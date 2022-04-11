AAI JOINS ESPNU’S GYMNASTICS COUNTDOWN TO CROWN THIS YEAR’S 2022 AAI AWARD WINNER!

ESPN’s Gymnastics Countdown is the network’s official Preview Show of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, in format much like ESPN’s College Gameday. The show will contain interviews with all 8 Finalists’ Coaches, as well as the top gymnasts from each team. The hosts will break down each team’s strategies and provide the viewer with unique insights into the NCAA Championships.

The hosts for the Gymnastics Countdown are Shannon Miller – 2-time Olympic Champion; Sam Peszek – Olympic Silver Medalist/UCLA All-American; John Roethlisberger – 3-time US Olympian/Minnesota All American; DD Breaux – Former LSU Head Gymnastics Coach and Jess Graba – U.S. Women’s Olympic Gymnastics Coach/Olympic Coach of Sunisa Lee.

AAI will be highlighted within the segment focusing on the AAI Award. The hosts will each talk about AAI’s support and dedication to the sport of gymnastics and interview each of the 6 finalists awaiting the final moment to crown the 2022 AAI Award winner.

“This will be a shining moment for the AAI Brand,” said Lisa Ebersole, Marketing Manager for AAI. “Highlighting the AAI Award Finalists and crowning the 2022 AAI Award Winner on ESPNU’s Gymnastics Countdown definitely is taking the award to a new level. It gives the girls their moment in the spotlight to be honored for this prestige award.”

AAI has been presenting the AAI Award to the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country for the last 40 years. Some people have stated it is the Heisman Trophy for Women’s gymnastics.

This year’s 2022 AAI Finalists are:

Kyla Bryant – Stanford University

Derrian Gobourne – Auburn University

Lexi Graber – University of Alabama

Ona Loper – University of Minnesota

Trinity Thomas – University of Florida

Natalie Wojcik – University of Michigan

ESPN’s Gymnastics Countdown can be found on ESPNU at(all times EST):

Wednesday 4/13 6:30pm – 7:30pm

Wednesday 4/13 11:00pm – 12:00am

Thursday 4/14 1:30am – 2:30am

Thursday 4/14 7:00am – 8:00am

Friday 4/15 11:00am – 12:00pm

AAI is proud to support NCAA Gymnastics and recognizes the achievements and dedication of all the AAI Award Finalists as well as all gymnasts within the sport.

For more on the show, Click Here!

See below for more on the finalists!