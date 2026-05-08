08 May 5 Athletes To Watch At The 2026 Development Program National Championships!
It’s Time!
By Sarahy Mora Rincon and Nate Salsman
5 Gymnasts to Watch!
These five gymnasts are bound to be stars as they head into college in the fall, and could all compete for major titles at the 2026 DP Nationals.
Sofia Estrada (Oklahoma)
The Sooners continue their strong recruiting class with Sofia Estrada. Estrada has continued to be strong throughout 2026 earning a perfect 10 on vault. She will be looking to add to the incredible depth of the Oklahoma team with a big Yurchenko 1.5 on vault and solid skills on every event.
Imani White (Missouri)
This incoming Tiger shines on every event. Throughout the 2026 season, she has earned a perfect 10.0 on vault and uneven bars. She brings the difficulty on vault with a strong Yurchenko 1.5, as well as nice lines on beam with beautiful wolf turns. White recently competed at the Nastia Liukin Cup in March where she won a bronze medal on bars, and won the Region 8 beam title that same month.
Cameron Tassone (UCLA)
The next Bruin star! Cameron Tassone is bound to make an immediate impact on UCLA in 2027. She has also earned a perfect 10.0 on vault with a strong Yurchenko 1.5. Tassone also competed at the Nastia Liukin Cup where she was seen training four side aerials in a row during podium training. She even competes a side aerial to an immediate scale during her routine! Be on the lookout for this showstopping beam routine!
Shea Orlando (Michigan)
Fresh off a second place finish in the All-Around at the Nastia Liukin Cup Shea Orlando could make big waves in Oklahoma City. Orlando competes a difficult front pike half vault, and could insert herself immediately into every lineup as a Wolverine. She has shown strong consistency on every event, and could contend for many titles at DP Nationals.
Morgan Reihl (Clemson)
Morgan Reihl is heading to the growing gymnastics program at Clemson. She won the region one beam title in April, and earned a spot at DP Nationals. Reihl competed at the Nastia Liukin Cup in 2024 and 2025. Reihl is a steady competitor with solid gymnastics across every event, and has Clemson Tiger fans everywhere counting down the days until she enters the program.
Follow @InsideGym for all of the action all season long!
Sarahy Mora Rincon is a Communications and Media Arts & Design double major at James Madison University. The Richmond, Virginia native serves as president of JMU Club Gymnastics, where she helps lead the team and support its events, outreach, and involvement in the collegiate club gymnastics community.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
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