Adversity Becomes Opportunity: Part 1
Spencer Goodell, Vitaliy Guimaraes and Morgan Seyler on overcoming injuries, a global pandemic, and more, to lead the 2023 Sooner squad
When Spencer Goodell, Vitaliy Guimaraes and Morgan Seyler arrived in Norman as freshmen in the fall of 2018, the Oklahoma Sooners were riding high as four-time, defending NCAA National Champs, with the longest-winning streak in all of college sports.
A lot has transpired for Oklahoma, and the world at large, since 2018, but neither a myriad of injuries nor a global pandemic can sink the spirits of the three Sooners who serve as fifth-year tri-captains of Oklahoma’s 2023 team.
Inside Gymnastics sat down with this trio to talk about what they’ve been through already, and what they hope to accomplish in 2023.
As a class you have absolutely been through it. Each of you have dealt with potentially career-ending injuries—Vitaliy’s seizure last season (Sticks, Style and Staunch Determination) and high school grip-lock injury that required multiple wrist surgeries; two hand surgeries for Spencer after his freshman year, plus shoulder surgery last fall; shoulder surgery in 2020 and a torn Achilles for Morgan last December—living through a global pandemic and all the struggles that come with that, all while trying to achieve the high level of success Oklahoma gymnastics has become known for.
Vitaliy: And we’re all still here, still standing.
Spencer: Mark always says that adversity can create opportunity, and gymnastics is all about adversity.
Morgan: Having each other, and this team, to lean on is a big part of how we did it. I’m sure it’s the same for other teams, but this is a brotherhood. The guys [in this room] and the team out there—we’re all brothers for life.
COVID cut short your sophomore season in 2020 and has obviously impacted every year since.
Morgan: Yeah, it was an incredibly hard thing to go through in the moment. It felt like we were just hitting our stride, as we approached the postseason. We were just about to see all of our hard work show out and then…Nothing. Just this abrupt, difficult ending.
But at the same time, I think that it lit a fire. Letting us know how important this is to us. How much we wanted to keep doing gymnastics, to be a part of this team. To keep pushing and come back and train together. And I know a lot of other guys felt that too, because we talked about it when we were apart, and when we were able to come back here in 2021. How we wouldn’t ever take this for granted again.
Does anyone have a specific memory of March 12, 2020? What did it feel like to get the official word that the season was over?
Vitaliy: We were in the middle of our intrasquad, and we see the girls across the gym get pulled in here, to the team room, and when they came out, they were all teary-eyed and upset, and I think we knew. Then, Mark gathered us around and told us the season was canceled, and he got choked up, too.
It was this experience that no one could relate to, because it had never happened before. But one of the first things that Mark told us to do was to take a step back and realize what was going on was much bigger than just sports.
The way it happened so abruptly, so quick, was still shocking. The day before we’d been talking about how we’d still have our [home] meet, but no fans, and then maybe it was no meet that weekend, but just a delay, but then, just like that, it was all over and there was nothing.
That same day the three of us got together and talked. What’s the plan moving forward? What are we going to do during this quarantine time? What are our days going to consist of without gymnastics? Because all of us had spent almost every day in the gym since we were 3, 4, 5 years-old.
Morgan: It was also that we didn’t know how long this would last. It wasn’t just the season, but we had to pack up and head home. So, no gym, no [in person] school, and we wouldn’t even be together.
Eventually, though, the three of you did end up together, as Vitaliy and Spencer ended up kind of moving in with the Seyler family in North Texas for several months.
Vitaliy: It started because we thought it was only going to be for two or three weeks until we came back, so we thought we’d all go to Morgan’s house and just kind of wait it out.
Morgan: And my parents own a gym, so we saw it as a way we could keep training.
Spencer: After a couple weeks I went back home [to Oregon], where everything was shut down. Then there were rumors that they were going to close the borders, and people might not be able to leave the state, so Morgan’s mom texted me and invited me to come back.
Morgan: In the end, I was the first one who came back to Norman, because I had to have [shoulder] surgery, so Spencer and Vitaliy were still at my house when I wasn’t.
Spencer: The gym was obviously completely closed, so it was just us, all living in the same household. We would go in every day, turn on the lights and train. In a way, it was great to have that all to ourselves, and we felt lucky. So many guys, even our OU teammates, didn’t have anywhere to work out at all until gyms started to open again in the summer.
Oklahoma allowed athletes to come back and resume training, under strict COVID protocols, for the fall 2020 semester. What was that experience of being able to resume training, but in a very different environment, like?
Morgan: It felt completely different than any other year. It was like nothing we, or anyone, had ever experienced. You couldn’t really compare it to anything we’d done in the pre-season the two years before, so it was sort of like being a freshman all over again. It was something we had to work through.
Vitaliy: There was a lot of uncertainty. There was a lot of testing, and we’d get shut down when there was an exposure. So, it was very up and down. Even with all the precautions, at one point in November, we sort of all got it. It went from like one person got it, and then we’d shut down and start back up, and then another one or two people would test positive, and we’d shut down again.
Eventually, it just became part of the process. Every Tuesday morning and every Thursday morning you’d get tested, then wait to hear if anyone tested positive, or if we were able to keep training. After every turn you take in the gym, you put your mask back on.
At times it was physically and emotionally taxing to go through, but it was essential to make sure we could have the season. But when every day you aren’t sure if you’ll be able to train, if the season was even going to happen—it weighs on you.
Spencer: But I will say that every single one of us was willing to deal with those sacrifices, deal with what we had to do in order to continue to be the team we wanted to be.
Vitaliy: Yeah, in the end, we were all together again, and that’s what was most important for us.
Was there any sense of relief when the 2021 season was underway? When you finally got to compete again?
Spencer: Yes. But then you started to worry about whether it would continue. It had happened before, so we all knew it was a possibility now. Every meet, it wasn’t just your team that needed to be negative, it was the team you were competing against, too. Every meet felt like it was in jeopardy for the whole season. Every trip we took those what ifs were in the back of my mind. It was extremely stressful.
Vitaliy: That’s how it felt for me, too. Like you were waiting for something to pop up like the year before. Luckily, everything went through, and I think it ended up being a really good year for us, but living through 2020 and 2021 was very difficult.
Spencer and Vitaliy, you announced your plans to return for a fifth year the night of NCAA finals. Was that a decision you made together?
Vitaliy: I don’t know if I’d said anything [publicly], but I made that decision before the 2022 season even began. It helped me to know what my plan was going to be for the next two or three years. If I had this option to stay another year, it felt like the best decision for me to come back.
I wanted that full year experience again. That satisfaction you feel knowing you did everything you could—win or lose. I chase that feeling. I wanted to have that full experience again because I felt something outside of my control—all our control—had taken away that feeling.
Spencer: I felt pretty certain I wanted to come back, but competing at NCAAs, especially at home, was just such an emotional and amazing experience that sort of sealed the deal.
Last year, for me, also having shoulder surgery pretty late in the fall, and not necessarily having the full season I wanted to have, this opportunity felt too good to turn down. I wanted to come back and do something bigger and better for myself, but also the team. I wanted to have one more run at it with these guys.
My freshman year I didn’t compete in NCAA finals, sophomore year obviously got cut short, and 2021 was hard, but it was actually my first NCAA finals, and it was so amazing. Then last year even more so, and I really want to do that again. I want to take advantage of every opportunity I have in this sport, because I know there’s a finite amount of time we get to do this.
Morgan, you’re in a slightly different position, having torn your Achilles just before the 2022 season began.
Morgan: Yeah, I went home last year for Christmas break, and the first day I’m working out at home, I tore my Achilles. That was a very difficult thing to go through on top of all the other difficult things. After 2020 got canceled, and then the 2021 season was so uncertain, it was like I was finally going to get a normal season and then [shakes his head]…It felt like all this build up, and then nothing.
Honestly, physically and mentally it felt very hard. I didn’t know if I wanted to come back. I had some fear of doing the sport at that point, but just watching the guys last year and being able to travel with them, made me realize I want to do this. I never want to regret not doing something and I knew I’d regret not even trying. Having Vitaliy and Spencer coming back with me also definitely helped. How could I not do it, if they were both doing it?
Going through this whole process of injury and recovery has made me look at life very differently than I did before. I think it’s made me more appreciative of these opportunities. I think I also grew up a lot. I’m not saying I’d choose to go through it all again [laughs], but I’m glad I’m here now, having gone through all of it, because I think I’m the best gymnast I’ve ever been.
You all had your own journeys towards making this COVID year decision, but was there ever a moment where you sat down with each other and made a plan?
Vitaliy: I think all year long we sort of joked with each other, ‘Are you coming back?’ or ‘I’ll do it, if you’ll do it.’ And then I think there were some more serious conversations, to see where we all were. Those conversations happened, but it was still such a personal decision for each of us, rather than a collective decision. We each had our own goals for ourselves and the team, but they definitely aligned with each other, and I think it might have been that last little deciding factor.
Spencer: Academics played a part, too. Morgan just started his graduate studies today. I’m already working on my graduate program. Vitaliy had a few more undergrad classes he needed to take. It just worked out where it fit together so well, it was almost too good not to come back.
What does it mean to be a captain at Oklahoma? What does that role entail, and how do you each approach it?
Vitaliy: It’s a lot of responsibility and accountability. You’re the bridge between the coaches and the team, you’re that voice that has to convey what’s happening, or what needs to happen. I also feel like it’s our job to make sure we have that chemistry within that team, that closeness with each other. Just making sure that we’re all on the same page. Helping each other make sure we’re the best version of ourselves. I think, and hope, we’ve been doing a pretty good job of that, and it’s been an honor to be a captain this season, and last season too for me and Morgan.
Spencer, you’re the new captain on the block. What mark do you want to make?
Spencer: That’s funny because early in the year a freshman asked me what kind of captain I wanted to be, and I immediately thought of one of the captains our freshman year, Levi Anderson. Levi was that guy who would speak up and get after people when he needed to, but he was also the guy who would help the younger guys figure it out, who made sure they were OK. He was the guy who would give advice in the gym, but also make sure your personal life is going well. So, coming in, that’s what I wanted to do, build relationships with the younger guys, so that if they need help with anything, they know we’re here. Because we went through exactly what they’re going through.
It’s tough. It’s Oklahoma gymnastics. It’s college. It’s just a whole different ball game. A huge transition. Just being there to give them direction, reassurance that they’re going to be OK. That as long as you stick to the plan, trust your teammates, and this family that we have inside the gym, you’re going to be OK.
I’ve been working really hard to build those relationships and encourage those younger guys, to make them realize it’s a journey, a process.
Morgan, you talk about being a family inside the gym, but not only were both your parents (Mark and Missy Seyler, nee Gorney ) OU gymnasts, but your younger brother, Mac, is a freshman on this year’s squad, so you’re not just a captain, you’re a literal big brother in the gym.
Morgan: Mac lives with us, and it’s been great having him in the gym again, but the weird thing is the connection we have with everyone on the team is almost just as close.
I think I approach [being a captain] in much the same way as Spencer. I see myself as a guide. If I see someone going through something—with gymnastics or life—I try to reach out because I think a lot of times these guys, including myself, just need someone to talk to. A heart to heart with someone who has been there.
Sometimes the younger guys will ask me a question and the answer is, ‘I have no idea.’ [laughs]
Spencer: Yeah, like how do you put up with Mark? [all laugh] Be sure and put that in there.
Vitaliy: Sometimes they’ll ask a question and you’ll feel like, ‘Man, I have been exactly where you are and had that exact same question.’ Like, you just feel them so much.
Morgan: Yeah, those are the good questions, cause you know what to say, how to help them work through it.
I already feel like it’s such a blessing to be on this team, where everyone is a superstar, where everyone is working to be the best that they can be. But to have people with such huge talent look up to me and ask me for my advice is such a cool thing to happen.
Vitaliy: For me, I like to lead by example, to be the one showing what to do, and what not to do, inside the gym or outside. To be that role model I had when I first got here. Just reciprocating that same energy and value into the younger guys that I got when I was one of the younger guys.
What makes Oklahoma gymnastics special for you?
Morgan: The people that came before us. OU gymnastics has such a rich history and it goes back to the ‘70s and ‘80s when Bart Conner was here. There’s this legacy to OU gymnastics that just no one else can compare to, in my opinion.
Vitaliy: Yeah, it’s not just something that comes from trophies or records. I think what we’ve learned here has hit all the points to make us successful in whatever we want to do in the world beyond gymnastics.
Spencer: I think there’s no program with a better reputation. Like, there are lots of good programs that I have a ton of respect for, but even before I was at a place where I could think of college gymnastics, Oklahoma’s team stood out to me. Oklahoma athletics are second to none, and when I started to realize that gymnastics in college could be an opportunity for me, this seemed like the place everyone should aspire to go.
I grew up in Oregon where we don’t have a lot of high-level, male gymnasts to look up to, so being able to be a part of a team with a reputation like Oklahoma has just been huge for me. Being an Oklahoma student-athlete opens so many doors, because people know, all across the country, what being able to compete at this level means.
Look for Part 2 of Adversity Becomes Opportunity later this week on InsideGym.com as our NCAA Extra!
Teammates. Friends. Leaders.
Vitaliy on Spencer: “Absolutely no quit in him at all. Always there for you, 100%.”
Morgan on Spencer: “One of the most dedicated people I have ever met. Destined to be successful in whatever he does.”
Spencer Goodell, 22
Hometown: Tigard, Ore.
Major: Graduate Student studying Organizational Leadership
2018 U.S. Pan Am Champs team member (gold medal)
Spencer on Vitaliy: “He’s the guy who is always looking for more ways to support the team.”
Morgan on Vitaliy: “He is always somebody who has your back. A good teammate and a good person.”
Vitaliy Guimaraes, 22
Hometown: Arvada, Colo.
Major: Psychology
Two-time U.S. National Team Member, 2022 Winter Cup Champion
Vitaliy on Morgan: “One of the most resilient and loving people I’ve ever met.”
Spencer on Morgan: “Always there when you need him. Super supportive of everything I’ve ever tried to accomplish.”
Morgan Seyler, 23
Hometown: Tigard, Ore.
Major: Graduate student studying Business Data Analytics
2021 MPSF Conference Champ and All-American on Floor
Photos courtesy of OU Athletics and by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
