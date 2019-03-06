By Anna Rose Johnson
Last weekend’s American Cup was such a memorable competition! We witnessed first-year senior Leanne Wong’s first international all-around victory, Yul Moldauer’s exciting gold medal, noteworthy performances from newcomers and veterans, along with so much more! Let’s take a look at a handful of our favorite routines from Greensboro!
Photo by Lloyd Smith
Leanne Wong on Beam
Classically elegant artistry on balance beam is what we’ve come to expect from the athletes of GAGE, and 2019 American Cup Champion Leanne Wong (USA) delivered beautifully on this apparatus in Greensboro.
Ellie Black on Floor
The Canadian veteran impressed us with her mastery of floor exercise at this competition, performing her new 2019 routine with power, expression, and ease.
Yul Moldauer on High Bar
In his last event of the competition, USA’s Yul Moldauer knocked it out of the park with stunningly high releases elements. His final performance was just enough to take home the American Cup victory by a single tenth of a point!
Christian Baumann on Parallel Bars
The Swiss star rebounded after earlier mistakes with this stellar p-bars routine. The nice fluidity and swing he demonstrates earned him a 14.800!
Kim Bui on Uneven Bars
Bui just keeps getting better! In this skill-stacked routine, this German star swings awesome Bhardwaj and Gienger releases in addition to a full-twisting double tuck dismount. Brilliance!
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com