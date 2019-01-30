Inside Gymnastics: What are you most looking forward to in your final NCAA season?

Sarah Finnegan: Enjoying every moment and taking it all in. It’s crazy to think that after 19 years, my gymnastics career is coming to an end! I’m most looking forward to spending my final NCAA season with the best group of girls.

Inside: What is your favorite color?

Sarah: Pink 🙂

Inside: What is your favorite book?

Sarah: I don’t have a favorite book!

Inside: What is your favorite movie?

Sarah: I don’t have one because I like so many! But I’ve binge-watched “Revenge of the Bridesmaids” MANY times. But my favorite TV shows are “Criminal Minds” and “Bones.”

Inside: What is your favorite place to travel?

Sarah: I’ve been to many cool places around the world, but I have never been to Greece and I’ve always wanted to go there.

Inside: What activities (outside the gym) do you enjoy?

Sarah: Watching movies!

Inside: Do you have any pets?

Sarah: I have a cat named is Nala! She is a Bengal tabby and I’m obsessed with her.

Inside: Who are your gymnastics role models?

Sarah: Ruby Harrold!!!!! 😉

Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?

Sarah: I don’t have a favorite, but I love performing on floor because I love dancing!

Inside: What are your post-NCAA plans?

Sarah: I am hoping to attend graduate school for occupational therapy, and I plan to stay involved with gymnastics by working gym camps in the summer.

Photo courtesy of LSU Sports Communications