A New Star Emerges: Charleigh Bullock Shines In 2026

On The Road

Bullock has been all business so far since making her senior debut in 2026. At just 15 years-old, she has competed at the American Cup in March, Jesolo Trophy in April, and will compete at the Pan American Championships on June 17-21. Bullock continues to improve each time she steps on the competition floor. She was a member of the silver medal winning U.S. from the American Cup in March. This year marked the first time the event was held since 2020. However, the competition returned with a different mixed team format, showcasing men and women competing together. Bullock was joined by Olympians, Hezly Rivera, Yul Moldauer, and Asher Hong, as well as fellow rising stars in Claire Pease and Danila Leykin. The meet presented a three round format, teams would be eliminated after each round leaving just four teams in the final round. The format was a learning curve for fans….. and gymnasts.

“I didn’t get how it worked until I was competing,” she said with a laugh. “A bunch of people explained it to me like three or four times, still didn’t get it, but once we got there it was good, I loved competing with everybody, the energy was gritty, it was definitely suspenseful! It was a little stressful too, but it was great.”

Bullock had the opportunity to compete with multiple veterans and Olympians that helped guide her through her first international competition. Whether it was making TikToks or cheering for each other through each routine, the team was truly bonded. Prior to the competition, the USA Gymnastics staff suggested the team create a fun TikTok. Rivera and Bullock led the charge to create a fun “Coronation Day” themed video.

“We should do a dance and acting one, because the guys are not the best dancers,” Bullock said to herself. “I thought it was hilarious. I thought it was really funny. Probably one of my favorite TikToks. They really played their part, and I was really happy about it.”

Bullock has always showcased her vibrant personality on the competition floor. Her floor routines are a standout and offer a serious and mysterious version of herself. For years Bullock had become accustomed to performing peppy and upbeat routine, but she felt a change was needed.

“I feel like we need to do something completely different,” she told her coaches. “This genre fits me a lot more. I like it way better than anything I’ve ever done.”

Bullock has grown up in an era where artistry deductions have increased and become more scrutinized over the last five years. USA Gymnastics hired Olympic medalist Betty Okino as the Developmental Lead for the U.S women’s artistic program in 2025. Okino also focuses on helping the national team with technique, artistry, and choreography. She is joined by Technical Lead Chellsie Memmel and Strategic Lead Alicia Sacramone Quinn on the Women’s High Performance Leadership Team. Both of whom were members of the 2008 Olympic team. Bullock loves reuniting with the high performance team and the entire national team at USA Gymnastics’ monthly national team camps.

​​”They are amazing. I love them so much,” Bullock said about Okino, Sacramone, and Memmel. “They’re so sweet, so encouraging. They’re also really great role models, I think they’re really great to look up to, and their energy is always good, and they’re just the best.” Having three Olympians to look up to in the gym provides strong role models for athletes chasing their Olympic dream.

“They know what you’re doing, what you’re going through, how easy, how hard it’s.. it’s really great to know that they get what you’re doing,” Bullock said.

Not only does Bullock love reconnecting with the staff, but every other aspect of the camps, from seeing her friends, to staying at FlipFest in the cabins, to eating with her friends in the cafeteria, it has become an event that the entire national team looks forward to. This outlook on camp signifies a shift in the USA Gymnastics system, and showcases a more positive environment for everyone involved.

“They are so fun, you don’t see these girls that often, it’s very specific time of the year. So going to camp is so fun,” Bullock said. “You get to see all your friends again. I like it way better than any of the other camps, because at FlipFest we are staying in cabins, so it’s six girls per room, instead of just two girls in a room, it’s way more fun. You get to be with everyone.”

The team bonding that occurs at camp translates directly to the competition floor. At the Jesolo Trophy in April, each team performed a dance intro before beginning the competition. Team USA’s dance was choreographed by Okino, and allows the team to relax before the meet. Bullock was certainly relaxed throughout the meet, helping the U.S. to a team gold and taking a silver in the All-Around and on bars.

“We do the whole warm up, and then we get to do a dance,” Bullock said. “It gets your mind off the meet for a second, because you’re gonna focus on something else. I love doing the dance before we compete. I think it’s really fun.”