Addison Fatta Is Hungry for More
By Ashlee Buhler
Addison Fatta wasn’t a name on a lot of people’s radar when she walked into The Dome at America’s Center for the 2021 Olympic Trials. With names like Simone Biles and Suni Lee dominating the conversation in the lead up to the Tokyo Games, Fatta was somewhat of a surprise competitor in St. Louis, just a first year senior who had yet to make a major mark. However, she went on to place 11th All-Around — good enough to solidify her name in the mix of rising stars for the next quadrennium.
An injury forced Fatta out of contention for the World Championships team later that year, but with 2021 in the rear view and 2022 on the horizon, Fatta was ready to get healthy and make her mark with a newfound confidence and sense of belonging.
2022 was somewhat of a breakout year for Fatta who claimed her first set of international medals at the Szombathely World Challenge Cup with a gold on vault and bronze on beam. In tandem with Tokyo Olympian Yul Moldauer, she brought home the gold at the Swiss Cup that year as well.
Most recently at the Pan American Championships, Fatta helped the U.S. women bring home the gold medal, in addition to winning a silver medal on bars and finishing fifth on vault.
It’s honestly more than she ever dreamed possible and she’s hungry for more as Paris 2024 looms.
Congratulations on a successful Pan American Championships! Did you do anything fun to celebrate?
We all had a pizza party at the end with all of the U.S. team. That was pretty much it because it was late and we left really early the next morning, so we all kind of just wanted to go to bed [laughs].
I want to go back to 2021 because I feel like that’s when you really came on a lot of people’s radar. Not many people knew your name at that time, but you made it all the way to Olympic Trials! How big of a deal was that for you?
Not only did other people not know I was going to make Trials, I didn’t even know! I was going into Championships hoping – knowing that I was really going to have to do my best to make it there. Once I found out, I was obviously beyond excited. I hit eight for eight at Championships and sneaked in by like three tenths. Trials was honestly an experience of a lifetime. It was crazy! The audience was amazing! They weren’t just cheering for the number one girls, I heard them scream my name! It just made me feel so special. It was my first time really having fans and that made me feel amazing. I went in not really knowing anyone. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh I’m going to be competing with Simone and Suni and all these girls’ and they were all just so welcoming and really made me feel like I was a part of the meet. I knew I wasn’t going to make the team. I knew I was just happy to be there and I just tried to enjoy myself because I knew it could be the only time I was there.
2021 was really unique in that the Olympics happened, but then there was also a World Championships later in the year. You withdrew from World Selection Camp because of a stress fracture – was that something you had been dealing with and just didn’t know?
I was training with it and did not realize. I just assumed it was shin splints because gymnasts get shin splints! Then I went to a National Team Camp, the one right before Worlds Selection Camp, and the doctors were there so I was like, ‘You know, I’m just going to have them look at it.’ While I was there they suggested I get an MRI so we could read it and reevaluate after that. It turned out I had two stress fractures in my right shin and one in my left.
Was that painful?
It hurt, but again, in my mind I was like, ‘It’s just shin splints.’ Like, it had been a long year, my body was probably just sore. Clearly that wasn’t it. [Laughs] But they were really supportive about it. They were like, ‘I mean, we don’t recommend you competing at Worlds Selection Camp but I know that’s a dream and we understand.’ But we just decided my body is more important.
How big of a goal was Worlds for you that year? If healthy, did you envision yourself making that team?
I did, I really did. Especially after I finished Trials and saw where I placed. I was like, ‘Okay, maybe I can!’ I feel like I was really just on a high right then and there and wanted to keep it rolling. I think that was maybe part of it in my mind, I was maybe training a little too hard for myself. I was really pushing myself and I think that’s kind of what happened there.
Well you went on to have great success in 2022, winning gold at the Swiss Cup as well as a gold and silver at the Szombathely Challenge Cup. What do you attribute your success to that year?
I really just think I’ve gained confidence in myself. I feel like I fit in more … I felt like I was always just another Elite gymnast. After the Olympic Trials I was like, ‘I do belong here. I am good enough to be here.’ I think that really sparked something in me. My training has been better, my mindset has been better, and I’m hungry for more after every meet.
Last year you won the Sportsperson of the Year award at the U.S. Championships – how is that award decided and what did it mean to you to win it?
You get a paper during the middle of training [at Championships] and you write down who you think the Sportsperson of the Year is and who you think the Athlete of the Year is. It’s all [decided by] the athletes! Then they add them all up. I did not have the best competition at Championships last year, but that really made me feel complete. I was on cloud nine and I was so excited because I feel like I try to bring my joy and passion to the sport at meets. I feel like Elite meets can get a little too serious at times, so I feel like if you can bring your personality, it really helps! I was really glad that people noticed that I was trying! I was so bummed at the end of the meet and then the head of USAG came up to me and told me and I was like, ‘Okay, this just made my life. Literally!’
You’re supposed to go to Oklahoma in the fall, is that still the plan or are you considering deferring to train for Paris?
The plan isn’t official, but it’s definitely up in the air. I’m not saying I’m going to college this year and I’m not going to say I’m deferring…
I don’t blame you for dodging that question!
[Laughs] I think I really do want to see how this season turns out. I’m definitely going to try for Worlds again and then either go to college or stay. That will either be the end of Elite or I’ll continue, but I will definitely be at Worlds Selection Camp again.
What about upgrades? Are there any skills you want to have in your routines by the end of the year?
I’m learning a Cheng on vault … It’s a work in progress [laughs] … it’s definitely not as easy as it looks I can tell you that! I’ve been working Church + Pak which I’ve posted before on my Instagram but we kind of stayed away from doing them until they got a little more consistent for meets. On beam, I’m really just trying to stay consistent. I feel like consistency is key for beam. Clean and consistent beats difficulty, so I’ve just been training form; no wobbles. I’ve added a new leap pass in which you guys will see soon, it’s a switch side. And I’ve actually been making my dismounts so it doesn’t look like Winter Cup anymore [laughs]. Floor I’m keeping the same as World Selection Camp last year, so 2.5 to double back, double layout, front handspring + front double full. I’ve been working front handspring + front double full + punch front but I don’t know if it’s going to be ready to be in my routine as my third pass yet.
If I’m not mistaken, you’ve trained a 2.5 twist to double layout before right?
Yes! I’ve only ever done it with a spot … I don’t think it’s very realistic [laughs].
You are coached by both of your parents, what is that dynamic like in the gym?
I love it! I really can’t even imagine being coached by anybody but my parents. They just understand me more, obviously they’re my parents, but they understand when to push me and when to back off. They understand when my body is hurting and I need to take a little bit of a break. They’re really cautious with me and honestly, I really love having them as my coaches. I just can’t imagine it any other way!
When you are home, do you talk about gymnastics or do you try to keep things separate?
No, when we’re in the gym it’s about gym and when we’re at home, I’m their daughter!
Switching gears, we talked about you going off to Oklahoma, walk me through what the recruiting process was like for you and how you decided on Oklahoma!
I narrowed it down to five schools. It was Arkansas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida and Auburn. I took an official to all of those schools and I really loved every single school. It was honestly the hardest decision I’ve made yet in my life, but as soon as I stepped on Oklahoma’s campus I just knew I was meant to be there. I felt at home, all the girls were so welcoming, obviously the coaching staff is incredible… they not only want you to succeed in gymnastics, they want you to succeed in life. It was really, really hard. I cried after every single call I turned down. Everyone made me feel so special and they all wanted me so badly and I felt like I was hurting them by turning them down. I know I wasn’t – they get those calls every day – but it literally broke me. It was sad.
I think people really underestimate the emotional toll the recruiting process can have on athletes.
It’s an emotional roller coaster, it really is!
What is it like going into a program that is so dominant in collegiate gymnastics and was that a draw for you at all?
It definitely was. I’m a gymnast, we like to win, we’re competitive and determined! I really do think that was a very big factor. I just walked into the gym and could see all the athletes’ mindsets and I was like, ‘This is literally my mindset. This is where I want to be. This is what I want to do.’ I thought I would walk in and be a little bit intimidated but I wasn’t. The girls were incredible, the coaches were incredible, and I’m very excited to go to Oklahoma!
What do you hope the future holds for you? If you could fast forward maybe five years, what do you hope to have achieved during that time?
A National Championship definitely is my number one! And really just enjoying the process. This is a once in a lifetime experience. I’m never going to do gymnastics again after these four or five years and I really just want to enjoy myself. I want to make new friends, I want to fall in love with the sport even more, and I do want to own my parents gym when I get older so I will always be with the sport!
Is coaching something you want to do or do you want to be on the business side of things?
Definitely coaching!
Anything else you want your fans to know about you?
I live on a farm! I have peacocks, goats, donkeys, pigs, all of them! Everyone is always so shocked when I say that, they’re like, ‘You don’t strike me as a farm girl!’ [Laughs]
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
For More:
