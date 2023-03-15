Updated 3-15-23
2023 AAI Award Finalists
Maile O’Keefe (Utah)
Luisa Blanco (Alabama)
Sierra Brooks (Michigan)
Lynnzee Brown (Denver)
Trinity Thomas (Florida)
Raena Worley (Kentucky)
AAI has been presenting the AAI Award to the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country for over the last 30+ years. Some people have stated it is the Heisman Trophy for Women’s gymnastics.
“I have been privileged to be a part of this award for over 15 years,” said Lisa Ebersole, Marketing Manager for AAI. “To watch such a talented pool of athletes, go through the process of such a high caliber award and see the coach’s pride for them is truly inspiring.”
The AAI Award is a coach’s award in which AAI facilitates. Every year the head coaches are asked to submit a nomination for the candidate or candidates of their choice. This year 39 talented athletes were nominated!
The 2023 AAI Nominees are:
- Luisa Blanco – University of Alabama
- Sierra Brooks – University of Michigan
- Lynnzee Brown – University of Denver
- Deja Chambliss – George Washington University
- Clara Colombo – University of Nebraska
- Elizabeth Culton – University of North Carolina
- Madi Dagen – Oregon State University
- Haley de Jong – University of Georgia
- Hannah DeMers – Central Michigan University
- Nevaeh DeSouza – University of California-Berkeley
- Makarri Doggette – University of Alabama
- Elexis Edwards – Ohio State University
- Norah Flatley – University of Arkansas
- Margzetta Frazier – UCLA
- Derrian Gobourne – Auburn University
- Gayla Griswold – Lindenwood University
- Natalie Hamp – Northern Illinois University
- Malia Hargrove – University of Arizona
- Kiya Johnson – Louisiana State University
- Hannah Joyner – Rutgers University
- Adeline Kenlin – University of Iowa
- Jada Mazury – San Jose State University
- Maile O’Keefe – University of Utah
- Alix Pierce – Texas Woman’s University
- Halle Remlinger – University of Minnesota
- Payton Richards – University of Florida
- Julianna Roland – Temple University
- Elease Rollins – Brigham Young University
- Jaedyn Rucker – University of Utah
- Cassidy Rushlow – Penn State University
- Hannah Scharf – Arizona State University
- Sienna Schreiber – University of Missouri
- Emily Shepard – NC State Gymnastics
- Ragan Smith – University of Oklahoma
- Sofi Sullivan – Utah State University
- Mia Takekawa – University of Illinois
- Trinity Thomas – University of Florida
- Chloe Widner – Stanford University
- Raena Worley – University of Kentucky
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
