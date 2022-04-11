AAI JOINS ESPNU’S GYMNASTICS COUNTDOWN TO CROWN THIS YEAR’S 2022 AAI AWARD WINNER!
ESPN’s Gymnastics Countdown is the network’s official Preview Show of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, in format much like ESPN’s College Gameday. The show will contain interviews with all 8 Finalists’ Coaches, as well as the top gymnasts from each team. The hosts will break down each team’s strategies and provide the viewer with unique insights into the NCAA Championships.
The hosts for the Gymnastics Countdown are Shannon Miller – 2-time Olympic Champion; Sam Peszek – Olympic Silver Medalist/UCLA All-American; John Roethlisberger – 3-time US Olympian/Minnesota All American; DD Breaux – Former LSU Head Gymnastics Coach and Jess Graba – U.S. Women’s Olympic Gymnastics Coach/Olympic Coach of Sunisa Lee.
AAI will be highlighted within the segment focusing on the AAI Award. The hosts will each talk about AAI’s support and dedication to the sport of gymnastics and interview each of the 6 finalists awaiting the final moment to crown the 2022 AAI Award winner.
“This will be a shining moment for the AAI Brand,” said Lisa Ebersole, Marketing Manager for AAI. “Highlighting the AAI Award Finalists and crowning the 2022 AAI Award Winner on ESPNU’s Gymnastics Countdown definitely is taking the award to a new level. It gives the girls their moment in the spotlight to be honored for this prestige award.”
AAI has been presenting the AAI Award to the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country for the last 40 years. Some people have stated it is the Heisman Trophy for Women’s gymnastics.
This year’s 2022 AAI Finalists are:
- Kyla Bryant – Stanford University
- Derrian Gobourne – Auburn University
- Lexi Graber – University of Alabama
- Ona Loper – University of Minnesota
- Trinity Thomas – University of Florida
- Natalie Wojcik – University of Michigan
ESPN’s Gymnastics Countdown can be found on ESPNU at(all times EST):
- Wednesday 4/13 6:30pm – 7:30pm
- Wednesday 4/13 11:00pm – 12:00am
- Thursday 4/14 1:30am – 2:30am
- Thursday 4/14 7:00am – 8:00am
- Friday 4/15 11:00am – 12:00pm
AAI is proud to support NCAA Gymnastics and recognizes the achievements and dedication of all the AAI Award Finalists as well as all gymnasts within the sport.
For more on the show, Click Here!
See below for more on the finalists!
About American Athletic, Inc.
Since 1954, American Athletic, Inc. has been manufacturing world-class gymnastics equipment. Headquartered in Jefferson, Iowa, the company operates three facilities totaling over 240,000 square feet and proudly employs about 100 people. AAI is the official supplier and partner to USA Gymnastics and is proud to partner with the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information on AAI, please call (800) 247-3978 or visit www.americanathletic.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Lisa Ebersole
Marketing Manager, AAI/Spalding
515-386-5956
Lisa.ebersole@fotlinc.com
Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with AAI.
Inside Gymnastics is on-site for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Championships bringing you all of the storylines from Fort Worth!
We are proud to partner with our amazing sponsors as we present in-depth coverage of the event and we sincerely thank them for making our coverage across all platforms possible.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our first-ever Inside Gymnastics magazine Special Edition NCAA Commemorative Issue!