“It is such an honor to be the recipient of the AAI Award and be included in such an incredible group of athletes,” Ramler said. “There are so many talented individuals in NCAA gymnastics, so to be grouped in this category means so much to me. We have all worked so hard and have had such unique experiences. I am incredibly grateful for this honor.”
University of Minnesota women’s gymnastics senior Lexy Ramler has been named the winner of the prestigious AAI Award, recognizing the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country.
The award is voted on by NCAA women’s gymnastics head coaches and is considered one of the highest honors given in the sport of women’s gymnastics. Ramler is just the second recipient of the award from the University of Minnesota. Lindsay Mable was the first to receive the honor when she won in 2016.
The 2021 AAI Finalists were:
- Alyssa Baumann – Florida
- Lynnzee Brown – Denver
- Nia Dennis – UCLA
- Kyana George – California
- Lexy Ramler – University of Minnesota
- Anastasia Webb – University of Oklahoma
Utilizing a webinar for the announcement allowed the presentation to be recorded and posted on social platforms in order to share with the world. Each finalist was given the opportunity to answer what it means to be an AAI Award Finalist and their favorite NCAA career moment. Being able to share this moment with their teammates, coaches and family in a different setting still gave it special meaning.
Ramler finished the 2020 season ranked No. 1 on beam in the nation (9.975 NQS), No. 6 on bars nationally and No. 1 in the B1G (9.935 NQS), No. 8 in the all-around in the NCAA and No.1 in the conference (39.545 NQS) and No. 8 on vault in the Big Ten (9.875 NQS). She won 15 event titles, earned All-Big Ten First Team honors, First Team All-American honors (UB, BB, AA) and was named a Honda Sports Award Finalist for gymnastics.
Outside of the gym, Ramler is double majoring in human resources and entrepreneurial management in the Carlson School of Management.
AAI is proud to support NCAA Gymnastics and recognizes the achievements and dedication of all the AAI Award Finalists as well as all gymnasts within the sport.
To watch the presentation, click the video!
About AAI
Since 1954, American Athletic, Inc. has been manufacturing world-class gymnastics equipment. Headquartered in Jefferson, Iowa, the company operates three facilities totaling over 240,000 square feet and employs about 100 people. AAI is the official supplier and partner to USA Gymnastics and is proud to partner with the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information on AAI, please call (800) 247-3978 or visit www.americanathletic.com.
