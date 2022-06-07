Where Are They Now? | Alaina Kwan: Taking Chances and Chasing Her Dreams 

As difficult as the experience was, Kwan found solace in knowing it could potentially help her down the line in her career as a broadcast journalist. This was her dream job since she was a young girl, but of course, being on TV opens the door for criticism and hateful remarks from strangers.

“That was something that I really had to learn at that age, just to block out people’s perceptions and thoughts of me,” Kwan said. “It was one of those learning lessons we’re I’m just like, ‘Man, I’ve got to block out the noise or I’m never going to be brave enough to do things like that again.”

Fast forward a year later and Kwan found herself at the University of Kentucky pursuing her dreams athletically, as well as setting herself up to achieve her childhood dream of becoming a broadcast journalist. However, her journey to becoming a division 1 college athlete was just as unconventional as her elite gymnastics journey. With both of her parents being divers, her father a 1984 Olympian, Kwan didn’t have much guidance or support navigating the college recruiting process, she didn’t even start looking into colleges until she was 15.

“I kind of consider myself being recruited a little late just because we didn’t know how it worked,” Kwan said. “Both my parents were divers, so the way they recruited is different compared to gymnastics, but they thought it was the same for everybody. We realized, at the time at least, that people were getting recruited young and verbally committing young. We were like, ‘Okay, we’re going to need to reach out. We’re going to need to do some work on our end.’”

Several factors went into Kwan’s college decision. First and foremost, she wanted a school with a top journalism program. She also wanted somewhere not too close to home, knowing that her career could potentially take her to the other side of the country: “I knew if I was going to be able to do this business, I needed to know: Can I move away? Can I make a new life? Can I figure this out on my own?”

Kwan visited the University of Michigan, Georgia, Cal and Alabama. But then she injured her MCL, which limited her training. Kwan thought she would slip off every school’s radar—but that’s when the University of Kentucky came knocking on her door.

“I remember hobbling out of the gym one day and my coach was like, ‘Hey, here’s Kentucky’s card.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, I wasn’t expecting this!’” Kwan said. “I called them, they invited me on a recruiting trip, and I sent them some videos of things that I’ve done. I guess even though I was injured, they saw something in me.”

On her recruiting trip, Kwan said she felt at home. As an Asian American, finding a school where she felt comfortable and safe was another essential element to her recruiting journey.

“Living in California, we’re such a melting pot with all different races,” Kwan explained. “It was nothing that really came to my mind until my mom brought it to my attention on my recruiting trip. She was like, ‘hey, if you love the school, you love the school and that’s great for you, but you need to feel comfortable in the environment that you are in, because once you leave California, you are going to be a minority. And I just want you to feel comfortable and safe wherever you are.’ I was like, ‘Woah. I didn’t even really think about that.’”

When it came down to it, Kentucky checked all of Kwan’s boxes. They had a great journalism program, a gymnastics program on the rise, it was far enough from home to be a new experience—but yet still felt like home. “When they offered me on that trip, I couldn’t say no. It just felt right.”