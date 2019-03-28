By Anna Rose Johnson
One of our favorite features in Inside Gymnastics is the annual 50 Most Photogenic, a fantastic focus on the fifty athletes whom we feel exemplify aesthetic beauty or awe-inspiring power—the special qualities that make gymnastics the greatest sport in the world!
Photo by Grace Chiu
Today, we’re spotlighting another of the gymnasts we included in this year’s edition. Olivia Dunne has been a fan favorite for years, always bringing a special flair for artistry to her dazzling routines. Dunne enjoyed a meteoric rise through the junior levels and at the 2014 U.S. Classic, she was the youngest junior elite competitor—at just eleven years old!
A future LSU Tiger, Dunne made her senior debut last year and competed at both the U.S. Classic and U.S. Championships in the summer of 2018, impressing the world once again with her inspiring and beautiful performances. Whenever she steps onto the floor, we’re amazed by her strong presence and the sheer quality of her dance elements and expression. Dunne’s unhurried grace and creativity are other aspects we love about her routines.
“As an elite gymnast, I am always working to earn a spot to represent the USA internationally,” Dunne told us at the start of 2018. “The Olympics is a certainly a goal.”
We’re excited to follow Olivia Dunne’s progress as she continues to raise the bar of ambitious artistry and photogenic floor routines!
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com