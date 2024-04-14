5 Things We Love About Rebeca Andrade—Presented by OZONE Leotards

Over the next year, we’ll be spotlighting a number of international athletes and events in our new series, All Around The World, presented by OZONE Leotards. We’re pleased to kick off the series with international superstar Rebeca Andrade of Brazil!

For most gym fans, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade needs no introduction. She has captivated audiences for years with her dynamic uneven bars performances and powerful floor routines. She has made headlines for winning historic medals, from her World all-around title in 2022 to the World team silver in 2023—not to mention her 2020 Olympic vault gold in Tokyo! Here are just a few things we love about Rebeca:

1. Not only has Rebeca made a lasting contribution to the sport, but she made her first big splash in the gymnastics scene when she was only 14 years old! Fans were impressed by this video of her Amanar vault, which led to significant buzz by the time she became a senior.