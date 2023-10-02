A New Beginning | Romania clinches Olympic team berth for first time since 2012

By Ashlee Buhler

The last time Romania sent a team to the Olympics was over a decade ago.

Now, they are going back.

In Antwerp at the 2023 World Championships, a new generation of talent and potential punched Romania’s ticket back to the coveted Olympic stage, breathing new life into a program that dominated the sport at one point in time.

The Romanian gymnastics legacy is one that all fans of the sport know and respect. We all know the story of Nadia Comăneci, the youngster who became a household name after winning three gold medals at the 1976 Olympics, where she captivated the crowd with her effortless gymnastics and became the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 in Olympic competition. Nadia left a mark on the sport that was not only felt in Romania, but around the world. Every little girl wanted to be like Nadia.

When you take a look at the history books, Romania has a long history of success. The nation has produced countless individual World and Olympic champions, has won seven team World titles, and 12 team medals at the Olympic games – three of which are gold. But after the team’s bronze medal performance in London at the 2012 Olympics, the program saw a drastic drop in the rankings. The team has not only been absent from the medal podium in World and Olympic competition ever since, but failed to qualify a team to the last two Olympics and finished 19th the last time they had a full team at the World Championships in 2019.

In Antwerp it was a much different picture. Watching the Romanian women, you couldn’t help but feel (and hope) it was the start of a new era – a rebuilding era. Gone are the days when hundreds of little girls would line up outside the gym in Deva hoping to be selected for the team, but some momentum from a strong performance in Antwerp could certainly help. However, the true rebuilding starts from within and focuses on shaping a new culture for the program.

“There are talented gymnasts, but 20 years ago 500 girls would line up in front of the gate to be selected,” said Patrick Kiens, who joined the Romanian team as head coach this year. “There are now 10. And that is the change.”

Kiens is the former coach of Dutch gymnast Eythora Thorsdottir. He began working with the Romanian team in January 2023 and now serves as head coach. It’s the first time Romania has outsourced its head coach position, but so far the results are speaking for itself. The Romanian women finished fifth at the European Championships earlier this year and in Antwerp, they finished 10th after Qualifications in their first World Championship appearance as a team since 2019.