19 Feb AAI Releases 2024 Award Nominees
The AAI Award, known as the Heisman Trophy for Women’s gymnastics, is a coach’s award in which AAI facilitates. Every year the head coaches are asked to submit a nomination for the candidate or candidates of their choice. AAI has been presenting the AAI Award to the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country for over the last 30+ years.
We congratulate all the nominated athletes!
The 2024 AAI Nominees are:
Shania Adams | University of Alabama
Alyssa Al-Ashari | Northern Illinois University
Courtney Blackson | Boise State University
Luisa Blanco | University of Alabama
Raisa Boris | Eastern Michigan University
Brianna Brooks | Utah state University
Aria Brusch | Auburn University
Haleigh Bryant | Louisiana State University
Chae Campbell | University of California, Los Angeles
Audrey Davis | University of Oklahoma
Kinsey Davis | University of Nebraska
Brooke Donabedian | Temple University
Katie Finnegan | University of Georgia
Margzetta Frazier | University of California, Los Angeles
Gianna Gerdes | University of Minnesota
Kylie Gorgenyi | University of New Hampshire
Gayla Griswold | Lindenwood University
Malia Hargrove | University of Arizona
Olivia Hollingsworth | Auburn University
Mya Hooten | University of Minnesota
Jessica Hutchinson | University of Denver
Maddie Johnston | Penn State University
Skylar Killough-Wilhelm | University of Washington
Angelica Labat | Illinois State University
Ellie Lazzari | University of Florida
Emily Leese | Rutgers University
Andi Li | University of California
Lauren Macpherson | San Jose State University
Alondra Maldonado | Talladega College
Chloe Negrete | North Carolina State University
Maile O’Keefe | University of Utah
Nya Reed | University of California, Los Angeles
Payton Richards | University of Florida
Elease Rollins | Brigham Young University
Jensen Scalzo | University of Arkansas
Hannah Scharf | Arizona State University
Sienna Schreiber | University of Missouri
Ragan Smith | University of Oklahoma
Cassie Stevens | Auburn University
Megan Teter | Ball State University
Lauren Thomas | Iowa State University
Hallie Thompson | University of North Carolina
Rebecca Wells | Clemson University
Chloe Widner | Stanford University
Gabby Wilson | University of Michigan
Daisy Woodring | Texas Woman’s University
Raena Worley | University of Kentucky
AAI is proud to support NCAA Gymnastics and recognizes the achievements and dedication of all the AAI Award Finalists as well as all gymnasts within the sport.
About AAI
Since 1954, American Athletic, Inc. has been manufacturing world-class gymnastics equipment. Headquartered in Jefferson, Iowa, the company operates three facilities totaling over 240,000 square feet and employs about 100 people. AAI is the official supplier and partner to USA Gymnastics and is proud to partner with the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information on AAI, please call (800) 247-3978 or visit www.americanathletic.com.
Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with AAI.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.