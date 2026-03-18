18 Mar AAI Announces 2026 Award Finalists!
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2026 AAI Award Finalists: Celebrating the Leaders of NCAA Women’s Gymnastics
The coaches have voted…and we have a tie!
We’re proud to announce the 2026 AAI Award Finalists—an extraordinary group of senior gymnasts who exemplify competitive excellence, leadership, community impact, and unwavering dedication to the sport.
Because of a tie in the voting, we’re celebrating 7 finalists this year instead of the traditional 6!
2026 Finalists:
Carly Bauman, @umichwgym
Jordan Chiles, @uclagymnastics
Gabby Gladieux, @bamagymnastics
Morgan Price, @razorbackgym
Anna Roberts, @stanfordgymnastics
Nikki Smith, @msu_gymnastics
Faith Torrez, @ou_wgymnastics
Established in 1985, the AAI Award has grown into one of the most prestigious honors in women’s gymnastics, celebrating the nation’s top senior athletes for their leadership, dedication, and excellence in the sport.
The AAI Award is a coach’s award, facilitated by AAI. Each year, collegiate coaches are invited to submit their nominations for the candidates they believe deserve recognition. This peer-driven process makes the award especially meaningful, as it reflects the respect and admiration of those who have witnessed these athletes’ hard work and achievements firsthand.
From February 27
2026 AAI Award Nominees: Celebrating the Leaders of NCAA Women’s Gymnastics
Established in 1985, the AAI Award has grown into one of the most prestigious honors in women’s gymnastics, celebrating the nation’s top senior athletes for their leadership, dedication, and excellence in the sport.
The AAI Award is a coach’s award, facilitated by AAI. Each year, collegiate coaches are invited to submit their nominations for the candidates they believe deserve recognition. This peer-driven process makes the award especially meaningful, as it reflects the respect and admiration of those who have witnessed these athletes’ hard work and achievements firsthand.
We’re excited to honor the standout athletes who continue to elevate collegiate gymnastics. With 45 gymnasts nominated by their coaches, this year’s selections highlight the tremendous depth of skill within the sport. Their drive and passion push gymnastics forward, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.
AAI proudly supports NCAA Gymnastics and celebrates the achievements of this year’s AAI Award Nominees and all gymnasts across the sport.
The finalists will be released on March 18th, 2026 – stay tuned!
In 2025, Jade Carey was voted the winner over Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma), Audrey Davis (Oklahoma), Aleah Finnegan (LSU), Grace McCallum (Utah) and Leanne Wong (Florida).
In 2024, Luisa Blanco (Alabama), Haleigh Bryant (LSU), Audrey Davis (Oklahoma), Maile O’Keefe (Utah), Gabby Wilson (Michigan) and Raena Worley (Kentucky) were finalists with Bryant ultimately being named the winner.
Inside Gymnastics congratulates all of the nominated athletes!
The 2026 AAI Nominees are:
Ciena Alipio UCLA
Luciana Alvarado-Reid Central Michigan University
Carly Bauman University of Michigan
Avery Bibbey Utah State University
Alea Byrne University of Illinois
Jordan Chiles UCLA
Brie Clark Clemson University
Cecilia Cooley University of Denver
Ariana DeSouza University of Alaska Anchorage
Kylie Eaquinto Brigham Young University
Gwen Fink University of North Carolina
eMjae Frazier University of Florida
Gabby Gladieux University of Alabama
Hannah Hagle Auburn University
Jocelyn Harbeck Northern Illinois University
Selena Harris-Miranda University of Florida
Kara Houghton Sacramento State University
Sage Kellerman Michigan State University
Abigail Kenney University of Bridgeport
Skyelar Kerico University of Pennsylvania
Madeline Komoroski University of Maryland
Addison Lawrence University of Missouri
Gianna Masella University of Iowa
Riley McCusker University of Florida
Isabella Minervini Towson University
Deiah Moody University of Washington
Sarah Moraw University of Minnesota
Serena Mullin University of New Hampshire
Lana Navarro University of Washington
Samantha Nickle Northern Illinois University
Kiera O’Shea Northern Illinois University
Ava Piedrahita Penn State University
Morgan Price University of Arkansas
Anna Roberts Stanford University
Nikki Smith Michigan State University
Kimberly Smith Arizona State University
Leah Smith University of Arkansas
Makenna Smith University of Utah
Emma Strom University of Arizona
Elise Tisler University of Missouri
Faith Torrez University of Oklahoma
Lilly Tubbs University of Washington
Tory Vetter Ohio State University
Kami Zarlengo Texas Woman’s University
Olivia Zsarmani Michigan State University
About AAI
Since 1954, American Athletic, Inc. has been manufacturing world-class gymnastics equipment. Headquartered in Jefferson, Iowa, the company operates three facilities totaling over 240,000 square feet and employs about 100 people. AAI is the official supplier and partner to USA Gymnastics and is proud to partner with the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information on AAI, please call (800) 247-3978 or visit www.americanathletic.com.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
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