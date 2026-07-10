Bring Your Next Gymnastics Competition to South Sioux City, Nebraska!

A Championship-Caliber Venue Designed for Successful Events

For competition organizers, success starts with the right facility. The South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront and Event Center offers the space, convenience, and professional atmosphere needed to host outstanding dance and gymnastics competitions of all sizes.

The recently renovated Marriott Event Center provides flexible event space that can accommodate competition floors, warm-up areas, registration, awards ceremonies, vendors, and spectator seating—all under one roof. Having everything in a single, well-organized venue simplifies operations and enhances the experience for athletes, coaches, families, and staff.

Connected to the venue, the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront offers modern accommodations featuring Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, mini-refrigerators, coffee makers, and scenic Missouri River views. Attendees enjoy complimentary parking, an on-site grab-and-go coffee shop, and the convenience of staying steps away from the competition.

A Destination Families Will Enjoy

Competition weekends are about more than performances and scores. South Sioux City offers a variety of attractions and entertainment options that keep families engaged before and after events.

Visitors can enjoy live theater productions through the acclaimed New Stage Players, monthly summer concerts at Music in the Pasture, and exciting events such as extreme bull riding, Figure-8 racing, and tractor pulls during the Dakota-Thurston County Fair.

Just minutes away, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino offers concerts, dining, nightlife, and entertainment. Families with younger children can explore LaunchPAD Children’s Museum across the river in Sioux City.

Food is another pleasant surprise. From upscale dining at Kahill’s to authentic Mexican cuisine and a wide variety of global flavors, South Sioux City features 49 restaurants and several coffee shops. The locally famous Crystal Café has even been featured in the nationally recognized book Roadfood.

Extend the Experience Beyond the Competition Floor

Athletes and families looking to explore will discover outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the region.

Siouxland Freedom Park features a moving tribute to America’s veterans, including a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, walking trails, and beautiful riverfront views.

Crystal Cove Park offers 100 acres of outdoor recreation, including a 33-acre lake, fishing, hiking and biking trails, birdwatching, and an 18-hole disc golf course. Nearby Danish Alps State Recreation Area provides camping, fishing, hiking, and equestrian trails.

For a truly unique stay, visitors can even experience the area’s Hobbit-inspired lodging accommodations at The Koffie Knechtion property.