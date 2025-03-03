03 Mar AAI Announces 2025 Award Finalists
AAI Announces 2025 Award Nominees
The AAI Award was started in 1982 and has since then become a one of the most prestigious awards in women’s gymnastics, recognizing the top senior female gymnasts in the nation for their dedication, leadership, and excellence in the sport.
The AAI Award is a coach’s award, facilitated by AAI. Each year, collegiate coaches are invited to submit their nominations for the candidates they believe deserve recognition. This peer-driven process makes the award especially meaningful, as it reflects the respect and admiration of those who have witnessed these athletes’ hard work and achievements firsthand.
“Every year, the AAI Award reminds us of the incredible impact these athletes have on collegiate gymnastics. It’s not just about their performance, but their leadership, resilience, and the way they inspire others,” said Lisa Ebersole, Senior Marketing Manager for AAI. “We’re proud to be part of recognizing their hard work and dedication. This year’s nominees exemplify the very best of the sport, and we are excited to see how their legacies continue to shape the future of gymnastics.”
In 2024, Luisa Blanco, University of Alabama, Haleigh Bryant, Louisiana State University, Audrey Davis, University of Oklahoma, Maile O’Keefe, University of Utah, Gabby Wilson, University of Michigan and Raena Worley, University of Kentucky were finalists with Bryant ultimately being named the winner.
This year’s nominations were a testament to the incredible depth of talent in the sport, with over 50 outstanding gymnasts earning recognition from their coaches. Their dedication, leadership, and passion continue to inspire, and we are excited to celebrate their achievements.
Inside Gymnastics congratulates all of the nominated athletes!
The 2025 AAI Nominees are:
Keanna Abraham Cal
Shania Adams Alabama
Carly Bauman Michigan
Jah’Liyah Bedminster Pittsburgh
Josie Bergstrom-Te Slaa Iowa State
Sloane Blakley Florida
Raisa Boris Eastern Michigan
Jordan Bowers Oklahoma
Brianna Brooks Utah State
Chae Campbell UCLA
Jade Carey Oregon State
Amari Celestine Missouri
Elizabeth Cesarone Pittsburgh
Audrey Davis Oklahoma
Brooke Donabedian Temple
Jordan Ewing Pittsburgh
Alysen Fears Arizona
Aleah Finnegan LSU
Sophia Growth Auburn
Kaitlyn Hoiland Texas Women’s
Olivia Hollingsworth Auburn
Mya Hooten Minnesota
Helen Hu Missouri
Lilly Hudson Alabama
Olivia Imbarlina Bridgeport
Maddie Jones Arkansas
Adelin Kenlin Iowa
Skylar Killough-Wilhelm Kentucky
Amelia Knight Illinois
Julia Knower North Carolina
Mya Lauzon Cal
Emma Lavelle Centenary
Ellie Lazzari Florida
Rhea LeBlanc Maryland
Emily Lopez Boise State
Isabella Magnelli Kentucky
Emma Malabuyo UCLA
Jada Mangahas Arizona State
Grace McCallum Utah
Riley McCusker Florida
Eliza Millar-Crossman Brigham Young
Jocelyn Moore Missouri
Emily Mueller Arizona
Ryle Mundell Denver
Breanna Neault Stanford
Chloe Negrete North Carolina State
Victoria Nguyen Florida
Alexa Rothenbuescher Maryland
Taylor Russon Washington
Isabella Salcedo Penn State
Renee Schugman Temple
Skyla Schulte Michigan State
Emma Spence Nebraska
Sage Thompson Oregon State
Sidney Washington Ohio State
Rebecca Wells Clemson
Ellery Werner Northern Illinois
Emily White Arizona State
Leanne Wong Florida
About AAI
Since 1954, American Athletic, Inc. has been manufacturing world-class gymnastics equipment. Headquartered in Jefferson, Iowa, the company operates three facilities totaling over 240,000 square feet and employs about 100 people. AAI is the official supplier and partner to USA Gymnastics and is proud to partner with the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information on AAI, please call (800) 247-3978 or visit www.americanathletic.com.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
