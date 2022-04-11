5 Storylines for the 2022 Men’s NCAA Gymnastics Championships
It’s that time of year again! The 2022 season is nearing an end but first–new champions must be crowned at the NCAA Championships! Here are 5 storylines to follow this weekend in Norman!
The 2022 Men’s NCAA Gymnastics Championships will be held April 15-16 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Click here to get your tickets! Click here for the full schedule with streaming links.
1. Third Times A Charm
The no.1 ranked Stanford Cardinal will look to defend their NCAA title after bringing the trophy home in 2019 and 2021. (The 2020 NCAA Championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) The Cards are looking hot after winning the MPSF Championships for the first time since 2011 with a massive team score of 424.250. It’s the highest score in the nation this season by a landslide and perhaps a good sign of what’s to come this week in Norman!
2. Sooners Want it Back
The no. 2 ranked Oklahoma Sooners would love nothing more than to take the title back at home! Prior to Stanford’s reign, the Sooners held the title for four consecutive seasons. Can they win it again for the first time since 2018 in front of their home crowd?
3. All-Around Race
As always, it will be an exciting battle for the All-Around title. Michigan’s Paul Juda is fresh off winning the first Big 10 All-Around title of his career (85.350), while 2020 Olympian Brody Malone competed All-Around for the first time this season to capture the MPSF Championships title (85.950). Oklahoma’s Fuzzy Benas currently sits first in the nation with a season high of 84.700.
4. A Title Fit for Vit
When talking about Team USA’s top All-Arounders, Oklahoma’s Vitaliy Guimaraes wasn’t a name many people might have mentioned. A steady, stylish, and clean competitor, Guimaraes had never finished higher than ninth in a senior U.S. All-Around. But when the Winter Cup dust settled, it was Guimaraes who topped a stacked field. In his final NCAA Championships, can Guimaraes keep that momentum going and claim the first NCAA title of his career? (He was fourth in the All-Around and on high bar in 2021.)
5. Mighty Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines haven’t won an NCAA title since 2014, but could make a run for it this year. The Wolverines are coming off their 19th Big 10 title in program history with a season high 413.350. If the Wolverines are on, it could be their day!
NCAA Qualifying Scores:
|Stanford
|415.763
|Oklahoma
|411.163
|Michigan
|410.675
|Nebraska
|406.925
|Illinois
|403.038
|Ohio State
|400.638
|Navy
|397.425
|Penn State
|397.125
|California
|393.175
|Air Force
|388.825
|Army
|385.325
|Springfield College
|381.638
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
