Today, weâ€™re spotlighting one of the brilliant gymnasts we included in this yearâ€™s edition. Sanne Wevers of the Netherlands has been turning headsâ€”and turning elegant spins!â€”for years now, ever since her first World Championships in 2010. Wevers hails from the Netherlands, a nation noted for their innovative composition and ability to create routines that break free of typical cookie-cutter choreography.

Wevers is best-known for her Olympic beam gold in 2016. Heading into Rio, we knew that Wevers could pull off an upset in the beam final if she could hit all of her challenging combinations and lovely spinsâ€”but it would be tough to accomplish. But Wevers performed with calm composure, making each skill look effortless as she spun her way to a historic gold medal.

With the inevitable adjustments to the Code of Points after 2016 and unfortunate inconsistencies at Worlds, Wevers has not yet returned to her Olympic form on balance beam. After all, she is constantly raising the bar on this apparatus, and the elements that have made her a champion are some of the most difficult to hit. But Weversâ€™s daring determination continues to thrill gymnastics fans as she delivers some of the most exciting routines in the world. Will she medal in Stuttgart on her best event? Maybe weâ€™ll even see her return to the Olympics in 2020 to defend her gold medal!