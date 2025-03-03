AAI Announces 2025 Award Finalists

03 Mar AAI Announces 2025 Award Finalists

By Christy Sandmaier
Vice President & Co-Publisher

Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with AAI.

AAI Announces 2025 Award Nominees

The AAI Award was started in 1982 and has since then become a one of the most prestigious awards in women’s gymnastics, recognizing the top senior female gymnasts in the nation for their dedication, leadership, and excellence in the sport.

The AAI Award is a coach’s award, facilitated by AAI. Each year, collegiate coaches are invited to submit their nominations for the candidates they believe deserve recognition. This peer-driven process makes the award especially meaningful, as it reflects the respect and admiration of those who have witnessed these athletes’ hard work and achievements firsthand.

“Every year, the AAI Award reminds us of the incredible impact these athletes have on collegiate gymnastics. It’s not just about their performance, but their leadership, resilience, and the way they inspire others,” said Lisa Ebersole, Senior Marketing Manager for AAI. “We’re proud to be part of recognizing their hard work and dedication. This year’s nominees exemplify the very best of the sport, and we are excited to see how their legacies continue to shape the future of gymnastics.”

In 2024, Luisa Blanco, University of Alabama, Haleigh Bryant, Louisiana State University, Audrey Davis, University of Oklahoma, Maile O’Keefe, University of Utah, Gabby Wilson, University of Michigan and Raena Worley, University of Kentucky were finalists with Bryant ultimately being named the winner.

This year’s nominations were a testament to the incredible depth of talent in the sport, with over 50 outstanding gymnasts earning recognition from their coaches. Their dedication, leadership, and passion continue to inspire, and we are excited to celebrate their achievements.

Inside Gymnastics congratulates all of the nominated athletes!

The 2025 AAI Nominees are:

Keanna Abraham Cal

Shania Adams Alabama

Carly Bauman Michigan

Jah’Liyah Bedminster Pittsburgh

Josie Bergstrom-Te Slaa Iowa State

Sloane Blakley Florida

Raisa Boris Eastern Michigan

Jordan Bowers Oklahoma

Brianna Brooks Utah State

Chae Campbell UCLA

Jade Carey Oregon State

Amari Celestine Missouri

Elizabeth Cesarone Pittsburgh

Audrey Davis Oklahoma

Brooke Donabedian Temple

Jordan Ewing Pittsburgh

Alysen Fears Arizona

Aleah Finnegan LSU

Sophia Growth Auburn

Kaitlyn Hoiland Texas Women’s

Olivia Hollingsworth Auburn

Mya Hooten Minnesota

Helen Hu Missouri

Lilly Hudson Alabama

Olivia Imbarlina Bridgeport

Maddie Jones Arkansas

Adelin Kenlin Iowa

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm Kentucky

Amelia Knight Illinois

Julia Knower North Carolina

Mya Lauzon Cal

Emma Lavelle Centenary

Ellie Lazzari Florida

Rhea LeBlanc Maryland

Emily Lopez Boise State

Isabella Magnelli Kentucky

Emma Malabuyo UCLA

Jada Mangahas Arizona State

Grace McCallum Utah

Riley McCusker Florida

Eliza Millar-Crossman Brigham Young

Jocelyn Moore Missouri

Emily Mueller Arizona

Ryle Mundell Denver

Breanna Neault Stanford

Chloe Negrete North Carolina State

Victoria Nguyen Florida

Alexa Rothenbuescher Maryland

Taylor Russon Washington

Isabella Salcedo Penn State

Renee Schugman Temple

Skyla Schulte Michigan State

Emma Spence Nebraska

Sage Thompson Oregon State

Sidney Washington Ohio State

Rebecca Wells Clemson

Ellery Werner Northern Illinois

Emily White Arizona State

Leanne Wong Florida

About AAI

Since 1954, American Athletic, Inc. has been manufacturing world-class gymnastics equipment. Headquartered in Jefferson, Iowa, the company operates three facilities totaling over 240,000 square feet and employs about 100 people. AAI is the official supplier and partner to USA Gymnastics and is proud to partner with the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information on AAI, please call (800) 247-3978 or visit www.americanathletic.com.

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

