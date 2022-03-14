- Kyla Bryant – Stanford University
- Derrian Gobourne – Auburn University
- Lexi Graber – University of Alabama
- Ona Loper – University of Minnesota
- Trinity Thomas – University of Florida
- Natalie Wojcik – University of Michigan
The coaches will now cast their vote for who they feel is the top female gymnast in the country. All the Finalists will be recognized and the winner announced at the NCAA Championships in April. Stay tuned!
2022 Nominees
AAI has been presenting the AAI Award to the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country for over the last 30+ years. Some people have stated it is the Heisman Trophy for Women’s gymnastics.
“I have been privileged to be a part of this award for over 15 years,” said Lisa Ebersole, Marketing Manager for AAI. “To watch such a talented pool of athletes, go through the process of such a high caliber award and see the coach’s pride for them is truly inspiring.”
The AAI Award is a coach’s award in which AAI facilitates. Every year the head coaches are asked to submit a nomination for the candidate or candidates of their choice. This year 34 talented athletes were nominated! A number that should not go un-noticed and AAI congratulates all the athletes nominated.
The 2022 AAI Nominees are:
- Audrey Barber – University of Maryland
- Alyssa Baumann – University of Florida
- Rachel Baumann – University of Georgia
- Alissa Bonsall – Penn State University
- Maya Bordas – University of California
- Rachel Borden – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Lauren Bridgens – Penn State University
- Kyla Bryant – Stanford University
- Ariana Castrence – Temple University
- Leah Clapper – University of Florida
- Kathryn Doran – University of Bridgeport
- Sami Durante – Louisiana State University
- Norah Flatley – UCLA
- Derrian Gobourne – Auburn University
- Isabel Goyco – Texas Woman’s University
- Lexi Graber – The University of Alabama
- Belle Huang – Rutgers University
- Cristal Isa – University of Utah
- Anna Kaziska – Southeast Missouri State University
- Ona Loper – University of Minnesota
- Colby Miller – Ohio State University
- Olivia Miller – University of Pittsburgh
- Emily Muhlenhaupt – Boise State University
- Maggie O’Hara – University of Arkansas
- Nya Reed – University of Florida
- Kynsee Roby – University of Nebraska
- Alexandria Ruiz – University of Denver
- Savannah Schoennherr – University of Florida
- Megan Skaggs – University of Florida
- Trinity Thomas – University of Florida
- Olivia Trautman – University of Oklahoma
- Sadie Miner-Van Tassell – Brigham Young University
- Drew Watson – Auburn University
- Natalie Wojcik – University of Michigan
AAI is proud to support NCAA Gymnastics and recognizes the achievements and dedication of all the AAI Award Finalists as well as all gymnasts within the sport.
About AAI
Since 1954, American Athletic, Inc. has been manufacturing world-class gymnastics equipment. Headquartered in Jefferson, Iowa, the company operates three facilities totaling over 240,000 square feet and employs about 100 people. AAI is the official supplier and partner to USA Gymnastics and is proud to partner with the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information on AAI, please call (800) 247-3978 or visit www.americanathletic.com.
Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with AAI.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine Commemorative Olympic Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive an autographed MyKayla Skinner issue* FREE! *While supplies last