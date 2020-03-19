In the spring and fall of 2016, Inside Gymnastics spoke with Robert Andrews, M.A., founder and director of The Institute of Sports Performance about athletes gaining a mental edge for peak performance. The interview appeared in our December 2016 issue. During the summer of 2019 and early 2020, we revisited the conversation and asked new questions. Part 1 of that interview can be found in our July/August 2019 issue. Part 2 addresses SafeSport and USA Gymnastics working to ensure the safety of the athletes, and changes Andrews believes need to be made to ensure all athletes at every level of the sport thrive to become healthy, successful adults.