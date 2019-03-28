Today, we’re spotlighting another of the gymnasts we included in this year’s edition. Olivia Dunne has been a fan favorite for years, always bringing a special flair for artistry to her dazzling routines. Dunne enjoyed a meteoric rise through the junior levels and at the 2014 U.S. Classic, she was the youngest junior elite competitor—at just eleven years old!

A future LSU Tiger, Dunne made her senior debut last year and competed at both the U.S. Classic and U.S. Championships in the summer of 2018, impressing the world once again with her inspiring and beautiful performances. Whenever she steps onto the floor, we’re amazed by her strong presence and the sheer quality of her dance elements and expression. Dunne’s unhurried grace and creativity are other aspects we love about her routines.

“As an elite gymnast, I am always working to earn a spot to represent the USA internationally,” Dunne told us at the start of 2018. “The Olympics is a certainly a goal.”

We’re excited to follow Olivia Dunne’s progress as she continues to raise the bar of ambitious artistry and photogenic floor routines!