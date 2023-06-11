Addison Fatta Is Hungry for More

Congratulations on a successful Pan American Championships! Did you do anything fun to celebrate?

We all had a pizza party at the end with all of the U.S. team. That was pretty much it because it was late and we left really early the next morning, so we all kind of just wanted to go to bed [laughs].

I want to go back to 2021 because I feel like that’s when you really came on a lot of people’s radar. Not many people knew your name at that time, but you made it all the way to Olympic Trials! How big of a deal was that for you?

Not only did other people not know I was going to make Trials, I didn’t even know! I was going into Championships hoping – knowing that I was really going to have to do my best to make it there. Once I found out, I was obviously beyond excited. I hit eight for eight at Championships and sneaked in by like three tenths. Trials was honestly an experience of a lifetime. It was crazy! The audience was amazing! They weren’t just cheering for the number one girls, I heard them scream my name! It just made me feel so special. It was my first time really having fans and that made me feel amazing. I went in not really knowing anyone. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh I’m going to be competing with Simone and Suni and all these girls’ and they were all just so welcoming and really made me feel like I was a part of the meet. I knew I wasn’t going to make the team. I knew I was just happy to be there and I just tried to enjoy myself because I knew it could be the only time I was there.

2021 was really unique in that the Olympics happened, but then there was also a World Championships later in the year. You withdrew from World Selection Camp because of a stress fracture – was that something you had been dealing with and just didn’t know?

I was training with it and did not realize. I just assumed it was shin splints because gymnasts get shin splints! Then I went to a National Team Camp, the one right before Worlds Selection Camp, and the doctors were there so I was like, ‘You know, I’m just going to have them look at it.’ While I was there they suggested I get an MRI so we could read it and reevaluate after that. It turned out I had two stress fractures in my right shin and one in my left.

Was that painful?

It hurt, but again, in my mind I was like, ‘It’s just shin splints.’ Like, it had been a long year, my body was probably just sore. Clearly that wasn’t it. [Laughs] But they were really supportive about it. They were like, ‘I mean, we don’t recommend you competing at Worlds Selection Camp but I know that’s a dream and we understand.’ But we just decided my body is more important.

How big of a goal was Worlds for you that year? If healthy, did you envision yourself making that team?

I did, I really did. Especially after I finished Trials and saw where I placed. I was like, ‘Okay, maybe I can!’ I feel like I was really just on a high right then and there and wanted to keep it rolling. I think that was maybe part of it in my mind, I was maybe training a little too hard for myself. I was really pushing myself and I think that’s kind of what happened there.

Well you went on to have great success in 2022, winning gold at the Swiss Cup as well as a gold and silver at the Szombathely Challenge Cup. What do you attribute your success to that year?

I really just think I’ve gained confidence in myself. I feel like I fit in more … I felt like I was always just another Elite gymnast. After the Olympic Trials I was like, ‘I do belong here. I am good enough to be here.’ I think that really sparked something in me. My training has been better, my mindset has been better, and I’m hungry for more after every meet.