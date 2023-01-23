Morgan, you’re in a slightly different position, having torn your Achilles just before the 2022 season began.

Morgan: Yeah, I went home last year for Christmas break, and the first day I’m working out at home, I tore my Achilles. That was a very difficult thing to go through on top of all the other difficult things. After 2020 got canceled, and then the 2021 season was so uncertain, it was like I was finally going to get a normal season and then [shakes his head]…It felt like all this build up, and then nothing.

Honestly, physically and mentally it felt very hard. I didn’t know if I wanted to come back. I had some fear of doing the sport at that point, but just watching the guys last year and being able to travel with them, made me realize I want to do this. I never want to regret not doing something and I knew I’d regret not even trying. Having Vitaliy and Spencer coming back with me also definitely helped. How could I not do it, if they were both doing it?

Going through this whole process of injury and recovery has made me look at life very differently than I did before. I think it’s made me more appreciative of these opportunities. I think I also grew up a lot. I’m not saying I’d choose to go through it all again [laughs], but I’m glad I’m here now, having gone through all of it, because I think I’m the best gymnast I’ve ever been.

You all had your own journeys towards making this COVID year decision, but was there ever a moment where you sat down with each other and made a plan?

Vitaliy: I think all year long we sort of joked with each other, ‘Are you coming back?’ or ‘I’ll do it, if you’ll do it.’ And then I think there were some more serious conversations, to see where we all were. Those conversations happened, but it was still such a personal decision for each of us, rather than a collective decision. We each had our own goals for ourselves and the team, but they definitely aligned with each other, and I think it might have been that last little deciding factor.

Spencer: Academics played a part, too. Morgan just started his graduate studies today. I’m already working on my graduate program. Vitaliy had a few more undergrad classes he needed to take. It just worked out where it fit together so well, it was almost too good not to come back.

What does it mean to be a captain at Oklahoma? What does that role entail, and how do you each approach it?

Vitaliy: It’s a lot of responsibility and accountability. You’re the bridge between the coaches and the team, you’re that voice that has to convey what’s happening, or what needs to happen. I also feel like it’s our job to make sure we have that chemistry within that team, that closeness with each other. Just making sure that we’re all on the same page. Helping each other make sure we’re the best version of ourselves. I think, and hope, we’ve been doing a pretty good job of that, and it’s been an honor to be a captain this season, and last season too for me and Morgan.

Spencer, you’re the new captain on the block. What mark do you want to make?

Spencer: That’s funny because early in the year a freshman asked me what kind of captain I wanted to be, and I immediately thought of one of the captains our freshman year, Levi Anderson. Levi was that guy who would speak up and get after people when he needed to, but he was also the guy who would help the younger guys figure it out, who made sure they were OK. He was the guy who would give advice in the gym, but also make sure your personal life is going well. So, coming in, that’s what I wanted to do, build relationships with the younger guys, so that if they need help with anything, they know we’re here. Because we went through exactly what they’re going through.

It’s tough. It’s Oklahoma gymnastics. It’s college. It’s just a whole different ball game. A huge transition. Just being there to give them direction, reassurance that they’re going to be OK. That as long as you stick to the plan, trust your teammates, and this family that we have inside the gym, you’re going to be OK.

I’ve been working really hard to build those relationships and encourage those younger guys, to make them realize it’s a journey, a process.

Morgan, you talk about being a family inside the gym, but not only were both your parents (Mark and Missy Seyler, nee Gorney ) OU gymnasts, but your younger brother, Mac, is a freshman on this year’s squad, so you’re not just a captain, you’re a literal big brother in the gym.

Morgan: Mac lives with us, and it’s been great having him in the gym again, but the weird thing is the connection we have with everyone on the team is almost just as close.

I think I approach [being a captain] in much the same way as Spencer. I see myself as a guide. If I see someone going through something—with gymnastics or life—I try to reach out because I think a lot of times these guys, including myself, just need someone to talk to. A heart to heart with someone who has been there.

Sometimes the younger guys will ask me a question and the answer is, ‘I have no idea.’ [laughs]

Spencer: Yeah, like how do you put up with Mark? [all laugh] Be sure and put that in there.

Vitaliy: Sometimes they’ll ask a question and you’ll feel like, ‘Man, I have been exactly where you are and had that exact same question.’ Like, you just feel them so much.

Morgan: Yeah, those are the good questions, cause you know what to say, how to help them work through it.

I already feel like it’s such a blessing to be on this team, where everyone is a superstar, where everyone is working to be the best that they can be. But to have people with such huge talent look up to me and ask me for my advice is such a cool thing to happen.

Vitaliy: For me, I like to lead by example, to be the one showing what to do, and what not to do, inside the gym or outside. To be that role model I had when I first got here. Just reciprocating that same energy and value into the younger guys that I got when I was one of the younger guys.

What makes Oklahoma gymnastics special for you?

Morgan: The people that came before us. OU gymnastics has such a rich history and it goes back to the ‘70s and ‘80s when Bart Conner was here. There’s this legacy to OU gymnastics that just no one else can compare to, in my opinion.

Vitaliy: Yeah, it’s not just something that comes from trophies or records. I think what we’ve learned here has hit all the points to make us successful in whatever we want to do in the world beyond gymnastics.

Spencer: I think there’s no program with a better reputation. Like, there are lots of good programs that I have a ton of respect for, but even before I was at a place where I could think of college gymnastics, Oklahoma’s team stood out to me. Oklahoma athletics are second to none, and when I started to realize that gymnastics in college could be an opportunity for me, this seemed like the place everyone should aspire to go.

I grew up in Oregon where we don’t have a lot of high-level, male gymnasts to look up to, so being able to be a part of a team with a reputation like Oklahoma has just been huge for me. Being an Oklahoma student-athlete opens so many doors, because people know, all across the country, what being able to compete at this level means.

