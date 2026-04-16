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Following women’s NCAA semi finals competition in Fort Worth on Thursday evening, AAI announced UCLA senior Jordan Chiles as this year’s recipient of the 2026 AAI Award.

“Introducing the 2026 AAI Award Winner: Jordan Chiles of UCLA! From the biggest stages in gymnastics to the communities she serves, Jordan exemplifies excellence, leadership, and character. Her success extends far beyond competition, reflecting a commitment to making a difference wherever she goes.

We’re honored to recognize Jordan as this year’s most outstanding senior female gymnast.”

Chiles is a 2024 Olympic gold (team) and bronze medalist (floor), 2020 Olympic silver medalist (team), and three-time World medalist in 2022 (team gold, vault/floor silver), 2025 NCAA Uneven Bars Champion and 2023 NCAA Uneven Bars, and Floor Champion. She is also the 2026 NCAA Floor Champion. She has scored 19 total perfect 10.0s on vault, bars, and floor combined.

Self-proclaimed “That Girl” in 2024, her lasting legacy in the sport will go well beyond medals and stats. She’s a trailblazer for being part of an extraordinary group of women who have successfully balanced NCAA careers while competing internationally, and shining on the world’s biggest stage. With LA 2028 on the horizon, what remains in her career, is yet to be written.

Chiles won the award over 2026 Finalists:

Carly Bauman, @umichwgym

Gabby Gladieux, @bamagymnastics

Morgan Price, @razorbackgym

Anna Roberts, @stanfordgymnastics

Nikki Smith, @msu_gymnastics

Faith Torrez, @ou_wgymnastics

Established in 1985, the AAI Award has grown into one of the most prestigious honors in women’s gymnastics, celebrating the nation’s top senior athletes for their leadership, dedication, and excellence in the sport.

The AAI Award is a coach’s award, facilitated by AAI. Each year, collegiate coaches are invited to submit their nominations for the candidates they believe deserve recognition. This peer-driven process makes the award especially meaningful, as it reflects the respect and admiration of those who have witnessed these athletes’ hard work and achievements firsthand.