03 Jun A New Star Emerges: Charleigh Bullock Shines In 2026
From the moment Charleigh Bullock began her junior Elite career, she had fans counting down the days until she made her senior debut. Bullock caught the eyes of many with her difficult uneven bar routine, and unique and engaging floor choreography. Bullock put the world on notice after multiple strong international performances in 2025, including winning five gold medals at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games. In 2026, she seamlessly transitioned to the senior level, winning three medals at the Winter Cup in February. Bullock is on her way to her third international assignment of 2026 in June and continues to enjoy every opportunity.
A Simple Beginning
Bullock has been doing gymnastics since before she can remember. Her sister is seven years older than her and grew up as a gymnast. When Bullock started walking, her sister and her friends would convince her to do skills. She grew up idolizing Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas, but also wanted to be just like her sister and credits her sister for getting her started in the sport. Bullock began more structured classes when she was five years old, and the rest is history.
“I feel like I looked up to my sister and her friends a lot, just because I saw them all the time, and I was like, oh my gosh, I want to be just like that,” she said.
Bullock began dominating the junior scene in 2025, including five gold medals at the Junior Pan American Games, a bronze medal at the Junior World Championships, and a junior national title on bars. The success in these events gave her confidence going into her senior debut.
“Throughout the year it got easier and easier,” Bullock said. “You’re always gonna have stress and you’re always gonna be nervous, but it’s more like how you handle yourself and how you can push forward after that. So those meets definitely helped me after that.”
Not only did she have to prepare herself mentally, but also physically. In the summer of 2025 Bullock competed at the U.S. Classic, Xfinity U.S. Championships, and Junior Pan American Games within a month.
“It was definitely tiring, but I was just so excited to be there,” she said about the competition schedule. “I didn’t really think about it that much. It was like, oh yeah, a little sore, but I’m here!”
On The Road
Bullock has been all business so far since making her senior debut in 2026. At just 15 years-old, she has competed at the American Cup in March, Jesolo Trophy in April, and will compete at the Pan American Championships on June 17-21. Bullock continues to improve each time she steps on the competition floor. She was a member of the silver medal winning U.S. from the American Cup in March. This year marked the first time the event was held since 2020. However, the competition returned with a different mixed team format, showcasing men and women competing together. Bullock was joined by Olympians, Hezly Rivera, Yul Moldauer, and Asher Hong, as well as fellow rising stars in Claire Pease and Danila Leykin. The meet presented a three round format, teams would be eliminated after each round leaving just four teams in the final round. The format was a learning curve for fans….. and gymnasts.
“I didn’t get how it worked until I was competing,” she said with a laugh. “A bunch of people explained it to me like three or four times, still didn’t get it, but once we got there it was good, I loved competing with everybody, the energy was gritty, it was definitely suspenseful! It was a little stressful too, but it was great.”
Bullock had the opportunity to compete with multiple veterans and Olympians that helped guide her through her first international competition. Whether it was making TikToks or cheering for each other through each routine, the team was truly bonded. Prior to the competition, the USA Gymnastics staff suggested the team create a fun TikTok. Rivera and Bullock led the charge to create a fun “Coronation Day” themed video.
“We should do a dance and acting one, because the guys are not the best dancers,” Bullock said to herself. “I thought it was hilarious. I thought it was really funny. Probably one of my favorite TikToks. They really played their part, and I was really happy about it.”
Bullock has always showcased her vibrant personality on the competition floor. Her floor routines are a standout and offer a serious and mysterious version of herself. For years Bullock had become accustomed to performing peppy and upbeat routine, but she felt a change was needed.
“I feel like we need to do something completely different,” she told her coaches. “This genre fits me a lot more. I like it way better than anything I’ve ever done.”
Bullock has grown up in an era where artistry deductions have increased and become more scrutinized over the last five years. USA Gymnastics hired Olympic medalist Betty Okino as the Developmental Lead for the U.S women’s artistic program in 2025. Okino also focuses on helping the national team with technique, artistry, and choreography. She is joined by Technical Lead Chellsie Memmel and Strategic Lead Alicia Sacramone Quinn on the Women’s High Performance Leadership Team. Both of whom were members of the 2008 Olympic team. Bullock loves reuniting with the high performance team and the entire national team at USA Gymnastics’ monthly national team camps.
”They are amazing. I love them so much,” Bullock said about Okino, Sacramone, and Memmel. “They’re so sweet, so encouraging. They’re also really great role models, I think they’re really great to look up to, and their energy is always good, and they’re just the best.” Having three Olympians to look up to in the gym provides strong role models for athletes chasing their Olympic dream.
“They know what you’re doing, what you’re going through, how easy, how hard it’s.. it’s really great to know that they get what you’re doing,” Bullock said.
Not only does Bullock love reconnecting with the staff, but every other aspect of the camps, from seeing her friends, to staying at FlipFest in the cabins, to eating with her friends in the cafeteria, it has become an event that the entire national team looks forward to. This outlook on camp signifies a shift in the USA Gymnastics system, and showcases a more positive environment for everyone involved.
“They are so fun, you don’t see these girls that often, it’s very specific time of the year. So going to camp is so fun,” Bullock said. “You get to see all your friends again. I like it way better than any of the other camps, because at FlipFest we are staying in cabins, so it’s six girls per room, instead of just two girls in a room, it’s way more fun. You get to be with everyone.”
The team bonding that occurs at camp translates directly to the competition floor. At the Jesolo Trophy in April, each team performed a dance intro before beginning the competition. Team USA’s dance was choreographed by Okino, and allows the team to relax before the meet. Bullock was certainly relaxed throughout the meet, helping the U.S. to a team gold and taking a silver in the All-Around and on bars.
“We do the whole warm up, and then we get to do a dance,” Bullock said. “It gets your mind off the meet for a second, because you’re gonna focus on something else. I love doing the dance before we compete. I think it’s really fun.”
Busy Summer Ahead
Bullock has already begun her summer with a bang, earning a spot on the Pan American Championship team. She showcased many upgrades including a Yurchenko double twist on vault, new connections on bars, and competed four tumbling passes on floor. The new vault is something she has been working on for a long time and was excited to showcase the skill in competition. Bullock hints that there could be more upgrades in the future, including a Bhardwaj on bars and new beam connections.
“Honestly, I just try to keep an open mind, I just want to enjoy it rather than set super strict goals for myself” Bullock said about her goals for the Pan American Championships. “I feel like it’s easier for me if I just go out there to have fun, because I don’t really want to get stressed like I used to, so when I go out there and just enjoy it and just have fun like I always do, it makes it a lot easier for me.”
The Pan American Championships begin on June 17th….. but two days prior Bullock’s college recruitment begins on June 15th, shaping to be a busy summer for the rising high school junior. She paid close attention to the 2026 NCAA season and started to take note of what she wants in a school. Currently, she’s having trouble narrowing down her list as all her favorite colleges fulfill her desires. Bullock hopes to study health science with an emphasis in physical therapy, and also wants a fun but disciplined team in the gym, as well as potentially continuing her Elite gymnastics career in college.
Bullock cannot contain her excitement when talking about her recruitment journey and finding her new home, but admits that she is nervous to attend school in person as she has been homeschooled her entire life.
“It’s definitely gonna be something,” she said with a laugh. “I’m gonna ask everybody there for help. I’ve never been to school ever, not even elementary, it’s gonna be a show for real.”
Bullock’s busy summer continues as she prepares for her senior debut at the U.S. Classic in July and the Xfinity U.S. Championships in August. She hopes to stay consistent and clean at these events and is of course targeting the LA 2028 Olympic Games.
“It has been so amazing. It’s honestly all by the grace of God, I was not expecting this for my senior season,” Bullock said about her success. “I went into Winter Cup just hoping to make it to championships and get on the National Team. Then I got two assignments from there, and I’m going to Pan Am now. It’s just so exciting. I feel so blessed, and so thankful. I’m just really excited. I’m just having a lot of fun.”
Catch Bullock at the Pan American Championships on June 17-21.
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