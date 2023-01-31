Aiming High

Choosing to be a student-athlete at a Service Academy means you’re committing not just to an educational experience, but also a military, if not career, at least period of service. As a highly recruited high school gymnast what made you want to select that path?

It was always something I wanted to do. My older brother graduated from the Air Force Academy and my dad is a West Point grad. We’re kind of a military family. I knew what the team and coaches were all about, through my brother, and just wanting to be a part of not only a team I knew was great, but the Long Blue Line, as we call it.

Did you ever consider any other options for your NCAA career?

Of course. It was a hard decision, but ultimately, I decided I wanted to show that no matter where you’re at, as long as you put in the effort and prioritize, and you’re doing something you want to do, you can make it happen. I wanted to be in the Air Force, and pursue that career path after gymnastics, but I still want to do gymnastics at the highest level, and the Air Force Academy provided the best of both worlds towards those goals. It’s hard, don’t get me wrong. Days are tough and there are weeks that are just indescribably difficult, but it’s so fulfilling. It’s what I want to do, so in the end the decision kind of made itself.

So, how did your dad, as a West Point grad, feel about you choosing the Air Force Academy?

[Laughs] He’s really jealous, because he knows it’s a better school. [Laughs again] He’ll love that. But my brother going to Air Force ahead of me kind of softened the blow. By the time I was born [my dad] was in the Reserves, so I didn’t have that [Army] experience so much. I grew up mostly in Olympia, Washington, around the Lewis-McChord joint base, and then we moved to Cypress, Texas when I started high school.

Do you have a career goal within the Air Force? In what role are you hoping to serve?

My goal originally was to be a pilot, but at this point I’m putting that on hold, and am looking to take part in the Air Force’s World Class Athlete program, which would essentially mean that gymnastics is my job through the end of this quad, and maybe until 2028. That’s my plan as of right now and hopefully I’ll still be able to be part of a Reserve or Guard unit and fly planes from there. We’ll see how things go, but I’ve always felt, and still feel, that going to the Air Force Academy was going to set me up for my future in the best possible way, no matter what that future may be.

When did you make the decision to make gymnastics your primary focus?

Probably around the middle of my sophomore season, so about a year ago now. My freshman year was really tough, with COVID and everything. School was hard. Gymnastics was hard. Freshman year anywhere is hard. It’s a big adjustment, going to college, especially at the Academy, and especially during COVID. I just wasn’t loving what I was doing. Then sophomore year came around and things started to get better and midway through I started to feel like myself again with my gymnastics and then I went to Championships last summer, and made it back onto National Team, and I’m loving it again. Now, I just want to keep doing gymnastics for as long as I possibly can.

Besides the military commitment, what’s different about being a collegiate gymnast at a Service Academy versus other NCAA programs?

As a cadet our minimum credit hours per semester are 14, but no one takes just 14. My lowest credit hour semester has been 17. Right now, I have 19 hours. And every semester is like that. We’re taking way more classes than an average college student, especially an average student-athlete. And on top of that we have military duties every day. We have to be up by 6:30 every morning. Lunch is mandatory. We have to march before lunch most days. We basically have a full military job while at the Academy. On top of school. On top of gymnastics. I’m working 18 hours most days, with just about every minute committed to either school, gym, or military training.

That is a tremendous number of obligations. How do you balance everything? Where do you find time to do the physical recovery needed to train at a high level?

It can be tough sometimes. That’s where working with and trusting your coaches really comes in. They do their best to gauge how we’re feeling and help us through those especially rough times, but also pushing us sometimes, when that’s what we need to do. Sometimes you’re going to be tired, but you still need to push. You learn how to deal with it. That’s a lot of what freshman year at the Academy is. Learning how to deal with so much outside of gymnastics, while also still pushing the next thing in the gym.

How have you learned to make it work? There must be some trade-offs, as there are only so many hours in a day.

One of the biggest things I’ve learned to do is waste absolutely no time. I’m never idle. If I have 15 or 20 minutes, I check something off my list. That’s one thing I won’t have to do later. Another is just focus. Focus on the task at hand. When I’m doing homework, my phone is off. It’s put away. It’s gone. For those 2, 3, 4 hours that’s all I’m doing, and I just get it done. When I’m in the gym, I’m not looking at messages, or schedules, or thinking about anything else other than gymnastics. That’s my focus. Just learning how to compartmentalize your day and focusing on each aspect you need to accomplish, one at a time, is key. Otherwise, everything overwhelms you all the time. You have to learn to structure your brain to think differently.

Do you usually workout once or twice a day?

Early in the year we’ll do two-a-days, and go really early in the morning. At the Academy, if you have a sports obligation that can take the place of morning military duties. So, we’ll go and lift in the pre-season. But once we get into the season, we’re only training once per day. Competitions are an adrenaline dump so you tend to get super tired and it’s just not worth it at that point to do two-a-days, so instead we focus on recovery and getting more sleep if you can. We also need extra time for school when we’re traveling for competition season, because it’s important we don’t fall behind.