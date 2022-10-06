Inside Gymnastics will be On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
As we prepare for the upcoming World Championships in Liverpool, we take a look back at the 2022 European Championships and many of the faces we’ll see on the floor at the M&S Bank Arena beginning October 29!
A Look Back at Europeans | Triumph & Tragedy for the Italian women in Munich
By Aoife Cassidy for Inside Gymnastics
Gymnasts from all over Europe descended upon the historic Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany in August and put on a spectacular and exciting display of gymnastics in front of a throng of adoring fans.
In Munich, the Italian team were the stars of the women’s competition but the competition was not without tragedy as well as glorious triumph.
The Italians stormed to victory in the team competition, taking the title with a score of 165.163, four points ahead of second place finishers, Great Britain. The Italians edged their way to victory on the uneven bars where they had three scores of 14.000 and above to score a combined total of 42.799 on the event.
Meanwhile, in the British camp, points were lost with mistakes from 18-year-old Ondine Achampong on uneven bars and a fall from Olympian Jennifer Gadirova on beam. However, despite the mistakes, the British women were able to hold on to the silver, edging out home team Germany who took the bronze.
There was sheer delight and joy for the Germans as they took home the bronze medal in front of a roaring home crowd. Not only was there extra excitement given the location of the championships but this was also the very first team medal that the German women had ever won at a European Championships.
Excitement and emotions were also overflowing for German veteran and two time Olympian, Kim Bui who was set to retire following these Championships. This was certainly an extraordinary way to end her phenomenal gymnastics career and is a moment that Kim will never forget.
In the All-Around, it was again a story of Italian triumph with Asia D’Amato taking the all-around gold medal after a hard fought battle with her Italian compatriot, Martina Maggio. Maggio, who was a favorite to take the title, fell on the uneven bars and ultimately had to settle for the bronze. Alice Kinsella of Great Britain took the silver medal with a stunning display of confident and beautiful gymnastics. Kinsella came back strong after disappointment at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year where she missed out on a medal in the All-Around after falls on both beam and floor.
It was after both the All-Around and team finals that the luck began to change for the Italian women. The vault final saw two injuries to Bulgaria’s Valentina Georgieva and sadly to the new AA Champion Asia D’Amato. Despite the injury on landing, D’Amato did manage to take the silver medal on the event behind Hungary’s Zsofia Kovacs with the bronze going to France’s Aline Friess. It was revealed following the competition that Asia had suffered from ligament damage and a fracture at the base of the tibia bone in her leg. The Italian superstar will require surgery and ultimately will be out of contention to compete for Italy at the upcoming World Championships in Liverpool. This, of course, leaves the Italian team with an uphill battle to climb if they want to take home a team medal at Worlds.
After a rough start to the day on vault, the mood in the event finals picked up with triumph for the German women in front of their home crowd. German veteran, Elisabeth Seitz took the gold on the
uneven bars whilst youngster, Emma Malewski took gold on balance beam to the delight of her home crowd. The British women also took home two more medals in the event finals with Achampong taking silver on beam and Jessica Gadirova defending her floor exercise title from last year beating out Italian powerhouses Martina Maggio who took silver and Angela Andreoli who took bronze.
On the men’s side, the British men were the dominant force as they took home seven medals from Munich with two of them being arguably the most coveted titles of the competition, the All-Around and team gold. The British men ran away with the team title, beating out Italy by a staggering 6.801 points. Meanwhile, the race between the silver medalists Italy and bronze medalists Turkey was slightly closer with just 1.332 separating these two teams.
In the All-Around, British All-Around champion Joe Fraser took the gold despite competing on a recently broken foot and coming straight from competing at the Commonwealth Games just two weeks prior. The silver and bronze were won by Ahmet Onder and Adem Asil of Turkey.
In the event finals, young superstar and recent Commonwealth Games All-Around champion, Jake Jarman took home two medals, bronze on floor and gold on vault whilst Fraser added to his medal haul with a gold on parallel bars proving why he was crowned world champion on this event back in 2019. King of the Rings and Greek legend, Eleftherios Petrounias was crowned European Champion on the rings for the sixth time ahead of Asil and Courtney Tulloch of Great Britain. 2020 Olympic Floor Champion, Artem Dolgopyat of Israel took gold on floor exercise whilst Marios Georgiou of Cyprus took the gold on high bar and Harutyun Merdinyan of Armenia took the gold on pommel horse.
Overall, the men’s competition was a wonderful display of nations with gymnasts from 13 different nations winning medals at these Championships. This is in stark contrast to the women’s competition where just four different nations won medals.
All of these gymnasts will be back in action at the 2022 World Championships which will be held in Liverpool, United Kingdom from October 29- November 6. We can’t wait to see them shine!
Photo by Simone Ferrero/British Gymnastics
