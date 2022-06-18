4 for 2024! | A Look At The Recruits We’re Most Anticipating 

Danielle Ferris is an NCAA superstar in the making! She has really come on strong in the last two years, notching career highs of 10 on vault and floor, as well as a 9.9 on bars. While Ferris has the potential to make an impact as an All-Arounder, her technique on vault and floor is so superb, she could challenge for the anchor spot on some of the best teams in the nation on those two events. (She has scored a 10 on vault three times in 2022 alone!)

Accolades: