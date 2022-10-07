Alice Kinsella is having the best year of her career – and she’s not done yet! 

The team was 6th after Qualifying, you personally didn’t have your best performance that day – what was the mindset for you and the team to turn things around for team finals?

Going into the team final we didn’t have any expectations. We said to each other, ‘Even if we come out as the 8th best country in the world, honestly that’s still such an amazing achievement.’ So we didn’t really put ourselves under any pressure. We just wanted to go out there and enjoy it and get the experience of an Olympic team final. I feel like that helped us a lot because we didn’t put too much pressure on each other. We had the one fall on beam, but we were really good at putting that behind us and we went out and smashed vault, floor and bars.

How big of a deal was that medal for your country? Were you celebrated in any special way?

It was such a big deal! For me, I didn’t get to go back to the Village right away because I had drug testing straight away after. So I didn’t get back to the Village until 1 or 2 a.m. The team was of course celebrating, but I had to celebrate on my own in the drug testing center [laughs].

With the pandemic, you couldn’t have any family or friends there with you. What was it like when you returned home?

I didn’t get to have my coach there either. That was very tough for me, especially with COVID and not having friends or family. After my friends and family, my coach is the next closest person to me, so not having him there was even tougher. But as soon as I got back to the UK, my family did in fact surprise me with a party which was really good. I got back to the gym the day after I returned home and got to see my coach which was a lovely moment.

Why didn’t your coach get to go? Which coach were you with in Tokyo – the national coach?

There were only two coaches. The national coach was supposed to come but then he broke his knee, so we had a girl coach and boy coach. We have to pick and my coach didn’t get picked but all together we worked as a team and it all paid off.

You kept competing after Tokyo – a lot of gymnasts might go to the Olympics, win a medal, and think, “I’ve reached the highest point.” What inspired you to keep going?

I feel like after we got a medal, I felt like that wouldn’t be the last medal we could get at an Olympics Games so that’s obviously an inspiration and allowed me to carry on. If it wasn’t for my ankle, I would have actually competed at the World Championships as well… well I would have tried to, but I feel like I needed that break. For me it’s just, I’ve got more goals like a European All-Around medal, and now that’s been achieved. And obviously Commonwealths, I’ve always wanted to do it in Birmingham, so that was a goal. I just set myself long term goals to reach!

Did you ever consider doing college gymnastics?

No, I didn’t really consider it. I’m not sure why. It looks like so much fun! For me personally, I wouldn’t do it but it does look like a lot of fun.

You’ve had a really good year! You won your first All-Around European medal and two golds at Commonwealths – what kind of statement do you think your performance sends?

I think I’m at the best I’ve ever been so far. I wasn’t expecting my summer to be as good as it’s gone. I feel like Commonwealth’s helped me going into European’s. I wasn’t expecting to come away with an All-Around medal, so to come away with one is such a surreal moment. It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little girl, so to be able to say I’m a European All-Around medalist is such an honor and honestly it feels really good because I’ve worked so hard for that moment, so for it to finally pay off is such an amazing feeling.

There’s so many amazing gymnasts in Europe too, so to think you’re among the top of that group is probably a pretty good feeling!

Yes, it’s such a good feeling! Especially with it being not my best competition; I feel like I could have done a lot better. So that’s another positive thing to take after that.

Gearing up for Worlds, what are your goals individually and for the team?

Obviously we would like a team medal, that is probably the main goal for us all and obviously a few individual finals. For me, it would be maybe the All-Around final and beam final, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

How excited are you to compete in front of a home crowd?

Oh I’m super excited, especially with Commonwealth’s being in Birmingham. That was such an exciting [environment]! The crowd honestly helps us throughout the whole competition so for it to happen again in Liverpool we’re all super excited.

What do the next four weeks look like for you as you get ready for Worlds?

We start camp [October 5th], so we’re just going to stick with our routines and make sure they’re clean and with not many deductions. We do routines, but then we focus on upgrades as well and if they’re ready they’ll be added into the routine but if not, we’ll just make sure our routine is perfect with minor deductions and consistent.