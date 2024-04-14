14 Apr 5 Things We Love About Rebeca Andrade—Presented by OZONE Leotards
For most gym fans, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade needs no introduction. She has captivated audiences for years with her dynamic uneven bars performances and powerful floor routines. She has made headlines for winning historic medals, from her World all-around title in 2022 to the World team silver in 2023—not to mention her 2020 Olympic vault gold in Tokyo! Here are just a few things we love about Rebeca:
1. Not only has Rebeca made a lasting contribution to the sport, but she made her first big splash in the gymnastics scene when she was only 14 years old! Fans were impressed by this video of her Amanar vault, which led to significant buzz by the time she became a senior.
2. Rebeca has had her share of ups and downs in the sport, but she hasn’t let challenges stop her from achieving her dreams. After battling back from three ACL tears, she made a remarkable comeback at the 2021 Pan American Championships, winning the all-around with a score of 56.700! Since then, she’s been better than ever.
3. She has true all-around magnificence! Rebeca has won a World Championships medal on every single apparatus, something that only eleven women have accomplished—and only three in this century. (The others are Aliya Mustafina and Simone Biles). Watch Rebeca on any event and you’re bound to see something amazing!
4. She’s a trailblazer and history-maker for Brazil: Rebeca’s all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics marked Brazil’s first-ever Olympic medal in women’s gymnastics, and she followed up this feat with a historic World all-around victory at 2022 Worlds. Plus, she helped Brazil take home their first team medal at Worlds in Antwerp last year.
5. Rebeca vaults a textbook Cheng—at the Pan-American Games last fall, fans were left in awe of her stunning performance that took home the gold in the vault final. If you haven’t yet seen her on this event, you are missing out!
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
