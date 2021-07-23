L. WEVERS – FLOOR EXERCISE

Lieke Wevers submitted this skill for evaluation: three full turns with the free leg in horizontal position, a potentially E-valued element. This could be truly amazing to watch—turns can look so easy if they’re done perfectly, but they are incredibly difficult.

L. WEVERS – FLOOR EXERCISE II

This one is also from Lieke Wevers—and also pretty unbelievable! We’ve seen a quad turn on floor exercise—like the one Wevers performs in the below video from the 2021 European Championships—and now she’s proposing a quintuple turn:

S. WEVERS – BALANCE BEAM

Sanne Wevers, the 2016 Olympic beam champion (and twin sister of Lieke Wevers), is submitting a 2 ½ turn on beam that would be provisionally valued at a D.

STEWART – UNEVEN BARS

Canada’s Ava Stewart submitted a fantastic skill: a backwards swing off bars into a forward double pike dismount. Isn’t it amazing to watch?

BILES – VAULT

And here’s Simone Biles’ jaw-dropping Yurchenko double pike, which she debuted in great style at the U.S. Classic in May. The FIG said in a press release: “With 6.6 being the highest Difficulty score that a gymnast can currently obtain on this apparatus, Biles’s new vault has no comparison in the Women’s Code of Points. The Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee used the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Code of Points as a reference to determine the value this vault should have.”

CAREY – FLOOR EXERCISE

Jade Carey’s new tumbling pass—a triple-twisting double layout—was also submitted to the Code and has been awarded a preliminary value of K. There are currently no other K-level skills in the CoP!

AIT SAID – STILL RINGS

Samir Ait Said of France submitted a new rings skill for evaluation, which involves a slow roll backward with straight arms into a handstand position through swallow. The skill has been awarded a value of E.

KOVTUN – PARALLEL BARS

Ukraine’s Ilia Kovtun has presented a new parallel bars element: a “forward upwise with Stutz or salto backward to handstand sideways on one rail.” This F-valued skill sounds both difficult and totally fun to watch!

MALONE AND LUDOVICO – PARALLEL BARS

Last but not least, USA’s Brody Malone and Italy’s Ludovico Edalli have both submitted this cool skill on parallel bars: a shoot up to handstand and fall back to support with a quarter-turn, which would receive an E value. We can’t wait to see it!