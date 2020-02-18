On February 17, 2020, American Athletic, Inc. (AAI) announced 33 talented athletes as nominees for the 2020 AAI Award. The prestigious list includes Kennedi Edney (LSU), Rachel Gowey (Florida), Mollie Korth (Kentucky), Maggie Nichols (Oklahoma), Kyla Ross (UCLA), Sabrina Vega (Georgia), and Jessica Yamzon (Arkansas).

AAI proudly presents the AAI Award to the most outstanding collegiate senior female gymnast in the country and has been awarding this honor for over the last 30+ years. The award has become considered the Heisman Trophy in Women’s gymnastics. Past winners include LSU’s Sarah Finnegan in 2019, Georgia’s Courtney Kupets in 2009, and UCLA’s Mohini Bhardwaj in 2001.

The NCAA head coaches are asked to submit a nomination for the candidate or candidates of their choice. The field will be narrowed down to six finalists, and the winner will be announced at the NCAA Championship banquet in April.

AAI is proud to support NCAA Gymnastics and recognizes the achievements and dedication of all the AAI Award Finalists as well as all gymnasts within the sport.

The complete list of 2020 nominees can be viewed here