AAI Announces 2026 Award Finalists!

18 Mar AAI Announces 2026 Award Finalists!

Posted at 11:21h in 2026 NCAA Headquarters, 2026 Women's NCAA News, News & Features by
By Christy Sandmaier
Vice President & Co-Publisher

Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with AAI.

2026 AAI Award Finalists: Celebrating the Leaders of NCAA Women’s Gymnastics

The coaches have voted…and we have a tie!

We’re proud to announce the 2026 AAI Award Finalists—an extraordinary group of senior gymnasts who exemplify competitive excellence, leadership, community impact, and unwavering dedication to the sport.

Because of a tie in the voting, we’re celebrating 7 finalists this year instead of the traditional 6!

2026 Finalists:
Carly Bauman, @umichwgym
Jordan Chiles, @uclagymnastics
Gabby Gladieux, @bamagymnastics
Morgan Price, @razorbackgym
Anna Roberts, @stanfordgymnastics
Nikki Smith, @msu_gymnastics
Faith Torrez, @ou_wgymnastics

Established in 1985, the AAI Award has grown into one of the most prestigious honors in women’s gymnastics, celebrating the nation’s top senior athletes for their leadership, dedication, and excellence in the sport.

The AAI Award is a coach’s award, facilitated by AAI. Each year, collegiate coaches are invited to submit their nominations for the candidates they believe deserve recognition. This peer-driven process makes the award especially meaningful, as it reflects the respect and admiration of those who have witnessed these athletes’ hard work and achievements firsthand.

From February 27

2026 AAI Award Nominees: Celebrating the Leaders of NCAA Women’s Gymnastics

Established in 1985, the AAI Award has grown into one of the most prestigious honors in women’s gymnastics, celebrating the nation’s top senior athletes for their leadership, dedication, and excellence in the sport.

The AAI Award is a coach’s award, facilitated by AAI. Each year, collegiate coaches are invited to submit their nominations for the candidates they believe deserve recognition. This peer-driven process makes the award especially meaningful, as it reflects the respect and admiration of those who have witnessed these athletes’ hard work and achievements firsthand.

We’re excited to honor the standout athletes who continue to elevate collegiate gymnastics. With 45 gymnasts nominated by their coaches, this year’s selections highlight the tremendous depth of skill within the sport. Their drive and passion push gymnastics forward, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.

AAI proudly supports NCAA Gymnastics and celebrates the achievements of this year’s AAI Award Nominees and all gymnasts across the sport.

The finalists will be released on March 18th, 2026 – stay tuned!

In 2025, Jade Carey was voted the winner over Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma), Audrey Davis (Oklahoma), Aleah Finnegan (LSU), Grace McCallum (Utah) and Leanne Wong (Florida).

In 2024, Luisa Blanco (Alabama), Haleigh Bryant (LSU), Audrey Davis (Oklahoma), Maile O’Keefe (Utah), Gabby Wilson (Michigan) and Raena Worley (Kentucky) were finalists with Bryant ultimately being named the winner.

Inside Gymnastics congratulates all of the nominated athletes!

The 2026 AAI Nominees are:

Ciena Alipio  UCLA

Luciana Alvarado-Reid  Central Michigan University

Carly Bauman  University of Michigan

Avery Bibbey  Utah State University

Alea Byrne  University of Illinois

Jordan Chiles  UCLA

Brie Clark  Clemson University

Cecilia Cooley  University of Denver

Ariana DeSouza  University of Alaska Anchorage

Kylie Eaquinto  Brigham Young University

Gwen Fink  University of North Carolina

eMjae Frazier  University of Florida

Gabby Gladieux  University of Alabama

Hannah Hagle  Auburn University

Jocelyn Harbeck  Northern Illinois University

Selena Harris-Miranda  University of Florida

Kara Houghton  Sacramento State University

Sage Kellerman  Michigan State University

Abigail Kenney  University of Bridgeport

Skyelar Kerico  University of Pennsylvania

Madeline Komoroski  University of Maryland

Addison Lawrence  University of Missouri

Gianna Masella  University of Iowa

Riley McCusker  University of Florida

Isabella Minervini  Towson University

Deiah Moody  University of Washington

Sarah Moraw  University of Minnesota

Serena Mullin  University of New Hampshire

Lana Navarro  University of Washington

Samantha Nickle  Northern Illinois University

Kiera O’Shea  Northern Illinois University

Ava Piedrahita  Penn State University

Morgan Price  University of Arkansas

Anna Roberts  Stanford University

Nikki Smith  Michigan State University

Kimberly Smith  Arizona State University

Leah Smith  University of Arkansas

Makenna Smith  University of Utah

Emma Strom  University of Arizona

Elise Tisler  University of Missouri

Faith Torrez  University of Oklahoma

Lilly Tubbs  University of Washington

Tory Vetter  Ohio State University

Kami Zarlengo  Texas Woman’s University

Olivia Zsarmani  Michigan State University

About AAI

Since 1954, American Athletic, Inc. has been manufacturing world-class gymnastics equipment. Headquartered in Jefferson, Iowa, the company operates three facilities totaling over 240,000 square feet and employs about 100 people. AAI is the official supplier and partner to USA Gymnastics and is proud to partner with the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information on AAI, please call (800) 247-3978 or visit www.americanathletic.com.

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

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