The AAI Award is a coach’s award in which AAI facilitates. Every year the head coaches are asked to submit a nomination for the candidate or candidates of their choice. This year 33 talented athletes were nominated! A number that should not go un-noticed and AAI congratulates all the athletes nominated.

After the nominations are in, coaches then vote to narrow the field to the top 6 athletes. A final vote is then cast to determine the overall winner.

The 2020 AAI Finalists were:

Kennedi Edney – Louisiana State University

Taylor Houchin – University of Nebraska

Maddie Karr – University of Denver

Mollie Korth – University of Kentucky

Maggie Nichols – University of Oklahoma

Kyla Ross – UCLA

With the current limitations of interaction, video conferencing has become the new way of communication. Utilizing a webinar, allowed the presentation to be recorded and posted on social platforms in order to share with the world. Each finalist was given the opportunity to answer what it means to be an AAI Award Finalist and their favorite NCAA career moment. Being able to share this moment with their teammates, coaches and family in a different setting still gave it special meaning.

This year, Maggie Nichols of the University of Oklahoma took home the title of the 2020 AAI Award Winner.

“It’s an incredible honor to be a nominee for this amazing award.” Nichols said. “I’m thankful to be here today and represent the University of Oklahoma and stand next to the other incredible nominees. Thanks to my teammates for supporting me through the hard moments and to my coaches for helping push me to be the absolute best gymnast & person I can be. Also, thanks to my family for being my biggest supporters and helping every step of the way.”

AAI is proud to support NCAA Gymnastics and recognizes the achievements and dedication of all the AAI Award Finalists as well as all gymnasts within the sport.

For more information and video, see https://www.americanathletic.com/inside-aai/aai-award/