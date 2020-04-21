AAI ANNOUNCES 2020 AAI AWARD WINNER!
“I have been privileged to be a part of this award for over 15 years,” said Lisa Ebersole, Marketing Manager for AAI. “To watch such a talented pool of athletes, go through the process of such a high caliber award and see the coach’s pride for them is truly inspiring.”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Jefferson, IA – April 20, 2020 – American Athletic, Inc. (AAI) proudly presented the AAI Award in a different fashion this year. AAI has been presenting the AAI Award to the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country for over the last 30+ years. Some people have stated it is the Heisman Trophy for Women’s gymnastics.
The AAI Award is a coach’s award in which AAI facilitates. Every year the head coaches are asked to submit a nomination for the candidate or candidates of their choice. This year 33 talented athletes were nominated! A number that should not go un-noticed and AAI congratulates all the athletes nominated.
After the nominations are in, coaches then vote to narrow the field to the top 6 athletes. A final vote is then cast to determine the overall winner.
The 2020 AAI Finalists were:
- Kennedi Edney – Louisiana State University
- Taylor Houchin – University of Nebraska
- Maddie Karr – University of Denver
- Mollie Korth – University of Kentucky
- Maggie Nichols – University of Oklahoma
- Kyla Ross – UCLA
With the current limitations of interaction, video conferencing has become the new way of communication. Utilizing a webinar, allowed the presentation to be recorded and posted on social platforms in order to share with the world. Each finalist was given the opportunity to answer what it means to be an AAI Award Finalist and their favorite NCAA career moment. Being able to share this moment with their teammates, coaches and family in a different setting still gave it special meaning.
This year, Maggie Nichols of the University of Oklahoma took home the title of the 2020 AAI Award Winner.
“It’s an incredible honor to be a nominee for this amazing award.” Nichols said. “I’m thankful to be here today and represent the University of Oklahoma and stand next to the other incredible nominees. Thanks to my teammates for supporting me through the hard moments and to my coaches for helping push me to be the absolute best gymnast & person I can be. Also, thanks to my family for being my biggest supporters and helping every step of the way.”
AAI is proud to support NCAA Gymnastics and recognizes the achievements and dedication of all the AAI Award Finalists as well as all gymnasts within the sport.
For more information and video, see https://www.americanathletic.com/inside-aai/aai-award/
About AAI
Since 1954, American Athletic, Inc. has been manufacturing world-class gymnastics equipment. Headquartered in Jefferson, Iowa, the company operates three facilities totaling over 240,000 square feet and employs about 100 people. AAI is the official supplier and partner to USA Gymnastics and is proud to partner with the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information on AAI, please call (800) 247-3978 or visit www.americanathletic.com.
Inside Gymnastics magazine has a promotional and advertising partnership with AAI – American Athletic, Inc.
