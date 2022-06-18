4 for 2024! | A Look At The Recruits We’re Most Anticipating
June 15th was an exciting day for gymnastics fans as the next generation of NCAA superstars could finally begin connecting with colleges around the country to find their future home. You know what that means—verbal commitments are right around the corner! Here are some of the top names to put on your radar as we look forward to commitment announcements in the weeks and months ahead!
Avery Neff – Olympus Gymnastics
There has been a lot of buzz about Avery Neff lately and for good reason! With a career high of a perfect 10 on vault, a 9.9 on bars and a 9.9 on floor, Neff has a way of making every move look effortless and certainly has the ability to make an instant impact in the lineups of any team in the nation.
Accolades:
- 2022 Development Program National Championships: 1st FX; 2nd AA
- 2022 Nastia Cup: 1st VT; 2nd UB; 3rd AA
- 2021 Development Program National Championships: 1st AA, UB, FX; 2nd BB; 3rd VT
- 2021 Nastia Cup: 1st FX; 2nd UB, AA; 3rd BB
Danielle Ferris – Florida Elite Gymnastics
Danielle Ferris is an NCAA superstar in the making! She has really come on strong in the last two years, notching career highs of 10 on vault and floor, as well as a 9.9 on bars. While Ferris has the potential to make an impact as an All-Arounder, her technique on vault and floor is so superb, she could challenge for the anchor spot on some of the best teams in the nation on those two events. (She has scored a 10 on vault three times in 2022 alone!)
Accolades:
- 2022 Development Program National Championships: 1st VT, UB, FX; 4th AA
- 2021 Development Program National Championships: 1st VT; 4th AA
- 2021 Nastia Cup: 1st VT
Joscelyn Roberson – North East Texas Elite
Joscelyn Roberson has been a fan favorite for many years (we still remember that standing full from when she was nine years old) and now it’s finally her time to commit to a college! Full of raw power and big skills, Roberson is bound to bring in some big scores once she’s in the NCAA ranks.
Accolades:
- 2022 Winter Cup: 1st VT; 5th BB
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 1st BB; 2nd VT; 4th AADevelopment Program National Championships: 1st VT, UB, FX; 4th AA
- 2021 Winter Cup: 1st BB; 3rd FX; 2nd AA
- U.S. National Team (2021-Present)
Katelyn Jong – Metroplex Gymnastics
With big skills and clean technique, Katelyn has proven she can shine on the big stage and will have a lot to offer once she hits the college scene. Plus, Katelyn has no real weak event which makes her even more appealing to the very best teams in the nation.
Accolades:
- 2022 Winter Cup: 5th AA, FX; 7th BB
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 1st AA, UB; 2nd FX; 3rd VT
- 2021 Junior Pan Am Championships: 1st Team, AA, VT, UB; 2nd BB
- 2021 Junior Pan American Games: 1st Team, AA; 2nd VT, BB, FX
- U.S. National Team (2020-Present)
Other names to watch for:
- Zoe Johnson (Bull City Gymnastics) – 1st on UB at 2022 Level 10 Nationals
- Addy Wahl (Zanesville Gymnastics) – 2nd on VT and 5th AA at 2022 Level 10 Nationals
- Lily Bruce (WCC) – 3rd AA and 4th VT at 2022 Level 10 Nationals
- Kaliya Lincoln (WOGA) – 1st on FX and 3rd AA at 2021 U.S. Championships
- Kelsey Slade (Arizona Dynamics) – 1st on VT at 2022 Level 10 Nationals
- Kailin Chio (Gymcats) – 1st VT and 3rd on FX at 2021 U.S. Championships
- Levi Jung-Ruivivar (Twin City Twisters) – 5th on UB and 8th AA at 2022 Winter Cup
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
