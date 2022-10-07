Inside Gymnastics will be On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
Alice Kinsella is having the best year of her career – and she’s not done yet!
By Ashlee Buhler
The last 14 months have been an absolute whirlwind for Alice Kinsella. First came a historic Olympic bronze with her team in Tokyo, the first medal for Great Britain in 93 years. Next came an individual floor and team gold at the Commonwealth Games, then a team and All-Around silver at the European Championships, the first European All-Around medal of her career! Sometimes Kinsella still struggles to find the words to describe it all, but one thing she can say for certain – all her dreams are coming true!
An influential and veteran member of the British team, Kinsella is feeling stronger than ever as the Road to Paris 2024 makes a stop in Liverpool, England for the World Championships later this month. A world medal of any kind is one thing she’s missing from her growing list of achievements – getting it done in front of a home crowd would be quite the way to close out one of the best years of her career.
Inside Gymnastics caught up with Alice to reflect back on her Olympic experience and what lies ahead as she gears up for Liverpool and beyond!
It’s been a year since you and your team won bronze in Tokyo. Does that day still feel surreal when you think back?
It still feels surreal! Whenever I look back at it, it’s honestly such a dream come true. It was a tough time out there, especially with me rolling my ankle the first day. Being able to come away with that medal on a torn ligament as well, it’s just… no words really.
Wow, a torn ligament…
Yeah! I didn’t find out until I got back from Tokyo because I didn’t want a scan because I feel like I would have had to not compete. So I waited until I got back to the UK.
Going into the last event, which was bars, did you guys have any idea that you could finish on the medal podium?
After vault I kind of looked up at the screen and was like, ‘Oh okay, we might actually have a chance. We need to do the best bar routines we could ever do.’ For me personally, that was the best bar routine I’ve ever done; the first time I ever scored over 14 in an international setting. So for it to be in the Olympic final, it’s even better!
You seemed so relieved after your bar routine. What emotions were you feeling after you landed the dismount?
Obviously with Qualifications not going my way with my ankle being not so great, finally having a clean competition and being able to do it with the pain that I was in… was such an amazing feeling. Landing that dismount, there are no words really. It’s a surreal moment.
The team was 6th after Qualifying, you personally didn’t have your best performance that day – what was the mindset for you and the team to turn things around for team finals?
Going into the team final we didn’t have any expectations. We said to each other, ‘Even if we come out as the 8th best country in the world, honestly that’s still such an amazing achievement.’ So we didn’t really put ourselves under any pressure. We just wanted to go out there and enjoy it and get the experience of an Olympic team final. I feel like that helped us a lot because we didn’t put too much pressure on each other. We had the one fall on beam, but we were really good at putting that behind us and we went out and smashed vault, floor and bars.
How big of a deal was that medal for your country? Were you celebrated in any special way?
It was such a big deal! For me, I didn’t get to go back to the Village right away because I had drug testing straight away after. So I didn’t get back to the Village until 1 or 2 a.m. The team was of course celebrating, but I had to celebrate on my own in the drug testing center [laughs].
With the pandemic, you couldn’t have any family or friends there with you. What was it like when you returned home?
I didn’t get to have my coach there either. That was very tough for me, especially with COVID and not having friends or family. After my friends and family, my coach is the next closest person to me, so not having him there was even tougher. But as soon as I got back to the UK, my family did in fact surprise me with a party which was really good. I got back to the gym the day after I returned home and got to see my coach which was a lovely moment.
Why didn’t your coach get to go? Which coach were you with in Tokyo – the national coach?
There were only two coaches. The national coach was supposed to come but then he broke his knee, so we had a girl coach and boy coach. We have to pick and my coach didn’t get picked but all together we worked as a team and it all paid off.
You kept competing after Tokyo – a lot of gymnasts might go to the Olympics, win a medal, and think, “I’ve reached the highest point.” What inspired you to keep going?
I feel like after we got a medal, I felt like that wouldn’t be the last medal we could get at an Olympics Games so that’s obviously an inspiration and allowed me to carry on. If it wasn’t for my ankle, I would have actually competed at the World Championships as well… well I would have tried to, but I feel like I needed that break. For me it’s just, I’ve got more goals like a European All-Around medal, and now that’s been achieved. And obviously Commonwealths, I’ve always wanted to do it in Birmingham, so that was a goal. I just set myself long term goals to reach!
Did you ever consider doing college gymnastics?
No, I didn’t really consider it. I’m not sure why. It looks like so much fun! For me personally, I wouldn’t do it but it does look like a lot of fun.
You’ve had a really good year! You won your first All-Around European medal and two golds at Commonwealths – what kind of statement do you think your performance sends?
I think I’m at the best I’ve ever been so far. I wasn’t expecting my summer to be as good as it’s gone. I feel like Commonwealth’s helped me going into European’s. I wasn’t expecting to come away with an All-Around medal, so to come away with one is such a surreal moment. It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little girl, so to be able to say I’m a European All-Around medalist is such an honor and honestly it feels really good because I’ve worked so hard for that moment, so for it to finally pay off is such an amazing feeling.
There’s so many amazing gymnasts in Europe too, so to think you’re among the top of that group is probably a pretty good feeling!
Yes, it’s such a good feeling! Especially with it being not my best competition; I feel like I could have done a lot better. So that’s another positive thing to take after that.
Gearing up for Worlds, what are your goals individually and for the team?
Obviously we would like a team medal, that is probably the main goal for us all and obviously a few individual finals. For me, it would be maybe the All-Around final and beam final, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
How excited are you to compete in front of a home crowd?
Oh I’m super excited, especially with Commonwealth’s being in Birmingham. That was such an exciting [environment]! The crowd honestly helps us throughout the whole competition so for it to happen again in Liverpool we’re all super excited.
What do the next four weeks look like for you as you get ready for Worlds?
We start camp [October 5th], so we’re just going to stick with our routines and make sure they’re clean and with not many deductions. We do routines, but then we focus on upgrades as well and if they’re ready they’ll be added into the routine but if not, we’ll just make sure our routine is perfect with minor deductions and consistent.
Get our 2022 Worlds Preview issue featuring Alice Kinsella, here.
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
The Athlete Marathon: A Look At The Long Haul
11 Questions with Angela Andreoli
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine 2022 Worlds Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last