AAI Announces 2025 Award Finalists!

Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with AAI.

AAI Announces 2025 Award Nominees

The AAI Award was started in 1982 and has since then become a one of the most prestigious awards in women’s gymnastics, recognizing the top senior female gymnasts in the nation for their dedication, leadership, and excellence in the sport.

The AAI Award is a coach’s award, facilitated by AAI. Each year, collegiate coaches are invited to submit their nominations for the candidates they believe deserve recognition. This peer-driven process makes the award especially meaningful, as it reflects the respect and admiration of those who have witnessed these athletes’ hard work and achievements firsthand.

“Every year, the AAI Award reminds us of the incredible impact these athletes have on collegiate gymnastics. It’s not just about their performance, but their leadership, resilience, and the way they inspire others,” said Lisa Ebersole, Senior Marketing Manager for AAI. “We’re proud to be part of recognizing their hard work and dedication. This year’s nominees exemplify the very best of the sport, and we are excited to see how their legacies continue to shape the future of gymnastics.”

In 2024, Luisa Blanco, University of Alabama, Haleigh Bryant, Louisiana State University, Audrey Davis, University of Oklahoma, Maile O’Keefe, University of Utah, Gabby Wilson, University of Michigan and Raena Worley, University of Kentucky were finalists with Bryant ultimately being named the winner.

This year’s nominations were a testament to the incredible depth of talent in the sport, with over 50 outstanding gymnasts earning recognition from their coaches. Their dedication, leadership, and passion continue to inspire, and we are excited to celebrate their achievements.