Inside Gymnastics has you covered for the 2023 NCAA Season! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: Men’s NCAA Mondays in partnership with the CGA.
This week we feature Air Force’s Garrett Braunton!
Last week, we featured Oklahoma’s Spencer Goodell, Vitaliy Guimaraes and Morgan Seyler! Click here for the story!
We kicked off the series with NCAA, USA and World Champion, Brody Malone! Click here for the story!
For the 2023 Men’s NCAA Schedule – Click Here!
Aiming High
Air Force Junior and U.S. National Team member Garrett Braunton balances gymnastics success with military service
When Garrett Braunton landed his final dismount at the 2022 OOFOS U.S. Men’s Gymnastics Championships, he had a lot to celebrate. Not just a personal-best 18th place finish in the senior All-Around and a spot on the Senior National Developmental team, but the confidence he felt that his plan was working.
Now, as Braunton embarks on his junior NCAA season, the sky is the limit for his gymnastics goals
“He’s definitely capable of doing it all,” says Braunton’s coach, Josh Loeser. “I’ve seen him improve so much from his freshman year to now. Now, he actually has the drive and will to put in the work. The question now is how high can we push him?”
While some would argue the Air Force Academy is an unusual choice for an athlete with Olympic aspirations, Braunton doesn’t see it that way, taking an iron-sharpens-iron approach to the rigors of balancing life as a cadet and world-class athlete.
Choosing to be a student-athlete at a Service Academy means you’re committing not just to an educational experience, but also a military, if not career, at least period of service. As a highly recruited high school gymnast what made you want to select that path?
It was always something I wanted to do. My older brother graduated from the Air Force Academy and my dad is a West Point grad. We’re kind of a military family. I knew what the team and coaches were all about, through my brother, and just wanting to be a part of not only a team I knew was great, but the Long Blue Line, as we call it.
Did you ever consider any other options for your NCAA career?
Of course. It was a hard decision, but ultimately, I decided I wanted to show that no matter where you’re at, as long as you put in the effort and prioritize, and you’re doing something you want to do, you can make it happen. I wanted to be in the Air Force, and pursue that career path after gymnastics, but I still want to do gymnastics at the highest level, and the Air Force Academy provided the best of both worlds towards those goals. It’s hard, don’t get me wrong. Days are tough and there are weeks that are just indescribably difficult, but it’s so fulfilling. It’s what I want to do, so in the end the decision kind of made itself.
So, how did your dad, as a West Point grad, feel about you choosing the Air Force Academy?
[Laughs] He’s really jealous, because he knows it’s a better school. [Laughs again] He’ll love that. But my brother going to Air Force ahead of me kind of softened the blow. By the time I was born [my dad] was in the Reserves, so I didn’t have that [Army] experience so much. I grew up mostly in Olympia, Washington, around the Lewis-McChord joint base, and then we moved to Cypress, Texas when I started high school.
Do you have a career goal within the Air Force? In what role are you hoping to serve?
My goal originally was to be a pilot, but at this point I’m putting that on hold, and am looking to take part in the Air Force’s World Class Athlete program, which would essentially mean that gymnastics is my job through the end of this quad, and maybe until 2028. That’s my plan as of right now and hopefully I’ll still be able to be part of a Reserve or Guard unit and fly planes from there. We’ll see how things go, but I’ve always felt, and still feel, that going to the Air Force Academy was going to set me up for my future in the best possible way, no matter what that future may be.
When did you make the decision to make gymnastics your primary focus?
Probably around the middle of my sophomore season, so about a year ago now. My freshman year was really tough, with COVID and everything. School was hard. Gymnastics was hard. Freshman year anywhere is hard. It’s a big adjustment, going to college, especially at the Academy, and especially during COVID. I just wasn’t loving what I was doing. Then sophomore year came around and things started to get better and midway through I started to feel like myself again with my gymnastics and then I went to Championships last summer, and made it back onto National Team, and I’m loving it again. Now, I just want to keep doing gymnastics for as long as I possibly can.
Besides the military commitment, what’s different about being a collegiate gymnast at a Service Academy versus other NCAA programs?
As a cadet our minimum credit hours per semester are 14, but no one takes just 14. My lowest credit hour semester has been 17. Right now, I have 19 hours. And every semester is like that. We’re taking way more classes than an average college student, especially an average student-athlete. And on top of that we have military duties every day. We have to be up by 6:30 every morning. Lunch is mandatory. We have to march before lunch most days. We basically have a full military job while at the Academy. On top of school. On top of gymnastics. I’m working 18 hours most days, with just about every minute committed to either school, gym, or military training.
That is a tremendous number of obligations. How do you balance everything? Where do you find time to do the physical recovery needed to train at a high level?
It can be tough sometimes. That’s where working with and trusting your coaches really comes in. They do their best to gauge how we’re feeling and help us through those especially rough times, but also pushing us sometimes, when that’s what we need to do. Sometimes you’re going to be tired, but you still need to push. You learn how to deal with it. That’s a lot of what freshman year at the Academy is. Learning how to deal with so much outside of gymnastics, while also still pushing the next thing in the gym.
How have you learned to make it work? There must be some trade-offs, as there are only so many hours in a day.
One of the biggest things I’ve learned to do is waste absolutely no time. I’m never idle. If I have 15 or 20 minutes, I check something off my list. That’s one thing I won’t have to do later. Another is just focus. Focus on the task at hand. When I’m doing homework, my phone is off. It’s put away. It’s gone. For those 2, 3, 4 hours that’s all I’m doing, and I just get it done. When I’m in the gym, I’m not looking at messages, or schedules, or thinking about anything else other than gymnastics. That’s my focus. Just learning how to compartmentalize your day and focusing on each aspect you need to accomplish, one at a time, is key. Otherwise, everything overwhelms you all the time. You have to learn to structure your brain to think differently.
Do you usually workout once or twice a day?
Early in the year we’ll do two-a-days, and go really early in the morning. At the Academy, if you have a sports obligation that can take the place of morning military duties. So, we’ll go and lift in the pre-season. But once we get into the season, we’re only training once per day. Competitions are an adrenaline dump so you tend to get super tired and it’s just not worth it at that point to do two-a-days, so instead we focus on recovery and getting more sleep if you can. We also need extra time for school when we’re traveling for competition season, because it’s important we don’t fall behind.
As a team, Air Force got off to an excellent start this season. What are your goals for 2023 as a squad?
I don’t want to say too much, but we’ve talked a lot about this, and we’re really excited for this season. We’ve pushed a lot of difficulty, and now the guys are doing well with it and hitting their routines pretty consistently. Now, it’s time to clean up and we want to try and push into that top 6 bracket at NCAAs. If it doesn’t happen this year, that’s OK, but that’s what we’re aiming for, and that’s what we’re pushing towards, and the guys are working really hard. The biggest deal, for us, after NCAAs, is the All-Academy Championship, and we are looking to come out on top this year and take that trophy home. It hasn’t been at the Academy for a while, so we’re looking to change that, and I think we just need to keep doing what we’re doing to make that happen. We’ve focused a lot more on being intentional in the gym and raising each other up. We are trying really hard to push each other, and we haven’t really had that so much in the past, but what helps is how talented our guys are. We have so much talent on this team and it’s pushed everyone even further. I think it’s really a culture shift that’s happened in the last eight or nine months that made everybody committed to what we’re doing, excited for what we’re doing.
Success often breeds success. Do you feel like your performance at the U.S. Championships helped bring about that shift?
I think it probably didn’t hurt. Everybody was really excited for me. I was really excited. It was a really cool moment. But ultimately it comes back to the team. The team working really hard and working really well together. For us, it’s not about each individual. We really push the concept that it’s everybody that makes our score. The guys on each event getting the highest scores push us all to be better. It really is just a focus on the team.
Tell me a little about the Air Force coaching staff, Josh Loeser and Sergey Resnick.
They’re both incredible technical coaches. I think that’s where their strength really lies. They just take us back to basics and that’s helped the entire team immensely, and that comes from their technical knowledge. But, even more than that, they’re very motivational. They’re good at telling you when you need to get it together and keep on pushing. They make you understand it’s going to be hard, but you just have to get through, and things will get better. I think a lot of guys just didn’t understand how hard it would be, coming into college. Our coaches have been really good about being patient and working with each individual guy as they go through those phases and getting us all to a place where we’re really confident in our gymnastics.
What advice would you offer to other gymnasts considering a service academy?
My best advice is that if you don’t think your personality would fit the military—you’re wrong. Because I have met all types of people, from literally every background and viewpoint. I think you hear a lot of stereotypes about how you can’t be a part of an academy and get better at gymnastics. If that’s the only thing keeping you from going to a military academy…Don’t listen to that. If everything else appeals to you, but you’re worried your gymnastics will suffer, there are ways to work around that. It doesn’t matter where you go, every path to success is going to be hard. The Air Force Academy may be hard in a different way, but it’s great in different ways, too. The idea of a military commitment can be daunting to some people, but the benefits, like having your college paid for and getting an outstanding education, more than make up for it, to my mind. For me, the biggest benefit is you’re surrounded by people who have gone through hard things with you. These guys over here, sitting behind me, these are my brothers, through and through. We may as well have been born together. That shared experience is unlike any other kind of shared experience. That closeness, that support, has changed my life.
Photos courtesy of Garrett Braunton
For more:
eMjae Frazier – One Day Better
Paul Juda – It Was All Worth It!
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2022 World Championships Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last