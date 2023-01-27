Inside Gymnastics has you covered for the 2023 NCAA Season! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: Men’s NCAA Mondays in partnership with the CGA.
This week we feature OU’s Spencer Goodell, Vitaliy Guimaraes and Morgan Seyler!
Last week, we featured first year head coach at Illinois, Daniel Ribeiro and in our NCAA Extra, we heard from Oklahoma’s Fuzzy Benas who is once again on the comeback trail.
We kicked off the series with NCAA, USA and World Champion, Brody Malone! Click Here for the story!
For the 2023 Men’s NCAA Schedule – Click Here!
Adversity Becomes Opportunity: Part 2
Spencer Goodell, Vitaliy Guimaraes and Morgan Seyler on overcoming injuries, a global pandemic, and more, to lead the 2023 Sooner squad
When Spencer Goodell, Vitaliy Guimaraes and Morgan Seyler arrived in Norman as freshmen in the fall of 2018, the Oklahoma Sooners were riding high as four-time, defending NCAA National Champs, with the longest-winning streak in all of college sports.
A lot has transpired for Oklahoma, and the world at large, since 2018, but neither a myriad of injuries nor a global pandemic can sink the spirits of the three Sooners who serve as fifth-year tri-captains of Oklahoma’s 2023 team.
Inside Gymnastics sat down with this trio to talk about what they’ve been through already, and what they hope to accomplish in 2023.
How big of an impact did having the OU women’s team come directly from winning a National Championship earlier that afternoon into the arena midway through your finals to cheer you on have?
Morgan: Huge. It felt like the volume doubled when they came in. [laughs] They’re small, but they’re LOUD.
Spencer: They brought that Championship energy in with them.
Vitaliy: We had watched them, as a team, hours before, on TV, win a National Championship, and to have them cheer us on and support us was incredible.
Spencer: After high bar it was like, ‘We have one left,’ and it felt like nothing could stop us.
Vitaliy: We talked about just building momentum right from the start and riding that wave, and that’s exactly what we did.
Morgan: Yeah, the first night didn’t go as planned, but that doesn’t mean we changed our plans.
You ended up second by less than a tenth over Michigan. Did you have any idea how close the competition was at that point?
Vitaliy: I, personally, didn’t, because I don’t like looking at scores, but I knew we had to hit. I wasn’t thinking about scores, but as I was standing there waiting to go on floor, I looked over and watched Paul Juda just stick his vault cold and thought, ‘Daaannng.’ [laughs] But then I just took a breath, calmed my mind, and went out there.
The whole thing was surreal. I finished my routine, ran back and was high-fiving everyone, and I think it was Morgan who physically took my shoulders and turned me around to show me the team scores.
Would you all say that’s your favorite meet so far as a Sooner?
Morgan: I, personally, would say conference 2021 was my favorite. Not only because we won, but because I think it’s almost harder to watch than compete.
Spencer: Yeah, it is.
Vitaliy: We all know how it feels, and you’re honestly more nervous for your teammates than you ever are for yourself.
Spencer: Yeah, I was watching Jack (Freeman) on high bar at HNI, after I finished my all-around, and I seriously felt like I might pass out. You just want it so much for them, because you know what’s gone into those moments.
Mark Williams talks a lot about buying in to the Oklahoma system, what does buying in mean to you?
Morgan: When he says buy in, he means being prepared every day to do what you need to do. You have to buy in, like, if you’ve got a one-on-three day, you don’t just come in and make it through, you try your hardest. If you’re not doing that, you can’t succeed.
Buy in, is every day be ready to be the best you can be.
Vitaliy: I think it’s holding yourself accountable. Knowing you have to put your head down and grind some days. To trust that the system works, if you do the work. It’s a proven method of success.
When I walk into the gym, I try to shut everything else out. Not worry about what’s going around me, and just do, do, do. Doing the numbers. Doing the circuits. Not cutting any corners, because that doesn’t benefit you in any sort of way.
When he says buy in, he’s saying to put all your effort and energy into your own goals. That in end, the work does pay off, and I think it also makes you a better person in whatever you do.
Spencer: Agree with both, and I’ll say once again…Commitment. The commitment to do the numbers. To go on the journey and do what’s worked. If you trust Mark, trust the process, trust your teammates…I can’t explain it, but even with all we’ve been through, somehow it always works itself out.
Like, I honestly don’t know how he does it, but somehow that vision Mark has for us always comes together at the end. I’m the one who kind of questions everything, and I’m sure that drives Mark crazy sometimes.
Vitaliy: [nodding] It does.
Spencer: [laughs] Yeah, the hardest part for me was trusting the process, but once you fully commit to that process it’s freaky how well it works. Like, take last weekend at HNI, I honestly thought it might be an actual disaster [laughs]—like, this time it wasn’t going to work—but we went in and all did exactly what we needed to do and had a great weekend.
I don’t know why I keep doubting that, but as long as you don’t waver from that commitment to doing the numbers, going through the process, it shows out.
Morgan: Gymnastics is a constant roller coaster of emotions. I think the secret here is that you learn to ride that wave, to not let it knock you down.
With five years under your belt, does it get any easier?
Morgan: Some things get easier with time, some things get harder.
Spencer: Mentally, I think it’s much easier, having seen what the result of all the work can be. Physically…
Vitaliy: For me, I think it’s actually tougher mentally in some ways, because I’m pushing myself to another level. The older you get, the harder that threshold of success is to cross, physically and mentally. Having that experience, knowing you’ve already done it before and can do it again, is a benefit, but you also know how hard it is, so we all have those days where it feels like, ‘Why am I here?’
It’s part of the sport. You can’t go into practice every day thinking it’s always going to be this straight line of getting better. You have to have down days to realize what needs to be fixed.
Spencer: We all signed up for this. But whenever we need reminders of why, I think we just look at each other. That’s what it means to be a Sooner.
Morgan: I second that. There are so many reasons why we do what we do, but these guys are a big part of it.
Vitaliy: Like we said at the start, brothers for life. No doubt.
Teammates. Friends. Leaders.
Vitaliy on Spencer: “Absolutely no quit in him at all. Always there for you, 100%.”
Morgan on Spencer: “One of the most dedicated people I have ever met. Destined to be successful in whatever he does.”
Spencer Goodell, 22
Hometown: Tigard, Ore.
Major: Graduate Student studying Organizational Leadership
2018 U.S. Pan Am Champs team member (gold medal)
Spencer on Vitaliy: “He’s the guy who is always looking for more ways to support the team.”
Morgan on Vitaliy: “He is always somebody who has your back. A good teammate and a good person.”
Vitaliy Guimaraes, 22
Hometown: Arvada, Colo.
Major: Psychology
Two-time U.S. National Team Member, 2022 Winter Cup Champion
Vitaliy on Morgan: “One of the most resilient and loving people I’ve ever met.”
Spencer on Morgan: “Always there when you need him. Super supportive of everything I’ve ever tried to accomplish.”
Morgan Seyler, 23
Hometown: Tigard, Ore.
Major: Graduate student studying Business Data Analytics
2021 MPSF Conference Champ and All-American on Floor
Photos courtesy of OU Athletics and Jessica Frankl for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
eMjae Frazier – One Day Better
Paul Juda – It Was All Worth It!
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2022 World Championships Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last