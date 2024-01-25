5 Things to Know About Winter Cup 2024

Special thanks to Snowflake, American Gymnast and International Gymnastics Camp for making our coverage for Winter Cup possible.

5 Things To Know About Winter Cup

Where: Louisville, Ky. | Kentucky International Convention Center

February 23, 2024 – February 25, 2024

The nation’s top men and women will meet in Louisville at the end of February to kick off their season and debut their skills in the first domestic competition of the Olympic year. The 2024 Winter Cup will serve as the first stop on U.S. athletes’ path to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. With the U.S. women fielding the most decorated group of athletes in history and the U.S. men coming off a historic team bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships, competition for the five Olympic spots one each team will be as fierce as ever.

Running in conjunction with Winter Cup are the Nastia Liukin Cup, Elite Team Cup and the 2024 Kentucky Winter Classic. The Nastia Liukin Cup is a national competition featuring Level 10 women’s artistic gymnasts who qualify to the event through the Nastia Liukin Cup Series. Junior elite men’s artistic athletes will take the floor in Louisville for the Elite Team Cup, a team competition for the nation’s top junior athletes from each of the nine men’s regions.

This year’s Winter Cup is expected to feature many of the country’s top artistic athletes on the national stage, including 2023 World Championships medalists Fred Richard, Skye Blakely, and Yul Moldauer, who will look to defend his 2023 Winter Cup All-Around title.

Look for official rosters coming soon!

The Schedule:

Schedule is subject to change

Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

1:30 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Men’s Competition Day 1

7:00 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Junior Women’s Competition Day 1

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024

1:00 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Women’s Competition – All-around & events

6:30 p.m. ET – Elite Team Cup Team Competition; Junior Men Competition Day 1 – All-around

Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024

12:00 p.m. ET – Nastia Liukin Cup

5:30 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Men’s Competition Day 2 – All-around & Event Finals & Junior Men’s Event Finals

How to Watch:

Stay tuned for more information coming soon!

What’s at Stake:

The 2024 Winter Cup is a qualifying event to the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The Winter Cup will also culminate in the selection of the Men’s Senior National Team to be named following the competition.

If You Go:

Tickets for the 2024 Winter Cup, Elite Team Cup and Nastia Liukin Cup are on sale now. Click here to purchase. All tickets are General Admission.

For More:

Lexi Zeiss Takes 2023 Winter Cup Title

Winter Cup Solidifies Superhero Status

Check out the 2023 Winter Cup below!