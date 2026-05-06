5 Things to Know and Watch Ahead of the 2026 Development Program National Championships!

1. Nationals heads to Oklahoma City

This year’s championships will take place May 6-10 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Training day is set for Friday before competition officially gets underway and continues through Sunday, with athletes from across the country battling for national titles all weekend long.

2. It’s one of the biggest stages in DP Gymnastics

DP Nationals features the top athletes in the Women’s Development Program after qualifying through regional championships. The meet has long been known as a preview of gymnastics’ next generation, with many competitors eventually heading to some of the top NCAA programs in the country.

In recent years, athletes including Oklahoma’s Mackenzie Estep, Faith Torrez, Utah’s Avery Neff, and LSU’s Kailin Chio, Nina Ballou, have claimed national titles before making an impact at the collegiate level, and this year’s field is expected to feature another stacked group of future NCAA standouts.

3. Athletes compete by age group

Gymnasts are divided into age divisions and compete for all-around and individual event titles on vault, bars, beam and floor. With multiple sessions across the weekend, national champions will be crowned in every division.

4. There will not be an official livestream this year

One major change for 2026: there is no official livestream for the event. USA Gymnastics announced that competition videos and photos will instead be available for purchase through Team Photo, the event’s official photography and videography partner.

5. Fans can still catch plenty outside of competition

Opening ceremonies are set for May 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the convention center, and fans attending in person can also check out autograph signings with the Oklahoma Sooners women’s and men’s gymnastics teams on Saturday!

Click here for the Women’s Schedule

Click here for the Men’s Schedule