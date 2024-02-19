AAI Releases 2024 Award Nominees

The AAI Award, known as the Heisman Trophy for Women’s gymnastics, is a coach’s award in which AAI facilitates. Every year the head coaches are asked to submit a nomination for the candidate or candidates of their choice. AAI has been presenting the AAI Award to the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country for over the last 30+ years.

We congratulate all the nominated athletes!

The 2024 AAI Nominees are:

Shania Adams | University of Alabama

Alyssa Al-Ashari | Northern Illinois University

Courtney Blackson | Boise State University

Luisa Blanco | University of Alabama

Raisa Boris | Eastern Michigan University

Brianna Brooks | Utah state University

Aria Brusch | Auburn University

Haleigh Bryant | Louisiana State University

Chae Campbell | University of California, Los Angeles

Audrey Davis | University of Oklahoma

Kinsey Davis | University of Nebraska

Brooke Donabedian | Temple University

Katie Finnegan | University of Georgia

Margzetta Frazier | University of California, Los Angeles

Gianna Gerdes | University of Minnesota

Kylie Gorgenyi | University of New Hampshire

Gayla Griswold | Lindenwood University

Malia Hargrove | University of Arizona

Olivia Hollingsworth | Auburn University

Mya Hooten | University of Minnesota

Jessica Hutchinson | University of Denver

Maddie Johnston | Penn State University

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm | University of Washington

Angelica Labat | Illinois State University

Ellie Lazzari | University of Florida

Emily Leese | Rutgers University

Andi Li | University of California

Lauren Macpherson | San Jose State University

Alondra Maldonado | Talladega College

Chloe Negrete | North Carolina State University

Maile O’Keefe | University of Utah

Nya Reed | University of California, Los Angeles

Payton Richards | University of Florida

Elease Rollins | Brigham Young University

Jensen Scalzo | University of Arkansas

Hannah Scharf | Arizona State University

Sienna Schreiber | University of Missouri

Ragan Smith | University of Oklahoma

Cassie Stevens | Auburn University

Megan Teter | Ball State University

Lauren Thomas | Iowa State University

Hallie Thompson | University of North Carolina

Rebecca Wells | Clemson University

Chloe Widner | Stanford University

Gabby Wilson | University of Michigan

Daisy Woodring | Texas Woman’s University

Raena Worley | University of Kentucky

AAI is proud to support NCAA Gymnastics and recognizes the achievements and dedication of all the AAI Award Finalists as well as all gymnasts within the sport.

About AAI

Since 1954, American Athletic, Inc. has been manufacturing world-class gymnastics equipment. Headquartered in Jefferson, Iowa, the company operates three facilities totaling over 240,000 square feet and employs about 100 people. AAI is the official supplier and partner to USA Gymnastics and is proud to partner with the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information on AAI, please call (800) 247-3978 or visit www.americanathletic.com.

Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with AAI.

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

