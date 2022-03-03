6 Things To Know About Fisk Gymnastics

By Ashlee Buhler

There’s a new college gymnastics program in town! Here are six things to know about the latest collegiate gymnastics program at Fisk University! Stay tuned for the March/April issue of Inside Gymnastics for the full story!

1. Fisk is the first HBCU to launch a gymnastics program

There are over 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the United States, however, none of them have a gymnastics program. That is until now!

2. Fisk is governed by the NAIA, rather than the NCAA

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) is a completely different governing body than the NCAA, typically made up of smaller, private schools, with less funding for sports. Noteworthy: Fisk is the first NAIA school with a gymnastics program!

3. Fisk will compete during the 2023 season

According to Fisk’s athletic director Dr. Larry Glover, the Fisk Bulldogs are aiming for five meets next season: Two at home in Henderson A. Johnson Arena, and three on the road. Although Fisk is an NAIA school, the gymnastics team will join an independent gymnastics conference (currently eyeing the Gymnastics East Conference) and will be able to compete against NCAA schools in every division during the regular season. At the end of the season, Fisk will be able to participate in the USAG Collegiate Championships.