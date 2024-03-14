“This is Lindenwood Gymnastics. This is #OurLegacy.” After 12 record-setting seasons, Lindenwood gymnastics prepares for a final chapter

Record-Setters Determined to Rise

Lindenwood is having a record-breaking season, crushing program records for their highest ever season opening score, highest home meet score, and highest total team score by the halfway point of the season. While they’ve drawn motivation from this being their last season, Scherwinski felt this outcome was “going to happen regardless of if the team was getting cut or not.” In one of the first team meetings in August, the team set goals for breaking all of these records.

For Scherwinski, while he is so proud of his team for the initiatives they’ve taken to make their last season count, the season Lindenwood is having fits the trajectory the program has been on. The team has been rising since the program began 12 years ago, which makes the nearing end bittersweet. “It’s hard to look back and see all of the success that we’ve had and knowing that it’s coming to an end,” Griswold said. But for now, competing with all they have is what Lindenwood can do to best leave their legacy.

Something so inspiring about Lindenwood is their ability to focus on the present. With the decision, many of Lindenwood’s gymnasts are facing constant uncertainty about where they will be next year, knowing that each meet brings them closer and closer to the end of their time as a team. Rather than focusing on all of the negativity of the decision, they’ve embraced a mindset of unity.

Scherwinski knows the team’s experience is a unique one. “It’s tough,” Scherwinksi said. “Really no one can relate except for the people that are here.”

The team recognizes that they are all in it together; they understand each other best and are each other’s biggest cheerleaders. “We’re always at our best when we’re having fun and are really close together,” Griswold said. Focusing so closely on one meet at a time and one routine at a time, their love for each other and their sport leaves no time to think about anything else.

The looming fact that Lindenwood’s time as a team is dwindling has brought the team closer together. After coaching in college for seven seasons, Scherwinski said he has never felt a team this close, especially through so much adversity. “It’s really evident that this whole situation has made everybody live in the present because we are just so appreciative that we can still be together,” Scherwinski said.

The team’s appreciation for each other has developed into what Scherwinski described as a tough love dynamic where they are able to hold each other to the highest standard. “Whatever it is, we’re not afraid to call one another out,” Scherwinski said. “We’re not afraid to say something that might be hard and I think that genuinely comes from a place of love because we all care about each other.”

This dynamic is not just for coaches, but between gymnasts, too. “I think the most special part of this team is that everybody holds each other to the same standard,” Griswold said. “I think everyone is just way more hungry for it this year, which is kind of a cool thing to watch. That drive in the gym every single day; we have so much more of a purpose. Taking things head on, getting through any tough practices or tough meets is a lot easier together.”