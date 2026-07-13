U.S. Classic Spotlight: American Classic Champ and Future LSU Tiger Tatum Drusch Is Driving Forward With LA On Her Mind

Tatum Drusch describes herself as an extrovert, humorous, and caring. She’s a huge fan of 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee, and since it’s summertime in Minnesota, there’s no place she’d rather be than on the lake with family and friends, she says. Just home from shopping with her sister when we chatted, Drusch was excited to share the story of her recent success, where she found her determination to return following a serious injury, what she loves about being a future LSU Tiger, and what she’s thinking about for LA in 2028.

But right now, there’s more work to do this week, and Drusch is more than ready to channel her energy in the gym into something greater than she’s already achieved.

The 2025 Winter Cup beam champion, Drusch made an early statement this season by winning the American Classic at Twin City Twisters East in Champlin, Minnesota last month, topping the All-Around field with a super-consistent day to finish with a 53.700. Headlining the roster coming into the meet was two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, who returned to Elite competition for the first time since Paris. Working her way back to top difficulty, Carey posted a 53.050 to finish second in the All-Around and first on vault (14.250) and floor with a 13.000. After missing most of 2025 with a torn ACL, UCLA commit Zoey Molomo closed out the top three with an All-Around total of 52.700.

Drusch is coming back strong following a meniscus tear in 2025 and looks to do big things on the senior stage in 2026. And she’s off to a great start. She headed to American Classic with the initial goal of simply qualifying for the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships, August 6–9, 2026, in Phoenix. A conversation with her coach, Lori Roskoski, at Flips Gymnastics in White Bear, changed all of that. “My coach, Lori, a couple of weeks before the meet said, ‘We’re not just going to American Classic to qualify to Championships. You can win this. I believe in you.’”

​Leading the field from start to finish, Drusch exceeded all of her expectations. Her top scores came on beam (13.800) and vault (13.800). It was her beam routine in the first rotation that set the tone, and the smile on her face following her dismount told the story. She felt a newfound confidence in herself, which carried her through the entire competition.

“I was on such a high for the whole week after,” she said. “It’s what I’ve been doing in the gym, and just being able to show that in competition really let me take a deep breath and realize, okay, we’re back in this. It was just immediate tears because I had absolutely no clue that I was even capable of that. It was great to accomplish. And, oh my gosh, it was so much fun.”