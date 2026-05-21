2x World Medalist Joscelyn Roberson Will Be A Georgia Gym Dog

Joscelyn Roberson has officially transferred to Georgia!

World Champion and former Arkansas gymnast, Joscelyn Roberson, has transferred to the University of Georgia! Roberson is a 2x world medalist and 2024 Olympic alternate. She spent her first two years of eligibility competing for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and will now join the Georgia Gymdogs.

In an Instagram live video where she announced her official decision, Roberson mentioned she does not plan on competing at the upcoming 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships in August, but will be back in 2027!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Georgia Sports Communications

May 21, 2026

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia Gymnastics program has signed transfer Joscelyn Roberson for the upcoming 2027 season.

Roberson, from Texarkana, Texas, will be a junior in 2027 with two years of eligibility. Roberson was a multi-time All-American at Arkansas in 2025 and 2026 on beam and floor. Prior to her collegiate career, Roberson was a US alternate at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was coached by Georgia Head Coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi and Associate Head Coach Laurent Landi. She was also trained by the Landis at World Champions Centre in Houston.

“Joscelyn brings so much talent, leadership, and positivity to a team,” Canqueteau-Landi said. “Being reunited with her means a lot, and I’m excited to work together again to help her and the Georgia GymDogs continue reaching new heights.”

As a sophomore in 2026, Roberson competed in every meet for Arkansas with appearances in every beam and floor lineup. She contributed 473.8625 points for the Gymbacks, the fourth-highest total on the team. Roberson concluded the season as a Second Team All-American on floor with a score of 9.9125 at nationals, earned regional crowns on beam (9.950) and floor (9.925), the former just the second-ever regional title for the Gymbacks on beam and first since 2009, was named a First Team Regular Season All-American on beam with a 9.950 regular season NQS, which tied for fifth best nationally, an earned All-SEC nods on bars (9.875), beam (9.950), floor (9.900) and all-around (39.575). Her beam score of 9.950 was a new SEC Championships individual record for the event and earned her a share of second place, Arkansas’ highest SEC finisher since Sophia Carter on floor in 2021 and her all-around mark of 39.575 was also the highest-ever by a Gymback at SECs and tied for sixth overall. Roberson scored a 9.850 on vault at SEC Championships, performing the Mustafina, the first athlete to execute the vault in NCAA action and considered one of the most difficult in the college gymnastics landscape.

Roberson’s freshman campaign saw her qualify for the all-around as an individual at the NCAA National Championships in 2025. There, she was named NCAA Second Team All-American on beam. She earned NCAA regular season All-American status on beam, was an All-SEC honoree on beam, and was an All-SEC Freshman honoree on vault, beam, floor, and all-around. She competed in every meet for Arkansas, including 11 times all-around and registered 23 total scores of 9.900+, 43% of all routines, 21 of those 23 came on beam and floor (11 on beam, 10 on floor). She concluded the season as Arkansas’ points MVP with 532.425, the most by any Arkansas gymnast since 2018. She set and broke the Arkansas freshman all-around record four times, ending with a new best of 39.625 at the University Park Regional Semifinal. Roberson qualified to NCAA Championships as an all-around competitor, Arkansas’ first freshman individual qualifier since 2017, and scored 39.425, the highest-ever freshman all-around score at NCAAs in program history.

Prior to beginning her career at Arkansas, Roberson was a 2024 Paris Olympics alternate, the first Gymback to ever represent Arkansas at the Olympics as an athlete. Roberson was the 2024 Olympic Trials co-champion on beam, placed sixth all-around at the 2024 Olympic Trials in Minneapolis, tied for fourth on floor, placed sixth on vault, and finished 10th in the all-around at the 2024 US Gymnastics Championships. She was a 2023 world team champion, 2023 U.S. vault champion with top 10 finishes on beam, floor, and all-around. She medaled in three of four events and all-around at U.S. Classics with a first-place finish on vault. She claimed the team and floor championship at the 2023 Pan American Championships, finishing with a silver medal on beam and vault. She took first in the 2023 Cairo World Cup on vault and floor, and finished in second on beam. At the 2023 DTB Potkal Team Challenge, Roberson won the team and vault championship and was the silver medalist on floor. Claimed the 2023 Winter Cup vault championship, finishing second on beam and floor. Was the 2022 Winter Cup vault champion and vault silver medalist at the 2022 U.S. national championship and U.S. Classic. She was the junior national champion on beam in 2021, the 2021 Winter Cup junior beam champion, and came in second all-around and third on floor and was the junior vault silver medalist at U.S. Championships and U.S. Classic in 2021.

For More:

Georgia Updates! Laurent Landi Named Georgia Gymnastics Associate Head Coach