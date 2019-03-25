Today, we’re spotlighting another of the gymnasts we included in this year’s edition. 2017 World All-Around Champion Morgan Hurd is one of the most artistic athletes in the world, with her delicate choreography combined with power and masterful expression.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve named Hurd to our 50 Most Photogenic list, and it probably won’t be the last! Hurd first rose to prominence at the 2014 Nastia Liukin Cup, where fans loved her confidence and incredible flexibility. She continued to rise through the junior ranks, but it wasn’t until Hurd reached the senior level that she truly began to make a name for herself.

Hurd’s fantastic 2017 season came to a grand climax at the World Championships in Montreal, where she won the all-around in a thrilling victory over Ellie Black and Elena Eremina. She also performed well in 2018, claiming the American Cup gold and second behind Simone Biles at the U.S. Championships. 2018 Worlds in Doha marked another successful meet for Hurd, who helped her team to a gold medal and added a silver on floor and an all-around bronze to her medal haul.

Up next for Hurd? The Tokyo World Cup on April 7th, where she will compete against Ellie Black, Asuka Teramoto, and six other gymnasts for the coveted all-around title. We’re eager to see the rest of this elegant champion’s journey on the trail to Tokyo 2020!