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2026 AAI Award Finalists: Celebrating the Leaders of NCAA Women’s Gymnastics

The coaches have voted…and we have a tie!

We’re proud to announce the 2026 AAI Award Finalists—an extraordinary group of senior gymnasts who exemplify competitive excellence, leadership, community impact, and unwavering dedication to the sport.

Because of a tie in the voting, we’re celebrating 7 finalists this year instead of the traditional 6!

2026 Finalists:

Carly Bauman, @umichwgym

Jordan Chiles, @uclagymnastics

Gabby Gladieux, @bamagymnastics

Morgan Price, @razorbackgym

Anna Roberts, @stanfordgymnastics

Nikki Smith, @msu_gymnastics

Faith Torrez, @ou_wgymnastics

Established in 1985, the AAI Award has grown into one of the most prestigious honors in women’s gymnastics, celebrating the nation’s top senior athletes for their leadership, dedication, and excellence in the sport.

The AAI Award is a coach’s award, facilitated by AAI. Each year, collegiate coaches are invited to submit their nominations for the candidates they believe deserve recognition. This peer-driven process makes the award especially meaningful, as it reflects the respect and admiration of those who have witnessed these athletes’ hard work and achievements firsthand.