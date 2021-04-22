Alyssa Baumann – Florida

– Florida Lynnzee Brown – Denver

– Denver Nia Dennis – UCLA

– UCLA Kyana George – California

– California Lexy Ramler – University of Minnesota

– University of Minnesota Anastasia Webb – University of Oklahoma

Utilizing a webinar for the announcement allowed the presentation to be recorded and posted on social platforms in order to share with the world. Each finalist was given the opportunity to answer what it means to be an AAI Award Finalist and their favorite NCAA career moment. Being able to share this moment with their teammates, coaches and family in a different setting still gave it special meaning.

Ramler finished the 2020 season ranked No. 1 on beam in the nation (9.975 NQS), No. 6 on bars nationally and No. 1 in the B1G (9.935 NQS), No. 8 in the all-around in the NCAA and No.1 in the conference (39.545 NQS) and No. 8 on vault in the Big Ten (9.875 NQS). She won 15 event titles, earned All-Big Ten First Team honors, First Team All-American honors (UB, BB, AA) and was named a Honda Sports Award Finalist for gymnastics.

Outside of the gym, Ramler is double majoring in human resources and entrepreneurial management in the Carlson School of Management.

AAI is proud to support NCAA Gymnastics and recognizes the achievements and dedication of all the AAI Award Finalists as well as all gymnasts within the sport.

To watch the presentation, click the video!