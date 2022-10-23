Inside Gymnastics will be On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
6 Tickets For Liverpool – U.S. Women’s Team Named
The World Selection Camp for the U.S. women has concluded and Team USA’s squad for Liverpool is locked in.
Joining Shilese Jones, who earned an automatic spot by finishing with the top All-Around score on Day 1 (56.700), will be Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Leanne Wong and Skye Blakely. Lexi Zeiss was named as the traveling alternate.
On Day 2 of the Selection Camp, each gymnast only performed two routines which were determined by the Athlete Selection Committee. The majority competed on uneven bars and beam.
Perhaps the biggest question mark on the team, Blakely bounced back from a shaky beam routine on Day 1 to post the highest of the night on that event (14.550). That score combined with a hit set on bars (14.200) was enough for Blakely to punch her ticket to Liverpool. Jones had the highest score of the day on bars (14.600) while Addison Fatta posted the top score on floor (13.700).
The U.S. women will kick off the competition in Liverpool in the 1st of 10 subdivisions starting at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29. Check back soon for the full competition schedule!
Did @skyeblakely_ solidify her spot on the Women’s World Team with her beam routine at the selection camp competition tonight!?— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) October 22, 2022
📹⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Leng8xbP6p
Complete Day 2 Results:
Skye Blakely – 14.200 (UB) & 14.550 (BB)
Jordan Chiles – 14.250 (UB) & 13.600 (BB)
Leanne Wong – 14.100 (UB) & 13.750 (BB)
Shilese Jones – 14.600 (UB) & 12.750 (BB)
Lexi Zeiss – 13.700 (UB) & 13.400 (BB)
Jade Carey – 13.650 (UB) & 12.900 (BB)
Addison Fatta – 12.750 (BB) & 13.700 (FX)
Nola Matthews – 12.450 (UB) & 13.350 (BB)
Amelia Disidore – 10.500 (BB) & 12.950 (FX)
Marissa Neal – 9.850 (UB) & 12.400 (BB)
Photo Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
