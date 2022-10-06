As we prepare for the upcoming World Championships in Liverpool, we take a look back at the 2022 European Championships and many of the faces we’ll see on the floor at the M&S Bank Arena beginning October 29!

A Look Back at Europeans | Triumph & Tragedy for the Italian women in Munich

By Aoife Cassidy for Inside Gymnastics

Gymnasts from all over Europe descended upon the historic Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany in August and put on a spectacular and exciting display of gymnastics in front of a throng of adoring fans.

In Munich, the Italian team were the stars of the women’s competition but the competition was not without tragedy as well as glorious triumph.

The Italians stormed to victory in the team competition, taking the title with a score of 165.163, four points ahead of second place finishers, Great Britain. The Italians edged their way to victory on the uneven bars where they had three scores of 14.000 and above to score a combined total of 42.799 on the event.

Meanwhile, in the British camp, points were lost with mistakes from 18-year-old Ondine Achampong on uneven bars and a fall from Olympian Jennifer Gadirova on beam. However, despite the mistakes, the British women were able to hold on to the silver, edging out home team Germany who took the bronze.

There was sheer delight and joy for the Germans as they took home the bronze medal in front of a roaring home crowd. Not only was there extra excitement given the location of the championships but this was also the very first team medal that the German women had ever won at a European Championships.

Excitement and emotions were also overflowing for German veteran and two time Olympian, Kim Bui who was set to retire following these Championships. This was certainly an extraordinary way to end her phenomenal gymnastics career and is a moment that Kim will never forget.