For immediate release:

AAI has been presenting the AAI Award to the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country for over the last 30+ years. Some people have stated it is the Heisman Trophy for Women’s gymnastics.

“I have been privileged to be a part of this award for over 15 years,” said Lisa Ebersole, Marketing Manager for AAI. “To watch such a talented pool of athletes, go through the process of such a high caliber award and see the coach’s pride for them is truly inspiring.”

The AAI Award is a coach’s award in which AAI facilitates. Every year the head coaches are asked to submit a nomination for the candidate or candidates of their choice. This year 34 talented athletes were nominated! A number that should not go un-noticed and AAI congratulates all the athletes nominated.