skills on social media. An absolute powerhouse on vault and the master of sheer strength on rings, Whittenburg is not only a medal contender on those two events, but in the All-Around as well! He proved that with his All-Around silver in 2022. And if anyone can do it again in New Orleans, it’s Donnell.
Inside Gymnastics will continue to provide roster updates as we receive them!
