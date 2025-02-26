A Victory Lap for Skylar Killough-Wilhelm in Her Final Season of Gymnastics

Going back to her career at Washington, Skylar finished out her time as a GymDog qualifying to and competing at the NCAA Championships, a moment she says she will never forget. Watching the Cal Regional Final with her team, Sklyar needed Stanford to qualify in order to go to Nationals, and it came down to Chloe Widner’s floor routine.

“When she hit her floor routine, that moment, I knew I was going, and I just couldn’t believe it. Everything had to work out how it needed to for me to go. I just felt so grateful and truly blessed that I was given that opportunity to represent UW. Obviously, I have a lot of love and respect for them. To be able to go to Nationals as an individual to represent them meant the whole world. It was so crazy competing on a stage like that. I just was at so much peace just knowing that I got the opportunity to even go.”

Coming to Kentucky, Skylar was surprised by the competitiveness in the SEC, but now, she uses it as motivation. “I think the fans really enjoy gymnastics in the South, and you can really feel it,” she said. “The energy is so different, and there’s just this passion for it, and this passion for sports, not only gymnastics, but it’s been crazy. I never would’ve expected anything like this, coming to another school. Washington was great. They had tons of fans, but I definitely feel like there’s a rivalry between different SEC schools. Every week, you’re competing against, pretty much, a top 15 team. There’s this hunger to want to continue to build from week to week.”

A Season of Upgrades

Skylar explained that a major reason she’s able to compete her upgrades this season – a Yurchenko 1.5 and a double layout off bars – is because of the facilities Kentucky offers. At Washington, over the summer, she’d have to go to a different gym to be able to use equipment needed to consistently train her upgrades. Now, Kentucky’s gym is much more extensive.

Kentucky’s Athletic Department’s resources also help sustain her through the season. “They have amazing athletic trainers that really, really care about us,” Skylar said. “We have massages, and we get dry needling and cupping. Also, we fly charter. That’s something that seemed completely new to me. I’d never flown private for gymnastics meets, but they put our bodies first here. Being able to charter really helps us sustain our bodies for the long 13, 14-week season.”

With her upgrades, knowing this is her last season, the coaching staff at Kentucky saw potential in Skylar for more. “I knew I had more potential in me, and I really pushed myself,” Skylar said. “My coaches here really saw that in me. They saw that potential, and they wanted to explore where I could go further. That really inspired me, that they believed in me. I don’t think I could’ve done it without them.”