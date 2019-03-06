Leanne Wong on Beam

Classically elegant artistry on balance beam is what we’ve come to expect from the athletes of GAGE, and 2019 American Cup Champion Leanne Wong (USA) delivered beautifully on this apparatus in Greensboro.

Ellie Black on Floor

The Canadian veteran impressed us with her mastery of floor exercise at this competition, performing her new 2019 routine with power, expression, and ease.

Yul Moldauer on High Bar

In his last event of the competition, USA’s Yul Moldauer knocked it out of the park with stunningly high releases elements. His final performance was just enough to take home the American Cup victory by a single tenth of a point!

Christian Baumann on Parallel Bars

The Swiss star rebounded after earlier mistakes with this stellar p-bars routine. The nice fluidity and swing he demonstrates earned him a 14.800!

Kim Bui on Uneven Bars

Bui just keeps getting better! In this skill-stacked routine, this German star swings awesome Bhardwaj and Gienger releases in addition to a full-twisting double tuck dismount. Brilliance!