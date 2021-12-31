22 (Moments We Loved) Heading Into 2022!

By the Team at Inside Gymnastics

An unprecedented global pandemic created an arena atmosphere like nothing we’ve ever experienced before. Comebacks in gyms across the world inspired us all to reach beyond what we ever thought possible. Headlines were made, stories were written and moments were captured on camera on and off the floor that gave us chills, and pushed us into new conversations. And of course, there were moments that left us in tears of joy as we watched athletes realize dreams they have worked for their entire lives.

Sports have the power to unify, and our team at Inside Gymnastics loved putting together 22 moments heading into 2022 that captured our hearts this year as we take a look back at the competition, the stars and the storylines that created an unforgettable 2021. And so without further ado…

1. The Vault Heard ‘Round the World – Simone Biles Lands the Yurchenko Double Pike!

Heading into the Tokyo Olympic Games, seven-time U.S. National All-Around Champion and defending Olympic Champion Simone Biles was dubbed by virtually all in the sport as the G.O.A.T., – Greatest of All Time. Earlier in the year, the four-time Olympic gold medalist and 25-time World medalist created yet another unprecedented athletic sensation and stunning achievement when she landed a Yurchenko double pike with ease at the U.S. Classic, becoming the first woman to perform the vault in competition. It was a moment like no other in gymnastics and really, in sports anywhere.

In Tokyo, we will never forget Biles’ courageous beam routine that captured the bronze medal. Just by stepping on the podium, Biles forever distinguished herself not for what she has accomplished but for who she is. The fight she showed just to return to the final was an incredible achievement and a true testament to the Olympic motto – Citius, Altius, Fortius – Faster, Higher, Stronger. A brilliant athlete, a true sportswoman, a transformational leader and hero, Simone is a woman who has forever changed the sport and the world around her with her strength and courage to be her authentic self. And for that, she is truly the greatest of all time.