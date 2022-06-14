It’s that time of year! Summer camp is one of the greatest experiences a gymnast can have and Inside Gymnastics wants to make sure your bags are ready to go with all the items you need to have a great experience! Here are six items we recommend you bring with you to summer camp!
The All-Important Grip Bag
Of course you need a place to store your leotards and grips!
A Cozy Blanket
How can you watch a movie without a blanket to cuddle up in?
Toiletry Bag (It’s not the most fun item, but you need it!)
Keep all your personal hygiene products in one place! This bag has several compartments to organize and store everything you need to get ready for the day and clean up at night. Plus it hangs for easy storage! (P.S. don’t forget your hair products, combs, brushes, hair ties, deodorant and your toothbrush!)
Chug That Water!
It’s important to stay hydrated during practice and all your outdoor activities!
Comfy Sweatshirt
Whether you’re lounging around with your friends or sitting by the campfire, you’ll thank us later!
A Notebook for Motivation and Memories!
The best way to stay motivated is to keep track of your goals! You will also be making lots of memories so write down a favorite moment from each day you’re at camp! When all is said and done, you’ll have a notebook full of funny moments and incredible memories to look back on and remember this experience forever!
Bring A Book!
When it’s time to wind down for the night, grab a book from our list of must-read summer books! Click here!
