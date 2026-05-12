A Performance: Jackson Harrison Shines Bright

Jackson Harrison has always charted their own path. Known for their innate artistic ability, their floor routine is simply a performance. Harrison graduated from Arizona State University in 2024, and did not know what was next in their path, but knew gymnastics was going to be in their future. Multiple plans presented Harrison as they approached college graduation. They could coach gymnastics and work their way up to one day becoming an NCAA women’s college coach, and a college coach even approached them about joining the Cirque du Soleil. However, Harrison struggled to get the idea of continuing gymnastics out of mind.

“When I really thought about the one thing that I always wanted to do, it was gymnastics,” Harrison said.

Everything fell perfectly into place for Harrison to continue following the gymnastics dream. As Harrison was preparing to graduate college, their parents were set to move one town north of Sarasota, Florida where EVO is located. Harrison visited EVO and created a plan with coach Syque Caesar.

“I started talking to Syque, and he was laying out all the options for me,” Harrison said. “I remember him telling me there would be an opportunity to train with their senior Elite program. In that moment, I was like, ‘This is it. This is what I have to do.’ I have to at least try. I have to at least give myself this chance, to do so. It was really the combination of EVO and my family is here. The stars totally aligned.”

Harrison stepped one foot into EVO and realized it was the dream environment. Their improvement has been imminent and fast. Harrison learned three new skills in college, a Yurchenko double twist on vault, a tucked double-double on floor, and a Tkatchev + Geinger combination on high bar. Harrison spent the first few months at EVO, refining their skills and making technical adjustments before beginning to train new skills. Harrison began showcasing multiple upgrades on every event, and between the National Qualifier event in June of 2025 to the Xfinity U.S. Championships in August, Harrison added an entire point of difficulty. They attribute this rapid improvement to having more time to focus on gymnastics, conditioning and strength training that occurs at EVO, and the EVO coaching staff.

“The coaches are some of the best coaches that I’ve ever worked with and just allow myself to trust what they are saying,” Harrison said. “I kind of went in with the mindset of, whatever they tell me to do, I’m just gonna do it because I have nothing to lose. And also what do I know? I felt like that openness and that open mindedness that I gave myself was why what they were implementing worked so well with me. I just stuck to the plan exactly every single day, and I did everything that they wanted me to do.”

Caesar has been instrumental in implementing a mindset change for Harrison that has helped them grow on a daily basis.

“​​He kind of changed the way that I approach gymnastics,” Harrison said about Caesar. “It’s like you’re playing gymnastics, or you’re in the gym doing Elite gymnastics.”