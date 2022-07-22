8 New Junior Elites To Get Excited About!
Don’t recognize a lot of the names in the junior division? Not sure who to root for? We’ve seen your tweets – and we’re here to help!
A new quad means a lot of fresh faces on the Elite scene. As the U.S. Classic approaches (click here for the roster and schedule), there’s no better time to take notice of the future talent of Team USA than right now! Here are a few first year junior Elites who caught our eye, and whose names we think you should remember!
Note: All of these juniors will turn senior in 2023!
- Eveylynn Lowe – GAGE
Early on in her career, the beam is proving to be one of Eveylynn Lowe’s strong suits! (She’s from GAGE – what did you expect?) At the 2021 Level 10 National Championships, Evey won the beam title in addition to placing 2nd All-Around. Now in the Elite ranks, she is already beginning to make her mark, placing 3rd on beam and 7th All-Around at the recent American Classic! Skill wise, Evey does a lot of impressive combinations such as a front aerial + split jump + Korbut, a bhs + bhs + two foot layout, and an aerial + loso! Watch out for this one!
2. Myli Lew – San Mateo
In her first Elite season, Myli Lew is already shining bright! Just a year ago she was competing in the Hopes division, where she placed 1st on bars, 2nd on floor, and 3rd All-Around at the Hopes Championships. Since becoming a junior Elite, she hasn’t slowed down – placing 3rd on bars and 4th All-Around at the Winter Cup earlier this year as well as placing first with the team and third on bars at the Jesolo Trophy. Take note of Myli’s technique – which is stunning across the board – but really shows on beam and bars! (Think great extension, impeccable toe point and legs glued together on release moves!) She’s truly remarkable!
Check her out:
3. Nicole Desmond – First State Gymnastics
With a sky high tucked full in and double layout on floor, coupled with fantastic leaps and stunning toe point, Nicole Desmond is the perfect combination of power and grace! Nicole is beautiful to watch on beam, where she placed 5th at the Winter Cup earlier this year. She also vaults a Yurchenko full which has serious potential to be upgraded in the near future! Keep your eyes on this one!
4 & 5. Milton Twins (Annalisa and Malea) – GAGE
Annalisa and Malea are a powerful duo! After making their Elite debut at the Winter Cup, the Milton sisters had strong showings at the American Classic with upgraded routines! Annalisa added an Arabian double front pike to her floor routine (which already included a big double layout) and both sisters upgraded their vaults to a Yurchenko 1.5 and are currently working second vaults! (Yurchenko half on entry.) At the American Classic, Annalisa won the All-Around, vault and floor title, as well as placing 2nd on bars, while Malea took the bronze on vault and finished 4th All-Around. We sense big things are in store for these two!
How do you tell them apart? Here are some tips from Annalisa and Malea!
“Malea is a little taller and has longer legs. Our personality is a lot different and that’s definitely how some people tell us apart.”
And if you can’t figure it out, don’t worry!
“Even our mom has a hard time telling us apart when we compete, so it might be a little challenging!”
6. Dulcy Caylor – World Champions Centre
Nothing says welcome to Elite gymnastics quite like winning the 2022 Pan American Championships! For many, it felt like Dulcy Caylor came out of nowhere as her first Elite meet EVER was just 10 days before Pan Ams! Competing with a calm confidence, Caylor, who came home with the team and All-Around gold, as well as silver on vault and bronze on beam, can clearly handle the pressure and has an exciting future ahead!
Check her out:
7. Alicia Zhou – Love Gymnastics
Alicia Zhou is a name you are going to want to remember! 4th on floor, 1st on bars and 1st with Team USA at the Pan American Championships, Zhou was as cool as a cucumber and showed she can handle competing on the big stage! Zhou, who also won the All-Around, bar and beam titles in the junior division of the Nastia Cup in 2021, has beautiful, long lines that make her a really pretty gymnast to watch!
8. Jayla Hang – Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Early on in her career, Jayla Hang strikes a good balance of difficulty and strong execution. At the Winter Cup earlier this year she competed both a Yurchenko full and a Yurchenko double, finishing third on the event. She also finished 9th All-Around, despite having falls on bars and floor, so the potential is off the charts! Our favorite event to watch Jayla on is bars, where she has tight form and big skills (Ricna, Ezhova, and a double layout)! On beam, she also does a really nice standing loso + loso! Consider us big fans!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics; Ricardo Bufolin (Dulcy Caylor)
For more:
TCT’s Levi Jung-Ruivivar Ready to Shine
U.S. Junior Champ Katelyn Jong Ready For The Jump To The Senior Ranks
Rising Star Nola Matthews Readies For The Road Ahead
Joscelyn Roberson – A Star On The Rise
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine U.S. Championship Preview Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last