4 Ways to Increase Your Business Value

1. Learn the Market Value of Your Business Today

Think of this as a check-up for your business’s financial health. You can’t plan a journey without knowing where you are starting. A 3rd Level Consulting Group professional business valuation gives you that starting point.

It is important to know that not just anyone can value a business in our industry. Many owners think their local CPA or attorney can do it, but child activity businesses are very specialized. Generalists often focus only on basic math and physical equipment. They might miss the “intangible” things that actually drive your value—like your unique curriculum, your staff’s expertise, and how loyal your families are. Working with a specialist from the 3rd Level Business Valuation and Brokerage team ensures your hard work is measured correctly.

Your 3rd Level professional business valuation report will show you what a buyer may likely pay for your business today. It also highlights exactly which parts of your business are strong and which ones can be improved. Knowing your current market value is the critical first step to creating a plan for growth.

2. Strengthen Leadership and Systems

The most valuable businesses are those that can run smoothly when the owner is on vacation. If you, as the owner, have to make every single decision and manage every detail, your business is less valuable to a new owner.

To fix this, you need a “turn-key” operation. This means:

Building a strong team: Training and mentoring leaders within your staff.

Creating “playbooks”: Writing down all your systems and procedures in simple manuals.

Delegating: Trusting your team to handle daily tasks.

A buyer isn’t just purchasing equipment or a brand; they are purchasing a smooth-running machine. The better your systems, the higher your value. Getting an overall review of your systems by 3rd Level’s team is one great way to verify you are doing everything you can to optimize your systems.

3. Maximize Long-Term Value and Net Sale Proceeds

This is where we get into the details of increasing what you actually get to keep. The core of your value often comes from your Discretionary Earnings (DE). This is the total benefit you, as the owner, take from the business, including profits and other owner-specific benefits.

Every dollar you add to your DE can significantly boost your total business value.

To maximize this long-term value, you should:

Lower costs wisely: Look for ways to save on expenses without hurting the quality for your families.

Use smart pricing: Ensure your prices reflect the high-quality value you provide.

Understand sales negotiating: The 3rd Level Team will illustrate the difference between a Technical Valuation and your actual Market Sales Value.

Plan your exit early: We recommend starting at least three years in advance. This gives you time to tidy up financials and resolve any issues (like complicated leases) that could hinder a sale.