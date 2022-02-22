Inside Gymnastics will be on-site for all of the Winter Cup events including the Nastia Liukin Cup bringing you all of the action from Frisco!

7 Names To Watch | 2022 Nastia CupÂ

You could say the Nastia Liukin Cup has become the premier event for level 10 gymnasts and aspiring elites around the country. When looking through the athletes’ bio pages, many cite qualifying to the Nastia Cup as one of their career goals, along with someday earning a college scholarship. Others want to use this meet as a stepping stone to get to the next stage, which just might be the World Championships or Olympic Games. Year after year the Nastia Cup proves to be a fantastic opportunity to spot the stars of the future, both at the elite and college level. Gabby Douglas, MyKayla Skinner, Maggie Nichols, Nia Dennis, and Morgan Hurd are just a few of the names who kick started their careers at the Nastia Cup. Who will be next? With last year’s champion Leah Smith now in her freshmen season competing for Arkansas, the door is wide open .

Here are 7 gymnasts we canâ€™t wait to see competing in Frisco at the 2022 Nastia Liukin Cup!Â