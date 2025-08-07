5 QUESTIONS WITH FUZZY BENAS

In the last four years, Fuzzy Benas has had more than his share of injuries. Honestly, he’s had more than everyone’s share, with shoulder and hand surgery, a torn Achilles, bruised heel, and, most recently, January thumb surgery. “And I’m probably missing a few,” Benas jokes of the laundry list of setbacks he’s had to overcome.

Still, that hasn’t kept Benas from being his best, time after time. Rookie of the Year his freshman NCAA season in 2022, he returned from a season on the sidelines to claim college Gymnast of the Year honors in 2024 and finished third all-around at the most recent NCAAs in April, the first time he’d been able to do six all season. All that, plus a sixth-place all-around finish at 2024 Olympic Trials, has a healthy (knock wood) Benas ready for redemption here in New Orleans.

Inside Gym caught up with Benas as he prepped for day one of the Xfinity Champs for 5 quick questions with the Sooner senior…

What’s your mindset coming into this meet?

I feel more prepared for this meet than I have in a long time. Ready to come back on all six events and show out a little bit. Winter Cup was just wanting to be back out there—like, I was just released to do anything at all that same week—and this is my chance to show what I’ve been doing, what I’ve been working on all summer, and even longer.

My main goal is to hit 12-for-12, be clean both days, and if I make National Team, or get to do more, that’s just an extra benefit. My goals are always focused on my own performance. I try not to make my success dependent on things outside my control.

We’ve been hearing about high bar upgrades for a while, is that something we’ll see here?

I’ve been working on a lot of things this summer, but, yeah, high bar is definitely my biggest upgrade. It’s a routine I’ve been working on for a while. I’ve added some extra skills and am planning a 5.8 Start Value set. It’s been really fun putting it together. High bar is an event I love to train, especially when I’m healthy and can try all these crazy things. Now, it’s another thing to put all those things into an actual routine. That’s the frustrating part of the process, but now that I’ve got the gist of it, figured out the set, I’m having fun with it again, and I’m excited to get out there, show it off.

And the million-dollar question…Are you healthy?

[Laughs] I mean, there’s always something. It’s gymnastics, you know? But, yeah, I feel good today. Ready to go, and excited to get out there.

It’s been really good to be able to train again the way I want to. I feel like I’ve been healthy a long time—well, a long time for me—and that’s allowed me to get better. Now, I just have to stay that way.

I’ve been putting more emphasis on my rehab, but that’s just growing up a bit. Plus, my body feeling like it needs more maintenance as it gets older. But, yeah, I’m learning to be better about doing the stuff that isn’t as fun.

Honestly, with the injuries, I just feel I’ve had these bouts of bad luck. There wasn’t much I could have done differently, and I’ve thought about it. A lot.