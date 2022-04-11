5 Storylines for the 2022 Men’s NCAA Gymnastics Championships

It’s that time of year again! The 2022 season is nearing an end but first–new champions must be crowned at the NCAA Championships! Here are 5 storylines to follow this weekend in Norman!

The 2022 Men’s NCAA Gymnastics Championships will be held April 15-16 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Click here to get your tickets! Click here for the full schedule with streaming links.

1. Third Times A Charm

The no.1 ranked Stanford Cardinal will look to defend their NCAA title after bringing the trophy home in 2019 and 2021. (The 2020 NCAA Championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) The Cards are looking hot after winning the MPSF Championships for the first time since 2011 with a massive team score of 424.250. It’s the highest score in the nation this season by a landslide and perhaps a good sign of what’s to come this week in Norman!