5 Takeaways from Simone Biles’ Vanity Fair Interview

Simone Biles sat down with Vanity Fair’s Leah Faye Cooper to talk about life, love and gymnastics. Here are 5 notable takeaways! (Click here for the full interview.)

Even the G.O.A.T still gets nervous competing

At the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Biles became the most decorated gymnast in history, bringing her World and Olympic medal tally to 37 – the most of any gymnast male or female. Yet Biles admitted she wasn’t as confident as she wanted to be going into the competition.

“I felt like I was back in my element and it was exciting, but I was truly petrified,” Biles said. “I had the training to back it up because we worked really hard, [but] I wasn’t as confident or as comfortable as I wanted to be.”